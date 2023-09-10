2023 NASCAR Cup Kansas II race results

23XI Racing won at Kansas early in the 2022 season with Kurt Busch, then sweeping both races there with Bubba Wallace taking victory in the playoffs. Now, Tyler Reddick has followed suit with his own victory at Kansas while behind the wheel of the No. 45 machine.

In a two-lap dash to the checkered flag, several different strategies played out near the front of the field. Daniel Suarez stayed out while Erik Jones, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch all took two tires. Reddick was among those who took four, which allowed him to slice to the inside of Logano and Jones at the white flag, taking the lead and the win.

Reddick then held off his team owner, Denny Hamlin, by 0.327 seconds to claim the victory which locks him into the second next round of the playoffs. Regular season champion Martin Truex Jr., who crashed out early and finished last, now sits seven points below the cut-line.

The win is Reddick’s second of the 2023 season and fifth of his career.

“Just an outstanding job by this whole 23XI team. We had really good pace, but just couldn’t get ahead of Denny there, but chaos ensued, people stayed out, some took two tires, and the bottom lane opened up,” Reddick said. “It was pretty crazy.”

Asked the key to his overtime performance, Reddick said, “Four fresh tires and sitting in there and slide up.

“This Toyota Camry TRD had a lot of pace, and we’ve had really fast cars and it’s really great to get it back to Victory Lane.”