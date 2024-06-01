Gateway NASCAR Cup: Penske drivers top Saturday practice
Penske teammates Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney topped Saturday’s combined NASCAR Cup practice session at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images
Due to the impending bad weather, NASCAR had all cars participate in one 30-minute practice session, which was interupted once due to drizzle.
Logano, who won the inaugural Cup race at the 1.25-mile oval neat St. Louis, had the fastest average lap speed at 138.024 mph.
Logano could use a strong run on Sunday – and especially a win – to get his season back on track.
The two-time series champion is 17th in the series standings with just one top five and three top-10 finishes. He did, however, win the $1 million NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro last month.
“We definitely got a lot of speed,” Logano said. “It feels pretty good inside the car. That’s the best feeling, right, when it drives good and it feels good. You got speed in it.
“For whatever reason, this has been one of our better race tracks for Penske in general.”
Blaney, the reigning series champion and also looking for his first win this season, was second quick at 138.019 mph.
Ty Gibbs, who won the pole last weekend at Charlotte, was third (137.922 mph) followed by 23XI Racing teammates Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace.
Completing the top-10 were Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain, last weekend’s race winner Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell and Martin Truex Jr.
Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Logano had the best average lap speed (136.274 mph). Cindric and Blaney were second and third, respectively, in that category.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|27
|
32.603
|138.024
|2
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|28
|
+0.001
32.604
|0.001
|138.020
|3
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|27
|
+0.024
32.627
|0.023
|137.923
|4
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|29
|
+0.091
32.694
|0.067
|137.640
|5
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|29
|
+0.139
32.742
|0.048
|137.438
|6
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|31
|
+0.148
32.751
|0.009
|137.400
|7
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|30
|
+0.148
32.751
|0.000
|137.400
|8
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|21
|
+0.179
32.782
|0.031
|137.270
|9
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|32
|
+0.210
32.813
|0.031
|137.141
|10
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|15
|
+0.214
32.817
|0.004
|137.124
|11
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|29
|
+0.222
32.825
|0.008
|137.091
|12
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|33
|
+0.223
32.826
|0.001
|137.086
|13
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|16
|
+0.224
32.827
|0.001
|137.082
|14
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|23
|
+0.236
32.839
|0.012
|137.032
|15
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|23
|
+0.249
32.852
|0.013
|136.978
|16
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|29
|
+0.313
32.916
|0.064
|136.712
|17
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|27
|
+0.323
32.926
|0.010
|136.670
|18
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|33
|
+0.323
32.926
|0.000
|136.670
|19
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|21
|
+0.345
32.948
|0.022
|136.579
|20
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|28
|
+0.346
32.949
|0.001
|136.575
|21
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|23
|
+0.363
32.966
|0.017
|136.504
|22
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|22
|
+0.376
32.979
|0.013
|136.450
|23
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|23
|
+0.396
32.999
|0.020
|136.368
|24
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|24
|
+0.421
33.024
|0.025
|136.265
|25
|D. KrausKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|30
|
+0.423
33.026
|0.002
|136.256
|26
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|30
|
+0.447
33.050
|0.024
|136.157
|27
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|24
|
+0.470
33.073
|0.023
|136.063
|28
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|20
|
+0.471
33.074
|0.001
|136.059
|29
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|29
|
+0.504
33.107
|0.033
|135.923
|30
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|26
|
+0.506
33.109
|0.002
|135.915
|31
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|37
|
+0.507
33.110
|0.001
|135.911
|32
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|32
|
+0.521
33.124
|0.014
|135.853
|33
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|21
|
+0.530
33.133
|0.009
|135.816
|34
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|31
|
+0.574
33.177
|0.044
|135.636
|35
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|14
|
+0.741
33.344
|0.167
|134.957
|36
|C. WareRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|28
|
+0.802
33.405
|0.061
|134.710
