NASCAR 2023 Pocono schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Martin Truex Jr. dominated at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, leading 254 of 301 laps on his way to his third win of the 2023 season. The race was run on Monday after extreme weather forced NASCAR to postpone the event.

The victory allowed Truex to regain control of the regular season points lead. He now leads William Byron by 17pts.

NASCAR now heads to Pocono where Chase Elliott is the defending winner. Denny Hamlin had originally won the race, but he and then-teammate Kyle Busch were disqualified after failing post-race inspection. Elliott, who finished third, inherited the race win. NASCAR's Most Popular Driver is currently in dire need of a race win to make the playoffs, with just six more races before the regular season comes to an end.

This weekend is a triple-header with the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series all competing at the Tricky Triangle. Elliott, Daniel Suarez and Ty Dillon are among the Cup drivers who have entered the Xfinity race. Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, and Christopher Bell have all entered the Truck race.

It was announced this week that another Supercars star will give NASCAR a try later this year. Following Shane van Gisbergen's stunning win on debut at Chicago, Brodie Kostecki will now make his debut at the Indianapolis RC with Richard Childress Racing.

Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Reser's Fine Foods Toyota Camry Photo by: Jared East / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Pocono schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, July 21

1:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1

2:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS1

3:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

4:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

6:00 p.m. ET - ARCA Menards Series race (60 laps) - FS1

Saturday, July 22

12:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (60 laps) - FS1

2:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

3:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

5:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (90 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, July 23

2:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Pocono Race (160 laps) - USA NETWORK

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, July 23

Sunday, July 23 TV show start time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (30/65/65) - 160 laps

(30/65/65) - 160 laps TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

USA NETWORK | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)

Peacock (post-race show) Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, M&M's Toyota Camry Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Pocono?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Cole Custer will compete in his third consecutive Cup race of the year, again driving the No. 51 RWR entry. J.J. Yeley is back behind the wheel of the No. 15 RWR entry after Ryan Newman drove the car at New Hampshire.