NASCAR Cup Daytona: Front Row Motorsports locks out front row
Front Row Motorsports lived up to its name on Friday, locking out the front row in NASCAR Cup qualifying at Daytona International Speedway.
Michael McDowell beat teammate Todd Gilliland to pole position with a lap of 49.136s around the 2.5-mile superspeedway. Both drivers are facing a must-win situation and led a legion of Fords at the front of the field, sweeping the first three rows.
For McDowell, this is his fourth pole of the season and his third on a drafting track. He had zero poles in the previous 16 years of his Cup career, but is now making the most of FRM's Tier 1 status within the Ford group and a technical alliance with Team Penske.
"I'm just so proud of everybody at Front Row Motorsports," said McDowell. "To have both cars on the front row is just amazing. It's just a testament to how hard everyone is working. We know we have two shots left here, but this is a big weekend for us. To have both cars up front is really important. Hopefully, we can stay up front, control the race, and give ourselves a fighting chance to get into these playoffs."
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Gilliland was 0.098s shy of earning his first-career pole. Previously, he best start was third at Talladega. "I wanted it extremely bad," he told NBC. "We definitely have a car that's fast enough to go win this race tomorrow."
Penske's Joey Logano will start third, followed by the Stewart-Haas trio of Ryan Preece, Josh Berry and Chase Briscoe. William Byron was the top-qualifying Chevrolet driver in seventh, breaking up the Blue Oval party. Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, and Chase Elliott filled out the remainder of the top-ten.
Looking at the drivers in the midst of the playoff points battle, Chris Buescher was the top qualifier in 13th.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|1
|
49.136
|183.165
|2
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|1
|
+0.098
49.234
|0.098
|182.801
|3
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|1
|
+0.222
49.358
|0.124
|182.341
|4
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|1
|
+0.230
49.366
|0.008
|182.312
|5
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|1
|
+0.261
49.397
|0.031
|182.197
|6
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|1
|
+0.262
49.398
|0.001
|182.194
|7
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.299
49.435
|0.037
|182.057
|8
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|1
|
+0.315
49.451
|0.016
|181.998
|9
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.342
49.478
|0.027
|181.899
|10
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.382
49.518
|0.040
|181.752
|11
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.338
49.556
|0.002
|181.613
|12
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|1
|
+0.357
49.575
|0.019
|181.543
|13
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|1
|
+0.366
49.584
|0.009
|181.510
|14
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|1
|
+0.369
49.587
|0.003
|181.499
|15
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|1
|
+0.394
49.612
|0.025
|181.408
|16
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.396
49.614
|0.002
|181.400
|17
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.459
49.677
|0.063
|181.170
|18
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.472
49.690
|0.013
|181.123
|19
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.504
49.722
|0.032
|181.006
|20
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|1
|
+0.506
49.724
|0.002
|180.999
|21
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.523
49.741
|0.017
|180.937
|22
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.549
49.767
|0.026
|180.843
|23
|A. HillRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|33
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.551
49.769
|0.002
|180.835
|24
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.554
49.772
|0.003
|180.825
|25
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.556
49.774
|0.002
|180.817
|26
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.574
49.792
|0.018
|180.752
|27
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.576
49.794
|0.002
|180.745
|28
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.602
49.820
|0.026
|180.650
|29
|
P. RetzlaffBEARD MOTORSPORTS
|62
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.603
49.821
|0.001
|180.647
|30
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.626
49.844
|0.023
|180.563
|31
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.629
49.847
|0.003
|180.552
|32
|S. van GisbergenKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.664
49.882
|0.035
|180.426
|33
|C. WareRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|1
|
+0.706
49.924
|0.042
|180.274
|34
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.709
49.927
|0.003
|180.263
|35
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.839
50.057
|0.130
|179.795
|36
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|1
|
+0.847
50.065
|0.008
|179.766
|37
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.861
50.079
|0.014
|179.716
|38
|B. McLeodLIVE FAST MOTORSPORTS
|78
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+1.503
50.721
|0.642
|177.441
|39
|J. GaseNY RACING TEAM
|44
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+2.177
51.395
|0.674
|175.114
|40
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|0
|
N/A
|N/A
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
F1 live: Dutch GP qualifying as it happens
Wolff opens up on relationship with the Verstappens and a 2021 regret
Briatore says "wrong managers" hurt Alpine's F1 fortunes
F1 Dutch GP: Violent Sargeant crash curtails final Zandvoort practice
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments