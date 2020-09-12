Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP3 in
08 Hours
:
18 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP3 in
06 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Race in
21 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Practice in
13 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Richmond / Race report

Justin Allgaier gets to "seal the deal" in Richmond Xfinity win

shares
comments
Justin Allgaier gets to "seal the deal" in Richmond Xfinity win
By:

Justin Allgaier is running his best this season when it counts the most.

Race winner Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Race winner Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Race winner Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Race winner Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Race winner Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Allgaier ran down Justin Haley with 29 of 250 laps remaining and easily held on for the victory in Friday night’s Go Bowling 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, picking up his second win of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Both of Allgaier’s wins have come in the last five races as the series is about to kick off its 2020 playoffs. It’s also the 13th win of his career.

 

“Tonight was definitely a push to the end,” Allgaier said. “I feel like we’ve had so many get away here and we’ve just not been able to seal the deal. It’s been frustrating.

“I can’t be more be more excited about tomorrow. I got damage early (in the race) and I feel bad and I had to make up for the damage early.

“The win tonight was all about these guys. We’re going to celebrate quickly so we can turn it around and be ready for tomorrow.”

The victory in Friday night’s first race of the weekend doubleheader race means Allgaier will start 15th in Saturday afternoon’s race. Tommy Joe Martins will start on the pole.

Kyle Busch finished third and uncharacteristically never led a lap – the first time that’s occurred in an Xfinity race since 2018. Austin Cindric was fourth and Ross Chastain rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Brett Moffitt, Michael Annett, Noah Gragson, Kaz Grala and Riley Herbst.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap cars all pit with Allgaier the first off pit road. He led the way on the restart on Lap 158.

On Lap 168, Haley got around Cindric to move into the runner-up spot, less than a second behind Allgaier.

On Lap 174, Haley cleared Allgaier off Turn 2 to reclaim the lead in the race.

With 50 laps remaining in the race, Haley had expanded his lead over Allgaier to 2 seconds with Busch in third.

On Lap 221, Allgaier was able to run down and catch Haley and got around him to reclaim the lead. Busch remained in third, more than 2.5 seconds behind the leader.

 

With 20 laps to go, Haley remained close behind Allgaier with Busch third, Cindric fourth and Chastain in fifth.

Allgaier had expanded his lead to almost a second over Haley with 10 laps remaining.

Stage 2

Allgaier easily held off Chastain for the Stage 2 victory, his ninth stage victory of the 2020 season.

Haley finished third, Busch fourth and Grala rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Cindric the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 84, Cindric was followed by Chase Briscoe and Chastain.

Allgaier got around Chastain on Lap 94 to move into the runner-up position behind Cindric.

With 50 laps to go in Stage 2, Cindric held a 1.2-second lead over Allgaier while Busch had moved to third.

Allgaier had closed to within half-a-second of Cindric with 30 laps remaining in the second stage. Busch remained closed behind in third.

On Lap 124, Allgaier was finally able to clear Cindric to take the lead for the first time in the race. Chastain had gotten around Busch and moved back into third.

 

Chastain moved into the runner-up spot on Lap 129 as Cindric dropped back to fourth in the running order.

With 10 laps to go in the stage, Allgaier had expanded his lead over Chastain to 1.7 seconds as Busch remained in third.

Stage 1

Cindric ran down fellow Ford driver Briscoe to grab the lead and held on to take the Stage 1 victory, his 10th stage win of the 2020 season.

Chastain was third, Haley fourth and Allgaier rounded out the top-five.

Chastain, who started on the pole, took early command of the race, leading the first 38 laps.

On Lap 15, Colby Howard stalled his car against the wall in Turn 4 to bring out the first caution of the race. On the restart on Lap 24, Chastain continued to lead the way followed by Burton.

Cindric got around Harrison Burton for the second spot shortly after the restart.

On Lap 33, Haley powered around Cindric to move into the runner-up spot behind Chastain.

On Lap 39, Haley grabbed the lead, going to the inside of Chastain off Turn 2.

NASCAR displayed a competition caution on Lap 41 to allow teams to check tire wear. Some teams elected to pit but Burton stayed out and inherited the lead. On the restart on Lap 46, Burton was followed by Jones.

Myatt Snider spun and wrecked on the backstretch after the restart as drivers went four-wide. Chastain also suffered some rear-end damage when Haley got into the back of him.

 

The race returned to green on Lap 53 with Burton still out front and Brandon Jones in second.

Busch moved into second on the restart only to see Briscoe clear both Busch and Burton to take the lead on Lap 54.

On Lap 59, Cindric went to the inside of Briscoe and cleared him to take the lead for the first time in the race.

