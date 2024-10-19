All Series

Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup Las Vegas II

Christopher Bell beats Tyler Reddick to NASCAR Cup pole at Las Vegas

A pair of Toyotas will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem Toyota Camry
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards\Great Stuff Ford Mustang
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro
Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Autotrader Ford Mustang
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Worldwide Express Chevrolet Camaro
Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Autotrader Ford Mustang
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Pennzoil Ford Mustang
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Yahoo! Toyota Camry
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro
Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro
Jimmie Johnson, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Dollar Tree/Family Dollar Toyota Camry
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry
Corey LaJoie, Rick Ware Racing, Mighty Fire Breaker Ford Mustang
Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Autotrader Ford Mustang, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Pennzoil Ford Mustang, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards\Great Stuff Ford Mustang
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards\Great Stuff Ford Mustang, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Pennzoil Ford Mustang
Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, DEX Imaging Ford Mustang
Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, DEX Imaging Ford Mustang
Jimmie Johnson, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Dollar Tree/Family Dollar Toyota Camry
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Pennzoil Ford Mustang
23

Christopher Bell earned his third pole of the 2024 season on Saturday with a 185.344mph (29.135s) lap. Driving the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, he bested 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick by just 0.013s in the final round of qualifying.

"I feel really good," Bell told NBC. "I feel really comfortable. In practice, I don't think the pace showed what we had but inside the car, I felt super comfortable. I know we are gonna have a shot at it tomorrow."

While it's a great way to start the Round of 8, Bell has also never won a Cup race from pole position before.

"I've been in this position many times and obviously, I've never won from the pole yet," said Bell, who just earned his 13th career pole position. "Still waiting to do that, but maybe tomorrow's the day."

Reddick will line up alongside with the recently eliminated Alex Bowman in third. Denny Hamlin was fourth and Kyle Larson fifth. Filling out the remainder of the top-ten on the grid: Carson Hocevar, Ross Chastain, Ty Gibbs, William Byron, and Joey Logano.

The only two playoff drivers to not advance into the pole round were Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and Ryan Blaney, who did not make an attempt after a practice crash. Blaney will start 37th (last) in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford.

Round 1 

Thankfully, there were no incidents like Blaney's in a very clean qualifying session. In the first round, Bell set the pace with a 29.153s lap in Group A. He advanced along with Hamlin, Logano, Gibbs, and Hocevar. Martin Truex Jr. was the first driver to miss out, just 0.009s back of Hocevar.

In Group B, Reddick was quickest at a blistering fast 29.007s lap. He advanced along with Byron, Chastain, Bowman, and Larson. Austin Cindric was the first driver out, 0.077s out.

