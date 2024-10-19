All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
NASCAR Cup Las Vegas II

Ryan Blaney wrecks out of Las Vegas practice in major playoff setback

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion's Round of 8 is off to a disastrous start after a bit hit in practice.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

Ryan Blaney, who is hoping to become the first back-to-back champion in the era of the knockout-style format, will start from the rear of the field on Sunday.

After a get-up-to-speed lap, Blaney's first true flying lap in practice ended in the outside wall. As the No. 12 Team Penske Ford barreled off into Turn 1, the left-rear tire went down as he bounced over the bumps. The car immediately spun around and slammed the outside wall, driver-side first.

Blaney radioed that "I had no warning" after the impact. "My head hurts," he added before climbing from the damaged car. Thankfully, he was checked and released from the infield care center soon after.

 

"I'm alright," Blaney told NBC Sports. "Just blew a tire into Turn 1. Just stinks. I didn't feel anything odd down the front stretch. Just a shame it ended our practice early and we got our work cut out for us with a backup car. Hopefully we'll be able to fight back from it and go to work tomorrow."

He continued: "It's definitely a lot to overcome, for sure. Starting in the back and no laps with this backup car ... I have confidence that hopefully we can make some hay tomorrow and do it early. You know, try to get up through there. So yeah, it sets us back a little bit but this team -- they thrive under that type of pressure. Happy to be with a group like that. Unfortunate situation we're in but we'll claw our way through.

As a result of the wreck, Blaney will not take part in qualifying and will have to start Sunday's race in 37th. As Blaney indicated, he will also go to a backup car. He officially completed one lap in practice, but at 171.652mph, it was about two seconds off the pace.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article What are the odds? The favorites and longshots to win NASCAR at Las Vegas
Next article Christopher Bell beats Tyler Reddick to NASCAR Cup pole at Las Vegas

Top Comments

Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Joey Logano stretches fuel, wins his way into the Championship 4

Joey Logano stretches fuel, wins his way into the Championship 4

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
Joey Logano stretches fuel, wins his way into the Championship 4
NASCAR title contender Tyler Reddick flips in bizarre Las Vegas crash

NASCAR title contender Tyler Reddick flips in bizarre Las Vegas crash

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
NASCAR title contender Tyler Reddick flips in bizarre Las Vegas crash
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion
Ryan Blaney
More from
Ryan Blaney
What are the odds? The favorites and longshots to win NASCAR at Las Vegas

What are the odds? The favorites and longshots to win NASCAR at Las Vegas

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
What are the odds? The favorites and longshots to win NASCAR at Las Vegas
With half of the NASCAR playoff field gone, only heavy hitters remain

With half of the NASCAR playoff field gone, only heavy hitters remain

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
With half of the NASCAR playoff field gone, only heavy hitters remain
How new Charlotte Roval layout will create new challenge for playoff drivers

How new Charlotte Roval layout will create new challenge for playoff drivers

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
How new Charlotte Roval layout will create new challenge for playoff drivers
Team Penske
More from
Team Penske
Logano: "Expect the unexpected" after surprise return to Round of 8 playoffs

Logano: "Expect the unexpected" after surprise return to Round of 8 playoffs

NASCAR Cup
Logano: "Expect the unexpected" after surprise return to Round of 8 playoffs
Before playoff spot was restored, Logano was fixated on Richmond run-in

Before playoff spot was restored, Logano was fixated on Richmond run-in

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
Before playoff spot was restored, Logano was fixated on Richmond run-in
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

Latest news

Verstappen: 'McLaren complains a lot' amid Norris battle at US GP

Verstappen: 'McLaren complains a lot' amid Norris battle at US GP

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Verstappen: 'McLaren complains a lot' amid Norris battle at US GP
Pirelli confirms its Austin GP trophies were pulled due to "potential similarities" to other designs

Pirelli confirms its Austin GP trophies were pulled due to "potential similarities" to other designs

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Pirelli confirms its Austin GP trophies were pulled due to "potential similarities" to other designs
Joey Logano stretches fuel, wins his way into the Championship 4

Joey Logano stretches fuel, wins his way into the Championship 4

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
Joey Logano stretches fuel, wins his way into the Championship 4
Ferrari "in the fight" for F1 constructors' title after US GP 1-2

Ferrari "in the fight" for F1 constructors' title after US GP 1-2

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Ferrari "in the fight" for F1 constructors' title after US GP 1-2

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global