With less than 10 laps remaining in the stage, Cindric had built nearly a one-second lead over Briscoe with Chastain in third.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 7 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 250 2:02'58.951     78
2 11 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 250 2:02'59.555 0.604 0.604 51
3 54 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 250 2:03'01.501 2.550 1.946  
4 22 United States Austin Cindric Ford 250 2:03'06.724 7.773 5.223 64
5 10 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 250 2:03'07.343 8.392 0.619 39
6 02 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 250 2:03'09.871 10.920 2.528  
7 1 United States Michael Annett Chevrolet 250 2:03'11.067 12.116 1.196  
8 9 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 250 2:03'11.330 12.379 0.263  
9 21 United States Kaz Grala Chevrolet 250 2:03'14.676 15.725 3.346  
10 18 Riley Herbst Toyota 249 2:03'02.687 1 Lap 1 Lap  
11 98 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 249 2:03'03.347 1 Lap 0.660 7
12 39 United States Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 249 2:03'04.110 1 Lap 0.763  
13 5 United States Matt Mills Chevrolet 249 2:03'04.280 1 Lap 0.170  
14 19 United States Brandon Jones Toyota 249 2:03'05.030 1 Lap 0.750  
15 44 United States Tommy Joe Martins Chevrolet 249 2:03'09.217 1 Lap 4.187  
16 20 United States Harrison Burton Toyota 249 2:03'10.296 1 Lap 1.079 11
17 51 United States Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 248 2:03'00.790 2 Laps 1 Lap  
18 68 United States Brandon Brown Chevrolet 248 2:03'13.642 2 Laps 12.852  
19 08 Joe Jr. Chevrolet 248 2:03'20.186 2 Laps 6.544  
20 07 United States Joey Gase Chevrolet 248 2:03'20.457 2 Laps 0.271  
21 74 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 248 2:03'20.736 2 Laps 0.279  
22 92 United States Josh Williams Chevrolet 247 2:02'59.208 3 Laps 1 Lap  
23 36 Canada Alex Labbé Chevrolet 247 2:03'00.569 3 Laps 1.361  
24 0 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt Chevrolet 247 2:03'08.518 3 Laps 7.949  
25 4 United States Jesse Little Chevrolet 247 2:03'21.717 3 Laps 13.199  
26 47 United States Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet 247 2:03'24.943 3 Laps 3.226  
27 61 United States Chad Finchum Toyota 246 2:03'02.380 4 Laps 1 Lap  
28 78 Mason Massey Chevrolet 246 2:03'03.163 4 Laps 0.783  
29 52 Kody Vanderwal Chevrolet 246 2:03'07.559 4 Laps 4.396  
30 6 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 245 2:03'06.467 5 Laps 1 Lap  
31 99 United States Vinnie Miller Toyota 242 2:03'08.289 8 Laps 3 Laps  
32 90 Dexter Bean Chevrolet 241 2:03'23.904 9 Laps 1 Lap  
33 8 United States Jeb Burton Chevrolet 233 2:03'08.102 17 Laps 8 Laps  
34 15 Colby Howard Chevrolet 220 2:03'17.429 30 Laps 13 Laps  
35 13 United States Stephen Leicht Toyota 88 1:26'55.374 162 Laps 132 Laps  
36 93 United States Myatt Snider Chevrolet 46 26'13.484 204 Laps 42 Laps  
37 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 4 1'44.733 246 Laps 42 Laps  

Related video

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

Previous article

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Richmond
Drivers Justin Allgaier
Teams JR Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

McLaren interested in Perez if he considers IndyCar switch
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

McLaren interested in Perez if he considers IndyCar switch

F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021

2020 F1 Tuscan GP Friday practice results, Bottas dominates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Tuscan GP Friday practice results, Bottas dominates

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract

Leclerc: Filming day to thank for promising FP1 position
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: Filming day to thank for promising FP1 position

Rossi feels “like I am 30” again after Misano MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi feels “like I am 30” again after Misano MotoGP practice

Justin Allgaier gets to "seal the deal" in Richmond Xfinity win
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Justin Allgaier gets to "seal the deal" in Richmond Xfinity win

Tuscan GP: Key F1 technical developments on track
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Tuscan GP: Key F1 technical developments on track

Latest news

Justin Allgaier gets to "seal the deal" in Richmond Xfinity win
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Justin Allgaier gets to "seal the deal" in Richmond Xfinity win

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

Brandon Jones steals Darlington Xfinity win as leaders wreck
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Brandon Jones steals Darlington Xfinity win as leaders wreck

Kaulig teammates wreck while Haley wins Daytona Xfinity race
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Kaulig teammates wreck while Haley wins Daytona Xfinity race

Trending

1
IndyCar

McLaren interested in Perez if he considers IndyCar switch

2
Formula 1

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract

3
FIA F2

F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021

4
Formula 1

Tuscan GP: Key F1 technical developments on track

5
Formula 1

2020 F1 Tuscan GP Friday practice results, Bottas dominates

Latest news

Justin Allgaier gets to "seal the deal" in Richmond Xfinity win
NSXF

Justin Allgaier gets to "seal the deal" in Richmond Xfinity win

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR
NSXF

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

Brandon Jones steals Darlington Xfinity win as leaders wreck
NSXF

Brandon Jones steals Darlington Xfinity win as leaders wreck

Kaulig teammates wreck while Haley wins Daytona Xfinity race
NSXF

Kaulig teammates wreck while Haley wins Daytona Xfinity race

Noah Gragson to remain with JR Motorsports for 2021
NSXF

Noah Gragson to remain with JR Motorsports for 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.