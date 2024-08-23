All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup Daytona II

NASCAR Cup Daytona: Front Row Motorsports locks out front row

Front Row Motorsports lived up to its name on Friday, locking out the front row in NASCAR Cup qualifying at Daytona International Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

Michael McDowell beat teammate Todd Gilliland to pole position with a lap of 49.136s around the 2.5-mile superspeedway. Both drivers are facing a must-win situation and led a legion of Fords at the front of the field, sweeping the first three rows.

For McDowell, this is his fourth pole of the season and his third on a drafting track. He had zero poles in the previous 16 years of his Cup career, but is now making the most of FRM's Tier 1 status within the Ford group and a technical alliance with Team Penske.

"I'm just so proud of everybody at Front Row Motorsports," said McDowell. "To have both cars on the front row is just amazing. It's just a testament to how hard everyone is working. We know we have two shots left here, but this is a big weekend for us. To have both cars up front is really important. Hopefully, we can stay up front, control the race, and give ourselves a fighting chance to get into these playoffs."

Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang

Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Gilliland was 0.098s shy of earning his first-career pole. Previously, he best start was third at Talladega. "I wanted it extremely bad," he told NBC. "We definitely have a car that's fast enough to go win this race tomorrow."

Penske's Joey Logano will start third, followed by the Stewart-Haas trio of Ryan Preece, Josh Berry and Chase Briscoe. William Byron was the top-qualifying Chevrolet driver in seventh, breaking up the Blue Oval party. Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, and Chase Elliott filled out the remainder of the top-ten.

Looking at the drivers in the midst of the playoff points battle, Chris Buescher was the top qualifier in 13th.

Read Also:
CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 1

49.136

   183.165
2 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 1

+0.098

49.234

 0.098 182.801
3 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 1

+0.222

49.358

 0.124 182.341
4 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 1

+0.230

49.366

 0.008 182.312
5 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 1

+0.261

49.397

 0.031 182.197
6 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 1

+0.262

49.398

 0.001 182.194
7 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 1

+0.299

49.435

 0.037 182.057
8 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 1

+0.315

49.451

 0.016 181.998
9 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 1

+0.342

49.478

 0.027 181.899
10 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 1

+0.382

49.518

 0.040 181.752
11 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 1

+0.338

49.556

 0.002 181.613
12 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 1

+0.357

49.575

 0.019 181.543
13 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 1

+0.366

49.584

 0.009 181.510
14 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 1

+0.369

49.587

 0.003 181.499
15 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 1

+0.394

49.612

 0.025 181.408
16 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 1

+0.396

49.614

 0.002 181.400
17 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 1

+0.459

49.677

 0.063 181.170
18 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 1

+0.472

49.690

 0.013 181.123
19 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 1

+0.504

49.722

 0.032 181.006
20 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 1

+0.506

49.724

 0.002 180.999
21 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 1

+0.523

49.741

 0.017 180.937
22 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 1

+0.549

49.767

 0.026 180.843
23 A. HillRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 33 Chevrolet 1

+0.551

49.769

 0.002 180.835
24 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 1

+0.554

49.772

 0.003 180.825
25 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 1

+0.556

49.774

 0.002 180.817
26
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 1

+0.574

49.792

 0.018 180.752
27 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 1

+0.576

49.794

 0.002 180.745
28 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 1

+0.602

49.820

 0.026 180.650
29
P. RetzlaffBEARD MOTORSPORTS
 62 Chevrolet 1

+0.603

49.821

 0.001 180.647
30
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 1

+0.626

49.844

 0.023 180.563
31 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 1

+0.629

49.847

 0.003 180.552
32 S. van GisbergenKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 1

+0.664

49.882

 0.035 180.426
33 C. WareRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 1

+0.706

49.924

 0.042 180.274
34 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 1

+0.709

49.927

 0.003 180.263
35 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 1

+0.839

50.057

 0.130 179.795
36 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 1

+0.847

50.065

 0.008 179.766
37
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 1

+0.861

50.079

 0.014 179.716
38 B. McLeodLIVE FAST MOTORSPORTS 78 Chevrolet 1

+1.503

50.721

 0.642 177.441
39 J. GaseNY RACING TEAM 44 Chevrolet 1

+2.177

51.395

 0.674 175.114
40 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 0

N/A

 N/A

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Daytona vs. Darlington: One NASCAR playoff hopeful breaks down the season’s last two chances

Top Comments

Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
NASCAR Cup playoffs: Who's in, who's out, and who needs a miracle at Daytona

NASCAR Cup playoffs: Who's in, who's out, and who needs a miracle at Daytona

NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
NASCAR Cup playoffs: Who's in, who's out, and who needs a miracle at Daytona
NASCAR slams Denny Hamlin with points penalties for engine violation

NASCAR slams Denny Hamlin with points penalties for engine violation

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR slams Denny Hamlin with points penalties for engine violation
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

F1 live: Dutch GP qualifying as it happens

F1 live: Dutch GP qualifying as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
F1 live: Dutch GP qualifying as it happens
Wolff opens up on relationship with the Verstappens and a 2021 regret

Wolff opens up on relationship with the Verstappens and a 2021 regret

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Wolff opens up on relationship with the Verstappens and a 2021 regret
Briatore says "wrong managers" hurt Alpine's F1 fortunes

Briatore says "wrong managers" hurt Alpine's F1 fortunes

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Briatore says "wrong managers" hurt Alpine's F1 fortunes
F1 Dutch GP: Violent Sargeant crash curtails final Zandvoort practice

F1 Dutch GP: Violent Sargeant crash curtails final Zandvoort practice

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
F1 Dutch GP: Violent Sargeant crash curtails final Zandvoort practice

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global