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Race report
NASCAR O'Reilly San Diego

Austin Hill wins dramatic NASCAR O'Reilly San Diego race in last-lap pass

The Richard Childress Racing driver took an emotional win for a team that has been through a lot in the past month, following the tragic death of Kyle Busch

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

It took almost five hours from start-to-finish, but in the end, it was the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Austin Hill who captured the checkered flag.

After Taylor Gray sent Carson Kvapil spinning from the lead with three laps to go, Hill muscled Gray out of the way on the white flag lap, claiming victory for RCR. 

 

Gray finished second, Sheldon Creed third, Kvapil fourth, and Sammy Smith fifth. Jesse Love, Parker Retzlaff, Austin Green, Harrison Burton, and Corey Day filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Hill absolutely burned the tires off of it in his post-race celebration, and needed to get towed back to Victory Lane. He even did a burnout around the black No. 8 painted onto the track's surface in tribute to fallen NASCAR legend and RCR driver Kyle Busch

This is Hill's 16th career NASCAR O'Reilly win, but his first on a road course.

 

Stage 1

Saturday's race got off to a strange start as a metal cover came loose on the opening lap. Corey Day struck it, and the cover went straight through the nose of the car.

After 20 minuets of yellow, NASCAR finally red-flagged the race for a further 25 minutes while repairs were made and other covers were inspected. 

While Day's race was supposed to be over, NASCAR made some surprising rule changes to alter his fate. Due to the special circumstances, Hendrick Motorsports was allowed to work under the red flag, replace the destroyed radiator, and even get their laps back before the race finally resumed on Lap 10. Day also narrowly avoided a safety truck after returning to the race.

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Crews led the field, but decided to flip the stage after a large piece of debris blocked the grille and caused the water temperature to spike. Day and R. Sieg were among those who short-pitted as well, but both faced penalties that dropped them to the rear of the field.

Hill went on to win the stage over Retzlaff, Mayer, Alfredo, Kvapil, Smith, Creed, Green, Gray, and Sawalich.

Stage 2

During the early portion of Stage 2, Sammy Smith went for two separate spins, and Thompson made significant contact with the wall after contact from Day.

Allgaier also went for a spin, and reported being down a cylinder, but the next caution was for the stalled car of Lavar Scott. A handful of cars had already pitted, but many more took the opportunity to pit under yellow, including Hill and Crews.

Suddenly, it was Tay. Gray and Retzlaff out front for the restart. Allgaier went for another spin back in the pack, while Retzlaff and Gray engaged in a thrilling battle for the stage win.

They were side-by-side throughout much of the final lap, with Gray finally prevailing as Retzlaff made slight contact with the wall.

Gray won Stage 2, followed by Retzlaff, Anthony Alfredo, Day, Mayer, Crews, Kvapil, Hill, S. Smith, and Sawalich.

Stage 3

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Retzlaff snatched the lead away from Gray on the ensuing restart, while Day's strange race got worse as Thompson appeared to retaliate from earlier contact, sending him into the wall. That triggered a full-course caution.

The restart that followed was race-altering in a very big way. Sam Mayer clipped the inside wall in Turn 1, shooting across Alfredo's nose and sending both cars careening into the outside wall. 

More than 20 cars were involved, and the race was halted for lengthy wall repairs. During the stoppage, a fan ran out onto the track and chatted with Sheldon Creed, before fleeing over fencing and ultimately getting arrested.

 

Retzlaff was leading the race, but Kvapil eventually took the lead. Cars began to pit under green with about 20 laps to go, Gray among them.

Soon after, Leland Honeyman went for a spin, moving a tire pack in the final chicane, which forced officials to throw a caution, interrupting the cycle.

Then it was heartbreak for Retzlaff, who ran out of fuel while running second behind the pace car. The rest of the field took the opportunity to pit during this caution, and Gray was now the driver out front due to pitting just before the yellow.

With ten to go, Jesse Iwuji brought out a yellow after pieces of his damaged fender fell onto the track.

Kvapil was in control of the race, and there was constant chaos throughout the pack. Brandon Jones, Brennan Poole, Jeb Burton, and Rajah Caruth all spun in separate incidents, but the race remained green as the battle for the lead got intense.

Gray sent it under Kvapil with three laps to go, but wheel-hopped into the side of him, sending the JRM driver spinning. That run-in brought Hill back into the fight, and he moved Gray out of the way on the final lap, securing an emotional win for RCR.

