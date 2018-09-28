Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte II / Practice report

Kyle Busch tops incident-filled Roval practice at Charlotte

shares
comments
Kyle Busch tops incident-filled Roval practice at Charlotte
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Sep 28, 2018, 5:06 PM

Kyle Busch led the way in an eventful first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice session Friday on the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Busch was also among the many victims of a penalty during the 50-minute session for driving through the frontstretch or backstretch chicanes. Each driver that did so had that lap time disallowed and had to make a pass-thru penalty on pit road.

Still, Busch went out again late in the session and set the fastest average lap speed of 106.397 mph, topping his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Erik Jones (106.382 mph). Joey Logano was third-fastest (106.122 mph).

Daniel Hemric, entered as a third team this weekend by Richard Childress Racing, was fourth-fastest and Clint Bowyer completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray and Trevor Bayne.

Early into the session, Darrell Wallace Jr. went for a spin in the infield course but continued on. Wallace ended up spinning at least three times in the session.

Aric Almirola went off-course in Turn 3 early in the session and hit the tire barrier, doing some damage to his No. 10 Ford.

Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota also suffered some damage after he ran over the blue “turtle” curbs designed to keep drivers on the course in the chicanes.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also spun and hit the tire barrier in Turn 3, doing damage to his No. 17 Ford.

Austin Dillon’s No. 3 suffered a lot of left-front damage after he slammed into the tire barrier exiting the backstretch chicane.

Take a virtual lap around the Charlotte Roval with the No. 78 Toyota Camry of Martin Truex Jr., courtesy of NASCAR Heat 3, which you can order now:

Cla # Driver 4506 Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 6 1'17.145     106.397
2 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 5 1'17.156 0.011 0.011 106.382
3 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 11 1'17.345 0.200 0.189 106.122
4 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 9 1'17.375 0.230 0.030 106.081
5 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 10 1'17.425 0.280 0.050 106.012
6 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 8 1'17.430 0.285 0.005 106.005
7 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 10 1'17.467 0.322 0.037 105.955
8 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 12 1'17.679 0.534 0.212 105.666
9 1 United States Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 7 1'17.859 0.714 0.180 105.421
10 6 United States Trevor Bayne  Ford 8 1'17.882 0.737 0.023 105.390
11 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 8 1'17.917 0.772 0.035 105.343
12 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 6 1'17.922 0.777 0.005 105.336
13 41 United States Kurt Busch  Ford 9 1'17.924 0.779 0.002 105.333
14 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 11 1'18.191 1.046 0.267 104.974
15 47 United States A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 10 1'18.283 1.138 0.092 104.850
16 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 5 1'18.332 1.187 0.049 104.785
17 78 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 5 1'18.339 1.194 0.007 104.775
18 19 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 9 1'18.459 1.314 0.120 104.615
19 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 9 1'18.521 1.376 0.062 104.533
20 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 10 1'18.589 1.444 0.068 104.442
21 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 11 1'19.292 2.147 0.703 103.516
22 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 4 1'19.365 2.220 0.073 103.421
23 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 8 1'19.503 2.358 0.138 103.241
24 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 9 1'19.507 2.362 0.004 103.236
25 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 16 1'19.805 2.660 0.298 102.851
26 15 United States Justin Marks  Chevrolet 11 1'20.163 3.018 0.358 102.391
27 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 15 1'20.286 3.141 0.123 102.235
28 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 8 1'20.527 3.382 0.241 101.929
29 95 United States Regan Smith  Chevrolet 14 1'20.629 3.484 0.102 101.800
30 31 United States Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 6 1'20.633 3.488 0.004 101.795
31 32 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 12 1'20.969 3.824 0.336 101.372
32 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 5 1'21.194 4.049 0.225 101.091
33 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 16 1'21.290 4.145 0.096 100.972
34 72 United States Cole Whitt  Chevrolet 5 1'21.565 4.420 0.275 100.631
35 7 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 2 1'22.297 5.152 0.732 99.736
36 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 3 1'23.053 5.908 0.756 98.828
37 23 United States J.J. Yeley  Toyota 6 1'23.307 6.162 0.254 98.527
38 96 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt  Toyota 12 1'23.348 6.203 0.041 98.479
39 51 Stanton Barrett  Ford 10 1'24.835 7.690 1.487 96.753
40 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 6 1'24.843 7.698 0.008 96.743
Next NASCAR Cup article
Ryan Preece to step up to Cup with JTG Daugherty Racing in 2019

Previous article

Ryan Preece to step up to Cup with JTG Daugherty Racing in 2019

Next article

Daniel Hemric to replace Newman at RCR in 2019

Daniel Hemric to replace Newman at RCR in 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Charlotte II
Author Jim Utter
Article type Practice report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history 01:16
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers 02:52
NASCAR Cup

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers

News in depth
SMI's Marcus Smith on Roval:
NASCAR Cup

SMI's Marcus Smith on Roval: "I feel like this is unique to Charlotte"

Kyle Busch on Turn 1 pile-up:
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch on Turn 1 pile-up: "I guess all of us are just stupid"

Truex fuming after Roval finish, calling it
NASCAR Cup

Truex fuming after Roval finish, calling it "last corner desperation"

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.