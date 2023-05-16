NASCAR penalizes Reddick and Jones after Darlington
NASCAR has issued penalties to two teams following the Cup race at Darlington (SC.) Raceway.
Last weekend at Darlington, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota failed pre-race inspection twice. The car, driven by Tyler Reddick, then had crew chief Billy Scott ejected from the track.
NASCAR has now penalized the No. 45 team ten driver and owner points. There were no suspensions or fines issued.
Reddick's team violated 'Section 14.11.2.1 A' of the rulebook concerning added ballast.
Reddick left Darlington eighth in the regular season standings, and is currently locked into the playoffs courtesy of his victory at COTA. The points deduction drops him from eighth to tenth in the standings.
The No. 43 Legacy Motor Club team of Erik Jones were also penalized. A right-rear wheel came loose on a restart, igniting a multi-car pileup as Jones spun exiting Turn 2.
As a result, crew members Nate McBride and Adam Riley have been suspended from the next two events. The team was also held for two laps during the race.
Related video
Reddick's Cup team could face NASCAR penalties next week
Reddick's Cup team could face NASCAR penalties next week Reddick's Cup team could face NASCAR penalties next week
Despite slow start to year, Reddick "always had the speed"
Despite slow start to year, Reddick "always had the speed" Despite slow start to year, Reddick "always had the speed"
Byron earns COTA Cup pole; Raikkonen and Button in the midfield
Byron earns COTA Cup pole; Raikkonen and Button in the midfield Byron earns COTA Cup pole; Raikkonen and Button in the midfield
Latest news
IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system could be “most effective” on ovals
IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system could be “most effective” on ovals IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system could be “most effective” on ovals
Espargaro: Aprilia “has to prove” its Ducati-beating bluster in MotoGP now
Espargaro: Aprilia “has to prove” its Ducati-beating bluster in MotoGP now Espargaro: Aprilia “has to prove” its Ducati-beating bluster in MotoGP now
Why F1's condensed calendar leaves Imola 2023 return unlikely
Why F1's condensed calendar leaves Imola 2023 return unlikely Why F1's condensed calendar leaves Imola 2023 return unlikely
Peugeot keeping focus on reliability above performance for Le Mans return
Peugeot keeping focus on reliability above performance for Le Mans return Peugeot keeping focus on reliability above performance for Le Mans return
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.