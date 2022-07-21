2022 NASCAR at Pocono - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

Listen to this article

The NASCAR Cup Series has now had 14 different winners in the first 20 races with Christopher Bell's victory at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Bell out-dueled Chase Elliott in the closing laps while Bubba Wallace turned his recent struggled around with a third-place finish. Tempers also flared between Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski with the two drivers trading blows under caution. Although all eyes were on the ever-present Denny Hamlin/Ross Chastain rivalry, they raced around each other without any major issues.

Despite sitting third and fourth in the regular season standings, the winless Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. now find themselves 15th and 16th in the playoff field, right on the edge of elimination. It's unlikely either will be ousted by points alone, but another new winner would be enough to end their 2022 title hopes. Kevin Harvick is the most likely candidate to usurp Truex or Blaney, but there are plenty of other drivers down the standings hungry for race wins -- and Daytona still to come.

This week, NASCAR announced the addition of a street race in Chicago in yet another bold schedule change. Unfortunately, Road America will lose its place on the calendar with Chicago taking the Fourth of July weekend slot.

How to watch the NASCAR at Pocono

Race: M&M's Fan Appreciation 400

M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 Date: Sunday, July 24

Sunday, July 24 Start time: 3 p.m. ET (green flag expected: 3:25 p.m. ET)

3 p.m. ET (green flag expected: 3:25 p.m. ET) TV channel: USA Network (U.S) | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

USA Network (U.S) | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV

Peacock, fuboTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

All three national divisions of NASCAR will take on the 'Tricky Triangle' this weekend. The ARCA Menards Series will also join them. Pocono was split into a doubleheader event last year with Alex Bowman winning the Saturday race and Kyle Busch winning on Sunday. Denny Hamlin leads active Cup drivers in victories at Pocono with six total.

Rick Allen leads the NBC Cup Series broadcast team in the booth, where he’s joined by former star racers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton. Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte adds his technical knowledge for extra analysis.

NBC will cover all races from now through the playoffs either on the main NBC channel or USA Network.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity across the weekend:

Friday, July 22

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

4:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

6:30 p.m. ET - ARCA Menards Series race (80 laps / 200 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, July 23

9:35 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA Network

10:05 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA Network

12 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (60 laps / 150 laps) - FOX

2:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA Network

3:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA Network

5 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (90 laps / 225 miles) - USA Network

Sunday, July 24

3 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (160 laps / 400 miles) - USA Network

Who’s on the entry list for NASCAR Cup at Pocono?

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open entries.