 
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Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 A. HillRichard Childress Racing 21 Chevrolet 60

3:29'53.767

   5 68
2
T. GrayJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 60

+1.127

3:29'54.894

 1.127 5 47
3 S. CreedHaas Factory Team 00 Chevrolet 60

+1.546

3:29'55.313

 0.419 6 38
4
C. KvapilJR Motorsports
 1 Chevrolet 60

+5.710

3:29'59.477

 4.164 5 44
5
S. SmithJR Motorsports
 8 Chevrolet 60

+7.275

3:30'01.042

 1.565 6 39
6
J. LoveRichard Childress Racing
 2 Chevrolet 60

+7.729

3:30'01.496

 0.454 7 31
7
P. RetzlaffViking Motorsports
 99 Chevrolet 60

+10.841

3:30'04.608

 3.112 5 48
8
A. GreenPeterson Racing Group
 87 Chevrolet 60

+11.231

3:30'04.998

 0.390 7 32
9 H. BurtonSam Hunt Racing 24 Toyota 60

+11.754

3:30'05.521

 0.523 9 28
10
C. DayHendrick Motorsports
 17 Chevrolet 60

+20.864

3:30'14.631

 9.110 9 34
11 R. SiegRSS Racing 39 Chevrolet 60

+32.604

3:30'26.371

 11.740 6 26
12 B. JonesJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 60

+37.871

3:30'31.638

 5.267 6 25
13
B. PerkinsJordan Anderson Racing
 31 Chevrolet 60

+39.171

3:30'32.938

 1.300 6 24
14
A. PattersonJordan Anderson Racing
 32 Chevrolet 60

+39.710

3:30'33.477

 0.539 7 23
15 J. ClementsJeremy Clements Racing 51 Chevrolet 60

+40.298

3:30'34.065

 0.588 5 22
16 J. BilickiSS-Green Light Racing 07 Chevrolet 60

+40.912

3:30'34.679

 0.614 10 21
17 J. BurtonJordan Anderson Racing 27 Chevrolet 60

+41.451

3:30'35.218

 0.539 4 20
18
P. PardusPardus Racing Inc.
 50 Chevrolet 60

+53.853

3:30'47.620

 12.402 6 19
19
B. PerezJoey Gase Motorsports
 55 Toyota 60

+1'03.876

3:30'57.643

 10.023 7 18
20
P. StaropoliBig Machine Racing Team
 48 Chevrolet 60

+1'20.107

3:31'13.874

 16.231 7 17
21
D. CramJoey Gase Motorsports
 35 Chevrolet 60

+1'21.269

3:31'15.036

 1.162 7 16
22
R. CaruthJR Motorsports
 88 Chevrolet 60

+1'21.688

3:31'15.455

 0.419 6 15
23 J. GaseJoey Gase Motorsports 53 Chevrolet 60

+1'23.931

3:31'17.698

 2.243 7 14
24 B. PooleAlpha Prime Racing 44 Chevrolet 60

+1'24.720

3:31'18.487

 0.789 7 13
25 J. IwujiDGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports 91 Chevrolet 60

+1'40.472

3:31'34.239

 15.752 7 12
26
L. Honeyman Jr.DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports
 92 Chevrolet 59

+1 Lap

3:32'24.404

 1 Lap 9  
27 A. LabbéSS-Green Light Racing 0 Chevrolet 52

+8 Laps

3:11'34.823

 7 Laps 5 10
28
D. ThompsonSam Hunt Racing
 26 Toyota 52

+8 Laps

3:30'45.438

 19'10.615 7 9
29
L. ScottAlpha Prime Racing
 45 Chevrolet 48

+12 Laps

3:31'32.968

 4 Laps 9 8
30 R. EllisYoung's Motorsports 02 Chevrolet 47

+13 Laps

3:31'23.632

 1 Lap 5 7
31
B. CrewsJoe Gibbs Racing
 19 Toyota 44

+16 Laps

2:48'16.878

 3 Laps 7 11
32 J. AllgaierJR Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 43

+17 Laps

2:45'56.296

 1 Lap 9 5
33
B. LeguizamonYoung's Motorsports
 42 Chevrolet 41

+19 Laps

2:34'46.364

 2 Laps 7 4
34
S. MayerHaas Factory Team
 41 Chevrolet 34

+26 Laps

2:10'11.350

 7 Laps 7 17
35
A. AlfredoViking Motorsports
 96 Chevrolet 34

+26 Laps

2:10'11.370

 0.020 6 17
36
W. SawalichJoe Gibbs Racing
 18 Toyota 34

+26 Laps

2:10'11.777

 0.407 7 3
37
K. SiegRSS Racing
 28 Chevrolet 28

+32 Laps

1:45'54.464

 6 Laps 5 1

 

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