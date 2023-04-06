Subscribe
NASCAR 2023 Bristol Dirt schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR Cup teams goes dirt racing for the one and only time this year at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
By:
NASCAR 2023 Bristol Dirt schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Kyle Larson earned his first win of the 2023 season and the 20th of his career at Richmond Raceway. He led a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2 with 'super sub' Josh Berry finishing second.

This week, an Appeals Panel mostly upheld the penalties against Kaulig Racing for the modification of the hood louvers on the No. 31 car. The 100-point penalty was slightly reduced to 75pts. The team has not given up the fight and will appeal further.

Alex Bowman continues to lead the championship standings, now just four points clear of Ross Chastain.

Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the Bristol Dirt event, taking a dramatic victory after leaders Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe collided in the final corner.

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro and Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro and Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Bristol Dirt schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, April 7

5:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1

6:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS1

8:02 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1

8:32 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS1

Saturday, April 8

4:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying races - FS2

6:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying races - FS2

8:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series race (150 laps) - FS1

Sunday, April 9

7:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Food City Dirt  Race (250 laps) – FS1 

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, April 9
  • TV show start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: 70/160/170 (400 total laps)
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Solomon Plumbing Ford Mustang and Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry

Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Solomon Plumbing Ford Mustang and Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Bristol Dirt?

37 cars are on the entry list with one open entry. Kaulig Racing is again entering a third car with dirt racing 'ringer' Jonathan Davenport making his Cup debut. 

Anthony Alfredo will be making his first Cup start of the year, stepping behind the wheel of the No. 78 car.

Josh Berry is again subbing for an injured Chase Elliott in the No. 9 car, while J.J. Yeley returns to the No. 15 after Button drove it at COTA.

Entry list for Richmond

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Josh Berry

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

13

Jonathan Davenport

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 JJ Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Noah Gragson

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

B.J. McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

