NASCAR Cup / Charlotte II / Practice report

Jimmie Johnson fastest as big incidents slow second Roval practice

Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Sep 29, 2018, 4:10 PM

Jimmie Johnson, in danger of getting knocked out of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, was fastest in Saturday’s first practice on the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Johnson enters Sunday’s Bank of America 400 as one of the four drivers lowest in points and currently in danger of being eliminated from further title contention following Sunday’s race.

In the second half of session, Johnson posted his top average speed of 105.173 mph, topping Xfinity Series regular Daniel Hemric (104.962 mph), who is entered in a third Richard Childress Racing car this weekend.

Martin Truex Jr. was third-fastest, Brad Keselowski fourth and Kyle Busch completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and William Byron.

Elliott was fastest among the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps during the practice (103.100 mph). Jones and Stenhouse was second and third in that category

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun early off the exit of front stretch chicane but he was able to continue on without incident.

Aric Almirola spun in Turn 3 and backed into the tire barrier, doing damage to the rear end of his No. 10 Ford. Almirola’s team worked to repair the damage the remainder of the session.

About eight minutes into the session, Darrell Wallace Jr. got loose through the backstretch chicane and slammed into the tire barrier upon exit, doing heavy damage to his No. 43 Chevrolet. Wallace will move to a backup car and have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

 

It took approximately seven minutes for track workers to replace the barrier and the practice to return to green conditions.

About 23 minutes into the session pole-winner Kurt Busch experienced a mechanical failure on the frontstretch as he exited the chicane and finally came to a stop on the track in Turn 4, bringing out a caution.

“This tow truck is doing a number on our back bumper, we need to check that all out,” Busch told his team over the radio as his No. 41 Ford was being taken to the garage.

With about five minutes left in the session, Erik Jones went through the backstretch chicane two-wide and slammed into the tire barrier and did significant damage to his No. 20 Toyota. He will move to a backup car and have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

 

The barrier couldn’t be replaced before the conclusion of the session.

Cla # Driver 4506 Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 48 United StatesJimmie Johnson Chevrolet 8 1'18.043     105.173
2 8 United StatesDaniel Hemric Chevrolet 12 1'18.200 0.157 0.157 104.962
3 78 United StatesMartin Truex Jr. Toyota 7 1'18.262 0.219 0.062 104.878
4 2 United StatesBrad Keselowski Ford 14 1'18.268 0.225 0.006 104.870
5 18 United StatesKyle Busch Toyota 11 1'18.356 0.313 0.088 104.753
6 9 United StatesChase Elliott Chevrolet 17 1'18.426 0.383 0.070 104.659
7 42 United StatesKyle Larson Chevrolet 11 1'18.431 0.388 0.005 104.652
8 22 United StatesJoey Logano Ford 10 1'18.449 0.406 0.018 104.628
9 12 United StatesRyan Blaney Ford 7 1'18.624 0.581 0.175 104.396
10 24 United StatesWilliam Byron Chevrolet 12 1'18.800 0.757 0.176 104.162
11 47 United StatesA.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 7 1'18.840 0.797 0.040 104.110
12 1 United StatesJamie McMurray Chevrolet 3 1'18.862 0.819 0.022 104.081
13 3 United StatesAustin Dillon Chevrolet 15 1'18.895 0.852 0.033 104.037
14 14 United StatesClint Bowyer Ford 12 1'18.915 0.872 0.020 104.011
15 6 United StatesTrevor Bayne Ford 9 1'18.921 0.878 0.006 104.003
16 37 United StatesChris Buescher Chevrolet 13 1'18.960 0.917 0.039 103.951
17 88 United StatesAlex Bowman Chevrolet 12 1'18.976 0.933 0.016 103.930
18 20 United StatesErik Jones Toyota 16 1'18.985 0.942 0.009 103.918
19 21 United StatesPaul Menard Ford 9 1'19.009 0.966 0.024 103.887
20 34 United StatesMichael McDowell Ford 12 1'19.063 1.020 0.054 103.816
21 19 MexicoDaniel Suarez Toyota 11 1'19.103 1.060 0.040 103.763
22 11 United StatesDenny Hamlin Toyota 11 1'19.140 1.097 0.037 103.715
23 41 United StatesKurt Busch Ford 4 1'19.166 1.123 0.026 103.681
24 17 United StatesRicky Stenhouse Jr. Ford 16 1'19.212 1.169 0.046 103.621
25 13 United StatesTy Dillon Chevrolet 15 1'19.496 1.453 0.284 103.250
26 7 United StatesRoss Chastain Chevrolet 2 1'19.534 1.491 0.038 103.201
27 10 United StatesAric Almirola Ford 1 1'19.915 1.872 0.381 102.709
28 38 United StatesDavid Ragan Ford 11 1'19.972 1.929 0.057 102.636
29 43 United StatesDarrell Wallace Jr. Chevrolet 2 1'20.005 1.962 0.033 102.594
30 32 United StatesMatt DiBenedetto Ford 5 1'20.038 1.995 0.033 102.551
31 15 United StatesJustin Marks Chevrolet 7 1'20.047 2.004 0.009 102.540
32 31 United StatesRyan Newman Chevrolet 12 1'20.083 2.040 0.036 102.494
33 4 United StatesKevin Harvick Ford 9 1'20.409 2.366 0.326 102.078
34 96 United StatesJeffrey Earnhardt Toyota 6 1'20.632 2.589 0.223 101.796
35 72 United StatesCole Whitt Chevrolet 6 1'20.708 2.665 0.076 101.700
36 23 United StatesJ.J. Yeley Toyota 3 1'21.552 3.509 0.844 100.647
37 00 United StatesLandon Cassill Chevrolet 4 1'22.328 4.285 0.776 99.699
38 51 Stanton Barrett Ford 6 1'23.067 5.024 0.739 98.812
39 95 United StatesRegan Smith Chevrolet        

Take a virtual lap around the Charlotte Roval with the No. 78 Toyota Camry of Martin Truex Jr., courtesy of NASCAR Heat 3, which you can order now:

 

