Metal cover comes up and tears through the nose of NASCAR O'Reilly car, stopping race

It's never good when Race Control needs to call for a welder on the first lap of a street course race.

Corey Day had started from the very rear of the field in Saturday's NASCAR O'Reilly race after a crash yesterday forced him into a backup car. He was being cautious on the opening lap of the race, but it didn't matter.

Unfortunately, luck wasn't on his side as a metal cover of some kind (similar to a manhole cover) came up and went straight through the nose of his No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Day made it all the way back to the pits with a huge hole in the nose, and the metal cover resting inside. Crew members promptly removed it, which can be seen below:

NASCAR didn't halt the race initially as track workers began grinding the cover down to get it back into place, but it proved difficult. After about 20 minutes under caution and six laps into the event, NASCAR finally relented and red-flagged the race.

A military truck towing a welding trailer arrived on the scene soon after. About 150 covers were welded into place ahead of the race weekend, and NASCAR ordered that the other covers be checked as well.

NASCAR making rare exception for Day

With a hole in the radiator, Day's race should have been over, but NASCAR made the rare call to allow HMS to change the radiator and return to the race (many laps down) due to the circumstances around it.

They are also allowing the team to continue working under the red flag, which is normally prohibited. While Day returned to the race before the red flag even ended, he won't get the laps back that were lost while circulating under yellow.

Day entered this race third in the championship standings.