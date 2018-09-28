Kyle Busch tops incident-filled Roval practice at Charlotte
Kyle Busch led the way in an eventful first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice session Friday on the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Busch was also among the many victims of a penalty during the 50-minute session for driving through the frontstretch or backstretch chicanes. Each driver that did so had that lap time disallowed and had to make a pass-thru penalty on pit road.
Still, Busch went out again late in the session and set the fastest average lap speed of 106.397 mph, topping his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Erik Jones (106.382 mph). Joey Logano was third-fastest (106.122 mph).
Daniel Hemric, entered as a third team this weekend by Richard Childress Racing, was fourth-fastest and Clint Bowyer completed the top-five.
Rounding out the Top 10 were Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray and Trevor Bayne.
Early into the session, Darrell Wallace Jr. went for a spin in the infield course but continued on. Wallace ended up spinning at least three times in the session.
Aric Almirola went off-course in Turn 3 early in the session and hit the tire barrier, doing some damage to his No. 10 Ford.
Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota also suffered some damage after he ran over the blue “turtle” curbs designed to keep drivers on the course in the chicanes.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also spun and hit the tire barrier in Turn 3, doing damage to his No. 17 Ford.
Austin Dillon’s No. 3 suffered a lot of left-front damage after he slammed into the tire barrier exiting the backstretch chicane.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|4506
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|6
|1'17.145
|106.397
|2
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|5
|1'17.156
|0.011
|0.011
|106.382
|3
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|11
|1'17.345
|0.200
|0.189
|106.122
|4
|8
|Daniel Hemric
|Chevrolet
|9
|1'17.375
|0.230
|0.030
|106.081
|5
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|10
|1'17.425
|0.280
|0.050
|106.012
|6
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|8
|1'17.430
|0.285
|0.005
|106.005
|7
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|10
|1'17.467
|0.322
|0.037
|105.955
|8
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|12
|1'17.679
|0.534
|0.212
|105.666
|9
|1
|Jamie McMurray
|Chevrolet
|7
|1'17.859
|0.714
|0.180
|105.421
|10
|6
|Trevor Bayne
|Ford
|8
|1'17.882
|0.737
|0.023
|105.390
|11
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|8
|1'17.917
|0.772
|0.035
|105.343
|12
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Chevrolet
|6
|1'17.922
|0.777
|0.005
|105.336
|13
|41
|Kurt Busch
|Ford
|9
|1'17.924
|0.779
|0.002
|105.333
|14
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|11
|1'18.191
|1.046
|0.267
|104.974
|15
|47
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|10
|1'18.283
|1.138
|0.092
|104.850
|16
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|5
|1'18.332
|1.187
|0.049
|104.785
|17
|78
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|5
|1'18.339
|1.194
|0.007
|104.775
|18
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|Toyota
|9
|1'18.459
|1.314
|0.120
|104.615
|19
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|9
|1'18.521
|1.376
|0.062
|104.533
|20
|21
|Paul Menard
|Ford
|10
|1'18.589
|1.444
|0.068
|104.442
|21
|38
|David Ragan
|Ford
|11
|1'19.292
|2.147
|0.703
|103.516
|22
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Ford
|4
|1'19.365
|2.220
|0.073
|103.421
|23
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|8
|1'19.503
|2.358
|0.138
|103.241
|24
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|9
|1'19.507
|2.362
|0.004
|103.236
|25
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|16
|1'19.805
|2.660
|0.298
|102.851
|26
|15
|Justin Marks
|Chevrolet
|11
|1'20.163
|3.018
|0.358
|102.391
|27
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|15
|1'20.286
|3.141
|0.123
|102.235
|28
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|8
|1'20.527
|3.382
|0.241
|101.929
|29
|95
|Regan Smith
|Chevrolet
|14
|1'20.629
|3.484
|0.102
|101.800
|30
|31
|Ryan Newman
|Chevrolet
|6
|1'20.633
|3.488
|0.004
|101.795
|31
|32
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Ford
|12
|1'20.969
|3.824
|0.336
|101.372
|32
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|5
|1'21.194
|4.049
|0.225
|101.091
|33
|43
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Chevrolet
|16
|1'21.290
|4.145
|0.096
|100.972
|34
|72
|Cole Whitt
|Chevrolet
|5
|1'21.565
|4.420
|0.275
|100.631
|35
|7
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|2
|1'22.297
|5.152
|0.732
|99.736
|36
|66
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|3
|1'23.053
|5.908
|0.756
|98.828
|37
|23
|J.J. Yeley
|Toyota
|6
|1'23.307
|6.162
|0.254
|98.527
|38
|96
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Toyota
|12
|1'23.348
|6.203
|0.041
|98.479
|39
|51
|Stanton Barrett
|Ford
|10
|1'24.835
|7.690
|1.487
|96.753
|40
|00
|Landon Cassill
|Chevrolet
|6
|1'24.843
|7.698
|0.008
|96.743
