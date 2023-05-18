NASCAR 2023 North Wilkesboro schedule, entry list, and how to watch
For the first time since 1996, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, which will host the All-Star Race this weekend.
Darlington Raceway may have been throwback weekend, but NASCAR's return to North Wilkesboro is the ultimate throwback.
NASCAR returns to one of the original circuits that was part of the inaugural Cup season in 1949, a track that hasn't hosted a Cup race since 1996 and hasn't been repaved since the early 1980s.
William Byron won his third race of the season last weekend at Darlington, but Ross Chastain was again the story. After crashing out of the race lead in the closing laps while battling Kyle Larson, Rick Hendrick had some harsh words for the championship leader.
Both Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks and Chastain have spoken this week, reflecting on what went wrong and what the driver of the No. 1 can do better in the future. Chastain also had conversations with Hendrick, Larson, and Chevrolet representatives.
The festivities at North Wilkesboro began with three late model races on Wednesday. They were won by Augie Grill (CARS Tour Late Model Pro), Brenden "Butterbean" Queen (CARS Tour Late Model Stock), and Bubba Pollard (ASA STARS National Tour).
What is the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, May 19
3:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1
4:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS1
5:45 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series pit crew challenge - FS1
Saturday, May 20
10:30 a.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS1
1:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (250 laps) - FOX
7:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series heat races - FS1
Sunday, May 21
5:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series Open Race (100 laps) – FS1
8:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race (200 laps) – FS1
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, May 21
- TV show start time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FS1 | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
- Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing at North Wilkesboro?
21 drivers are already locked into the main event. The top-two finishers from Open race, plus the Fan Vote recipient will also earn a place in the main event. 16 drivers are entered in the Open race.
More about the race format can be found HERE.
All-Star Race entry list
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Ross Chastain
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Kyle Larson
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
8
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
11
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
22
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Toyota
|
24
|
William Byron
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
99
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
NASCAR All-Star Open Entry list
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
12
|
Ryan Blaney
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
13
|
Chandler Smith
|
Chevrolet
|
15
|J.J. Yeley
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
AJ Allmendinger
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
21
|
Ford
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Ford
|
38
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Noah Gragson
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Josh Berry
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
Ford
