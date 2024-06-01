All Series
Practice report
NASCAR Cup Gateway

Gateway NASCAR Cup: Penske drivers top Saturday practice

Penske teammates Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney topped Saturday’s combined NASCAR Cup practice session at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

Due to the impending bad weather, NASCAR had all cars participate in one 30-minute practice session, which was interupted once due to drizzle.

Logano, who won the inaugural Cup race at the 1.25-mile oval neat St. Louis, had the fastest average lap speed at 138.024 mph.

Logano could use a strong run on Sunday – and especially a win – to get his season back on track.

The two-time series champion is 17th in the series standings with just one top five and three top-10 finishes. He did, however, win the $1 million NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro last month.

“We definitely got a lot of speed,” Logano said. “It feels pretty good inside the car. That’s the best feeling, right, when it drives good and it feels good. You got speed in it.

“For whatever reason, this has been one of our better race tracks for Penske in general.”

Blaney, the reigning series champion and also looking for his first win this season, was second quick at 138.019 mph.

Ty Gibbs, who won the pole last weekend at Charlotte, was third (137.922 mph) followed by 23XI Racing teammates Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace.

Completing the top-10 were Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain, last weekend’s race winner Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell and Martin Truex Jr.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Logano had the best average lap speed (136.274 mph). Cindric and Blaney were second and third, respectively, in that category.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 27

32.603

   138.024
2 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 28

+0.001

32.604

 0.001 138.020
3
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 27

+0.024

32.627

 0.023 137.923
4 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 29

+0.091

32.694

 0.067 137.640
5 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 29

+0.139

32.742

 0.048 137.438
6 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 31

+0.148

32.751

 0.009 137.400
7 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 30

+0.148

32.751

 0.000 137.400
8 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 21

+0.179

32.782

 0.031 137.270
9 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 32

+0.210

32.813

 0.031 137.141
10 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 15

+0.214

32.817

 0.004 137.124
11 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 29

+0.222

32.825

 0.008 137.091
12
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 33

+0.223

32.826

 0.001 137.086
13 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 16

+0.224

32.827

 0.001 137.082
14 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 23

+0.236

32.839

 0.012 137.032
15 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 23

+0.249

32.852

 0.013 136.978
16 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 29

+0.313

32.916

 0.064 136.712
17 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 27

+0.323

32.926

 0.010 136.670
18 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 33

+0.323

32.926

 0.000 136.670
19 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 21

+0.345

32.948

 0.022 136.579
20 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 28

+0.346

32.949

 0.001 136.575
21 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 23

+0.363

32.966

 0.017 136.504
22 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 22

+0.376

32.979

 0.013 136.450
23 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 23

+0.396

32.999

 0.020 136.368
24 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 24

+0.421

33.024

 0.025 136.265
25 D. KrausKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 30

+0.423

33.026

 0.002 136.256
26
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 30

+0.447

33.050

 0.024 136.157
27 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 24

+0.470

33.073

 0.023 136.063
28 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 20

+0.471

33.074

 0.001 136.059
29 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 29

+0.504

33.107

 0.033 135.923
30 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 26

+0.506

33.109

 0.002 135.915
31 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 37

+0.507

33.110

 0.001 135.911
32 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 32

+0.521

33.124

 0.014 135.853
33 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 21

+0.530

33.133

 0.009 135.816
34 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 31

+0.574

33.177

 0.044 135.636
35 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 14

+0.741

33.344

 0.167 134.957
36 C. WareRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 28

+0.802

33.405

 0.061 134.710

