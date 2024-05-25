All Series
NASCAR Cup Charlotte
Practice report

NASCAR Coke 600: Byron spins but leads practice; Reddick penalized

William Byron, who finished a career-best second in last year’s Coca-Cola 600, ended up fastest overall in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Liberty University Patriotic Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

The top four best average lap speeds all came from the first 20-minute session on Saturday with Byron leading the way at 181.317 mph.

Tyler Reddick was second overall (180.114 mph) and Bubba Wallace third (180.060 mph). Ty Gibbs led the second 20-minute session but was fourth-best overall (179.062 mph).

Prior to the start of the practice sessions, NASCAR announced several penalties for Reddick’s No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota following the inspection process.

NASCAR said the team made unapproved adjustments to the underwing of the car after it initially passed inspection. The No. 45 team has had its car chief ejected, will lose pit selection, must start Sunday night’s race from the rear of the field.

In addition, Reddick must serve a pass-through penalty down pit road after taking the green flag in the race and he will be forced to participate in qualifying so that he does not end up with an extra set of fresh tires than everyone else.

Among the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps in practice, Kyle Larson had the fastest average lap speed (177.415 mph). Gibbs and Chris Buescher were second and third fastest, respectively, in that category.

Group A

Among the first cars on the track in the 20-minute session, Byron led the way with an average lap speed of 181.317 mph.

Reddick was second fastest (180.114 mph) and Wallace was third (180.060 mph).

Carson Hocevar was fourth and Ross Chastain wound up fifth.

Just four minutes into the session but after setting his fast lap, Byron got loose in Turn 4 and spun down the frontstretch but did not hit anything.

 

Group B

Gibbs, who started on the pole and finished ninth in Saturday’s Xfinity race, led the way with an average lap speed of 179.062 mph.

Larson, who is planning to run both the Indy 500 and Coke 600 on Sunday, was second quick (179.027 mph) and Buescher was third (178.973 mph).

Martin Truex Jr. was fourth fastest and Corey LaJoie rounded out the top-five.

Just over seven minutes into the session and after he spotted his fast lap, Buescher appeared to have a left-rear tire go down entering Turn 1. He spun around and hit the wall on the driver’s side.

Buescher will move to a backup car and have to start Sunday night’s race from the rear of the field.

 
CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 8

29.782

   181.318
2 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 24

+0.199

29.981

 0.199 180.114
3 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 17

+0.208

29.990

 0.009 180.060
4
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 22

+0.329

30.111

 0.121 179.336
5
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 32

+0.375

30.157

 0.046 179.063
6 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 23

+0.381

30.163

 0.006 179.027
7 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 13

+0.390

30.172

 0.009 178.974
8 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 24

+0.421

30.203

 0.031 178.790
9 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 27

+0.426

30.208

 0.005 178.761
10 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 30

+0.426

30.208

 0.000 178.761
11 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 25

+0.443

30.225

 0.017 178.660
12 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 26

+0.457

30.239

 0.014 178.577
13 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 27

+0.475

30.257

 0.018 178.471
14 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 14

+0.499

30.281

 0.024 178.330
15 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 29

+0.501

30.283

 0.002 178.318
16 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 19

+0.503

30.285

 0.002 178.306
17 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 28

+0.551

30.333

 0.048 178.024
18 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 26

+0.558

30.340

 0.007 177.983
19 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 34

+0.571

30.353

 0.013 177.907
20 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 27

+0.571

30.353

 0.000 177.907
21 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 28

+0.611

30.393

 0.040 177.672
22 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 22

+0.626

30.408

 0.015 177.585
23 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 19

+0.702

30.484

 0.076 177.142
24 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 18

+0.720

30.502

 0.018 177.038
25 K. GralaRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 27

+0.736

30.518

 0.016 176.945
26 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 32

+0.766

30.548

 0.030 176.771
27 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 24

+0.774

30.556

 0.008 176.725
28 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 22

+0.786

30.568

 0.012 176.655
29 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 30

+0.796

30.578

 0.010 176.598
30 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 25

+0.803

30.585

 0.007 176.557
31 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 27

+0.824

30.606

 0.021 176.436
32 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 27

+0.839

30.621

 0.015 176.350
33 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 22

+0.863

30.645

 0.024 176.211
34 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 24

+0.872

30.654

 0.009 176.160
35 J. JohnsonLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 84 Toyota 25

+0.903

30.685

 0.031 175.982
36
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 25

+0.961

30.743

 0.058 175.650
37 T. DillonTEAM AMERIVET 50 Chevrolet 16

+1.045

30.827

 0.084 175.171
38 B. McLeodPOWER SOURCE 66 Ford 4

+1.161

30.943

 0.116 174.514
39 S. van GisbergenKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 28

+1.348

31.130

 0.187 173.466

Jim Utter
