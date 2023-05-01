Subscribe
Previous / Truex snaps 54-race winless streak with Dover Cup win Next / Chastain faces criticism from Larson, Poole after Dover incident
NASCAR Cup / Kansas Results

2023 NASCAR Cup Dover race results

Martin Truex Jr. snapped a 54-race winless streak Monday at Dover (De.) Motor Speedway, capping off a huge weekend for the Truex family.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Truex held off a charging Ross Chastain, crossing the finish line just half a second clear of the Trackhouse Racing driver.

It was the end to an incredible weekend for the Truex family at their home track. Ryan Truex won for the first time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday while elder brother Martin snapped his 54-race winless streak on Monday.

The win was the 32nd of Truex's career and Joe Gibbs Racing's second of the 2023 season. he led 68 laps, Chastain led 98 laps, and William Byron led a race-high 193 laps.

Byron and Chastain also took the stage wins.

There were eight different leaders and 19 lead changes. The race was slowed by seven cautions, including two stage breaks and one competition yellow.

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 400 3:27'46.670     68
2 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 400 3:27'47.175 0.505 0.505 98
3 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 400 3:27'48.013 1.343 0.838  
4 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 400 3:27'48.391 1.721 0.378 193
5 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 400 3:27'48.852 2.182 0.461 4
6 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 400 3:27'49.690 3.020 0.838 1
7 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 400 3:27'49.871 3.201 0.181  
8 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 400 3:27'50.467 3.797 0.596 8
9 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 400 3:27'50.843 4.173 0.376  
10 48 Josh Berry Chevrolet 400 3:27'54.117 7.447 3.274 3
11 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 400 3:27'54.380 7.710 0.263  
12 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 400 3:28'00.159 13.489 5.779  
13 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 399 3:27'50.156 1 Lap 1 Lap  
14 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 399 3:27'54.657 1 Lap 4.501  
15 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 399 3:27'54.973 1 Lap 0.316  
16 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 399 3:27'55.254 1 Lap 0.281  
17 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 399 3:27'56.320 1 Lap 1.066  
18 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 399 3:27'57.355 1 Lap 1.035  
19 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 399 3:28'00.823 1 Lap 3.468  
20 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 398 3:27'59.454 2 Laps 1 Lap  
21 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 397 3:27'52.568 3 Laps 1 Lap 25
22 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 397 3:27'53.611 3 Laps 1.043  
23 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 397 3:27'56.091 3 Laps 2.480  
24 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 397 3:27'58.297 3 Laps 2.206  
25 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 396 3:27'53.944 4 Laps 1 Lap  
26 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 396 3:27'54.017 4 Laps 0.073  
27 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 395 3:28'01.305 5 Laps 1 Lap  
28 51 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 393 3:28'00.358 7 Laps 2 Laps  
29 78 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 381 3:28'01.638 19 Laps 12 Laps  
30 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 378 3:28'05.685 22 Laps 3 Laps  
31 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 375 3:15'29.739 25 Laps 3 Laps  
32 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 359 3:28'03.767 41 Laps 16 Laps  
33 15 United States Brennan Poole Ford 79 49'20.235 321 Laps 280 Laps  
34 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 43 35'18.231 357 Laps 36 Laps  
35 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 35 29'20.209 365 Laps 8 Laps  
36 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 34 24'46.454 366 Laps 1 Lap  
shares
comments

Related video

Truex snaps 54-race winless streak with Dover Cup win

Chastain faces criticism from Larson, Poole after Dover incident
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
RFK continues to make noticeable gains on the track

RFK continues to make noticeable gains on the track

NASCAR Cup
Dover

RFK continues to make noticeable gains on the track RFK continues to make noticeable gains on the track

RCR loses appeal, penalties upheld for Dillon and No. 3 team

RCR loses appeal, penalties upheld for Dillon and No. 3 team

NASCAR Cup

RCR loses appeal, penalties upheld for Dillon and No. 3 team RCR loses appeal, penalties upheld for Dillon and No. 3 team

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Toyota NASCAR move allows Legacy MC "to control our own destiny"

Toyota NASCAR move allows Legacy MC "to control our own destiny"

NAS NASCAR Cup

Toyota NASCAR move allows Legacy MC "to control our own destiny" Toyota NASCAR move allows Legacy MC "to control our own destiny"

RFK continues to make noticeable gains on the track

RFK continues to make noticeable gains on the track

NAS NASCAR Cup
Dover

RFK continues to make noticeable gains on the track RFK continues to make noticeable gains on the track

RCR loses appeal, penalties upheld for Dillon and No. 3 team

RCR loses appeal, penalties upheld for Dillon and No. 3 team

NAS NASCAR Cup

RCR loses appeal, penalties upheld for Dillon and No. 3 team RCR loses appeal, penalties upheld for Dillon and No. 3 team

Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing

Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe