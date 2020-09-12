Justin Allgaier sweeps NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Richmond

Allgaier collected his 14th career win and third of the 2020 season in another impressive showing at the Virginia short track, leading 78 of 250 laps.

"I knew how good our car was all day," Allgaier said. "I knew at the end there, I knew we had speed. I knew when we needed to go, we could. I just didn't know how fast. My teammates did a fantastic job today.

"I'm so proud of these guys. I put us behind the eight-ball, we had to change the nose (of the car) last night. I stayed here with them until the garage closed just trying to help them get it all fixed. The amount of effort that has gone into this weekend is really special. Everybody who is a part of this deal, it's just really special."

The JR Motorsports driver was driving away in the closing laps when a caution set up a 13-lap shootout. He held position and captured his second NXS win in as many days.

Jeb Burton finished a career-best second, Ross Chastain third, Harrison Burton fourth and Justin Haley fifth.

Noah Gragson, Michael Annett, Brandon Jones, Kaz Grala and Austin Cindric completed the top-ten.

Stage 1

Brandon Jones took the early lead to start the second 250-lap race of the weekend. Chase Briscoe remained close and moved into the lead on Lap 17.

With a field invert setting the starting lineup, there were a lot of comers and goers early in the race with the Kaulig Racing cars and Allgaier all charging towards the front.

The lead changed hands once again on Lap 30 when Noah Gragson got around Briscoe.

A competition caution ten laps later brought the field back together and Allgaier was finally able to get out front.

He went unchallenged, cruising to the Stage 1 win. Gragson, Haley, Chastain, H. Burton, Annett, Herbst, J. Burton, Sieg and Grala rounded out the top ten.

Stage 2

Chastain was able to complete a three-wide pass for the lead on a Lap 83 restart, but Allgaier remained close.

He chased Chastain through slower traffic and reclaimed the race lead with just over 20 laps to go in the stage.

Soon after, Colby Howard got into the wall and the caution flag flew. Chastain and others opted to take one of their two remaining sets of fresh tires then while Allgaier opted to wait until the end of the stage. Six other drivers followed suit.

Chastain charged to the front and battled with teammate Haley for the stage win, prevailing for just his second playoff point of the year.

Haley, J. Burton, Briscoe, H. Burton, Cindric, Herbst, Allgaier, Gragson and Grala rounded out the top-ten.

Stage 3

Allgaier restarted outside the top-ten but quickly made up lost ground as he was now the driver with fresh rubber.

Out front, Burton took a turn out front, but Allgaier ran him down just 13 laps later. From that point onward, he drove away.

But things changed with just 22 laps to go as Riley Herbst went spinning into the outside wall.

The race became a 13-lap dash with Allgaier holding on for the victory with JR Motorsports teammate Burton just over two seconds back.

