All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Preview
NASCAR Cup Las Vegas II

What are the odds? The favorites and longshots to win NASCAR at Las Vegas

As NASCAR races into Vegas for the start of the Round of 8 playoffs, who's seen as a favorite by the oddsmakers to take home the checkered flag?

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Travel Centers of America Ford Mustang, Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Travel Centers of America Ford Mustang, Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

NASCAR has graced the tarmac of Las Vegas Motor Speedway since 1998 with Mark Martin winning the inaugural event. In recent years, Chevrolet's been a dominant force, collecting six of the last eight victories, with Hendrick Motorsports winning three straight — so the drivers with the lowest odds shouldn't really come as a surprise.

Leading the way is Kyle Larson at +300. Even before looking at betting odds, the driver of the No. 5 is the clear favorite. He's won the last two Cup races at Las Vegas and currently sits atop the playoff standings after the reset.  In 12 starts, he holds the best average finish among active drivers at 9.3, along with three checkered flags.

Race winner Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Right behind Larson is another Hendrick driver — this year's Daytona 500 victor William Byron at +750. Then there's Christopher Bell, who has never won a Cup race at Vegas, but he was a single car length away from changing that fact in last fall's dramatic finish. With how strong he has consistently been throughout the playoffs, it makes plenty of sense for him to be near the top of the betting sheet at +800.

Denny Hamlin at +850 and Tyler Reddick at +900 are also solid choices for the win on Sunday. 2022 Vegas winner Joey Logano is at +1000 who is facing an unlikely second chance in the playoffs following Alex Bowman's shock DQ. A three-time winner at the 1.5-mile oval, Logano managed to parlay his 2022 victory into the championship, noting then that winning the opening race of the Round of 8 helped the team to better focus all efforts towards the title-decider in the weeks that followed. He showed just how important winning this race cold be for the eight remaining title hopefuls in their quest to become the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Pennzoil Ford Mustang wins.

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Pennzoil Ford Mustang wins.

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

The playoff drivers with the worst odds entering Vegas are defending series champion Ryan Blaney at +1100 and Chase Elliott at +1200. Neither driver has ever won at LVMS, and both are in need of points as they enter this round below the cut-line. Chasing stage points will make it harder for them to go all-out for the win, with Logano facing a similar predicament. 

But what about the spoilers? Non-playoff drivers have won three of the first six races in the postseason, and that trend could definitely continue this weekend. Las Vegas native Kyle Busch leads this group at +1400. He has won at his home track, but that was 15 years ago. Richard Childress Racing has also struggled this year, but they have seen a recent seen an uptick in performance. Just a couple weeks ago at Kansas -- another intermediate track -- Busch was in contention for the win win before spinning from the lead with just over 30 laps to go.

The driver who ended up winning that Kansas race instead is also a good bet for a possible spoiler on Sunday. At +1600, Ross Chastain has four top-fives in the last five Cup races at Vegas, and was on the front row for the final restart earlier this year. He ended up fourth, but with older left-side tires than all of those around him, one has to wonder how strong he could have been on equal ground.

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro; Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing, Kubota Chevrolet Camaro

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro; Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing, Kubota Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Now, what about the drivers who made the playoffs, but have since been eliminated? There's some very fast drivers among that group, including Martin Truex Jr. The soon-to-be (partially) retired Joe Gibbs Racing driver is at +1400, still remaining winless this year. He is always a threat at Las Vegas where he has two Cup wins there. Perhaps more impressively, he enters Vegas with eight straight top-ten finishes.

Looking at long shots, there are a couple solid options for the real gamblers out there. After scoring more points than any driver in the opening round, Bowman's playoffs came to an abrupt end when he was disqualified after failing inspection last weekend. That doesn't change the fact that the No. 48 has been very fast, and without having to worry about collecting points, he could be a real threat despite his +2800 odds. He is also a former race winner at Las Vegas, winning the 2022 spring race.

At +3000 odds, there is the likely to be overlooked Brad Keselowski. He, along with Larson and Logano, are the only active drivers with three wins at the track. Yes, all of Keselowski's wins came between 2014 and 2018, but he was a contender in last fall's race too, finishing fourth after 38 laps in the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford.

Here's a look at how the entire field stacks up for the NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas, per the oddsmakers:

Driver Odds
Kyle Larson +300 
William Byron +750
Christopher Bell +800
Denny Hamlin +850
Tyler Reddick +900
Joey Logano +1000
Ryan Blaney +1100
Chase Elliott +1200
Martin Truex Jr. +1400
Kyle Busch +1400
Ross Chastain +1600
Ty Gibbs +2000
Alex Bowman +2800
Bubba Wallace +3000
Brad Keselowski +3000
Chris Buescher +3500
Chase Briscoe +6000
Daniel Suarez +7000
Austin Cindric +7000
Noah Gragson +8000
Shane van Gisbergen +10000
Josh Berry +10000
Erik Jones +10000
Carson Hocevar +13000
Austin Dillon +13000
Zane Smith +15000
Justin Haley +20000
Harrison Burton +20000
Ryan Preece +25000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, +25000
Michael McDowell +25000
Jimmie Johnson +25000
Todd Gilliland +30000
John-Hunter Nemechek +30000
Daniel Hemric +40000
Corey LaJoir +40000
Cody Ware +100000

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article With half of the NASCAR playoff field gone, only heavy hitters remain
Next article Ryan Blaney wrecks out of Las Vegas practice in major playoff setback

Top Comments

Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Allmendinger secures NASCAR Xfinity title shot with Vegas win; Sieg 2nd

Allmendinger secures NASCAR Xfinity title shot with Vegas win; Sieg 2nd

NASCAR XFINITY
Las Vegas II
Allmendinger secures NASCAR Xfinity title shot with Vegas win; Sieg 2nd
Christopher Bell beats Tyler Reddick to NASCAR Cup pole at Las Vegas

Christopher Bell beats Tyler Reddick to NASCAR Cup pole at Las Vegas

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
Christopher Bell beats Tyler Reddick to NASCAR Cup pole at Las Vegas
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion
Martin Truex Jr
More from
Martin Truex Jr
The legacy of Martin Truex Jr., NASCAR's improbable champion

The legacy of Martin Truex Jr., NASCAR's improbable champion

NASCAR Cup
The legacy of Martin Truex Jr., NASCAR's improbable champion
Martin Truex Jr.'s 2024 NASCAR Cup title run ends with 0.09mph error

Martin Truex Jr.'s 2024 NASCAR Cup title run ends with 0.09mph error

NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Martin Truex Jr.'s 2024 NASCAR Cup title run ends with 0.09mph error
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 10-1

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 10-1

Prime
Prime
General
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 10-1

Latest news

What the Austin sprint race and qualifying tells us about the 2024 F1 US GP

What the Austin sprint race and qualifying tells us about the 2024 F1 US GP

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
What the Austin sprint race and qualifying tells us about the 2024 F1 US GP
Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin

Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP
Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin
Stella says McLaren must accept FIA verdict on Red Bull bib tool

Stella says McLaren must accept FIA verdict on Red Bull bib tool

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Stella says McLaren must accept FIA verdict on Red Bull bib tool
Ferrari | Imola, Coppa Shell AM World Finals: Hertner makes a mistake, Cheung champion

Ferrari | Imola, Coppa Shell AM World Finals: Hertner makes a mistake, Cheung champion

FeCh Ferrari Challenge
Imola - Finali Mondiali
Ferrari | Imola, Coppa Shell AM World Finals: Hertner makes a mistake, Cheung champion

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global