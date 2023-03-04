Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas Practice report

Kyle Larson tops Vegas Cup practice; Burton crashes

Kyle Larson led the way in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup practice session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

Larson posted the fastest average lap speed of 184.407 mph in the first 20-minute session. The top overall speeds all came from the first session on the track.

Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney (183.973 mph) and Joey Logano (183.942 mph) were second and third, respectively.

Chris Buescher and William Byron rounded out the top-five. Bubba Wallace, fastest in the second 20-minute session, was sixth-fastest overall.

Neither B.J McLeod nor Tyler Reddick participated in the practice sessions.

Among the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Byron had the fastest average speed (182.598 mph). Larson and Aric Almirola were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group B

Wallace had the fastest average speed in the second session (183.255 mph).

“We had a long checklist but the car looks good,” Wallace said. “The speed is there. We’ll see what we got in qualifying.”

Kevin Harvick was second (183.243 mph) and Ty Gibbs was third (183.212 mph). Almirola and Ross Chastain rounded out the top-five.

With just seven into the session, Harrison Burton appeared to have a tire go down and spun up and into the Turn 2 wall, doing extensive damage to his No. 21 Ford.

Should Burton have to move to a backup car, he will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

Group A

Larson led the way in the first 20-minute practice session Saturday with an average lap speed of 184.407 mph.

He was followed by Team Penske’s Blaney (183.973 mph) and Logano (183.942 mph). Buescher was fourth and Byron rounded out the top-five.

There were no on-track incidents during the session.

Saturday’s practice was Josh Berry’s first track time in Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 9 Chevrolet. Berry is filling in this weekend for Chase Elliott, who is recovering from a broken left leg suffered in a snowboarding accident on Friday in Colorado.

Berry ended up 13th fastest among the 16 drivers that took to the track. “After a few laps, I felt relatively comfortable,” Berry said. “I’ve got 400 miles to learn on Sunday.”

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 19 29.283     184.407
2 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 25 29.352 0.069 0.069 183.974
3 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 21 29.357 0.074 0.005 183.943
4 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 25 29.367 0.084 0.010 183.880
5 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 25 29.434 0.151 0.067 183.461
6 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 15 29.467 0.184 0.033 183.256
7 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 23 29.469 0.186 0.002 183.243
8 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 20 29.474 0.191 0.005 183.212
9 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 28 29.488 0.205 0.014 183.125
10 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 26 29.540 0.257 0.052 182.803
11 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 22 29.558 0.275 0.018 182.692
12 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 27 29.584 0.301 0.026 182.531
13 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 19 29.633 0.350 0.049 182.229
14 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 23 29.635 0.352 0.002 182.217
15 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 28 29.637 0.354 0.002 182.205
16 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 28 29.646 0.363 0.009 182.149
17 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 21 29.654 0.371 0.008 182.100
18 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 17 29.690 0.407 0.036 181.879
19 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 24 29.693 0.410 0.003 181.861
20 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 10 29.704 0.421 0.011 181.794
21 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 18 29.710 0.427 0.006 181.757
22 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 18 29.751 0.468 0.041 181.507
23 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 31 29.764 0.481 0.013 181.427
24 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 26 29.782 0.499 0.018 181.318
25 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 21 29.806 0.523 0.024 181.172
26 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 25 29.923 0.640 0.117 180.463
27 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 17 29.941 0.658 0.018 180.355
28 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 20 29.970 0.687 0.029 180.180
29 9 Josh Berry Chevrolet 26 30.069 0.786 0.099 179.587
30 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 21 30.078 0.795 0.009 179.533
31 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 22 30.130 0.847 0.052 179.223
32 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 22 30.199 0.916 0.069 178.814
33 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 23 30.258 0.975 0.059 178.465
34 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 18 30.331 1.048 0.073 178.036
