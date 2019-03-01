Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas / Practice report

Richard Childress Racing paces first Cup practice at Las Vegas

By:
1h ago

Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Dillon and Daniel Hemric led the way in Friday’s lone Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice session.

Throughout the 50-minute session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Dillon and Hemric took turns atop the leaderboard.

Dillon ended up on top with an average lap speed of 180.294 mph – one of just three drivers who crossed the 180 mph threshold.

Hemric ended up second (180.078 mph) and Denny Hamlin was third (180.030 mph). Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch, Darrell Wallace Jr., Clint Bowyer and Chris Buescher.

Dillon won one of the six drafting sessions during the NASCAR organizational test at Las Vegas in January and his No. 3 Chevrolet still appears fast.

Several teammates ran together at times during the practice in drafts which appeared to raise their collective speeds, but in almost each one of the cars involved got loose and had to abandon the draft.

Cup series qualifying is 7:40 p.m. ET and broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 11 29.951     180.294
2 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 11 29.987 0.036 0.036 180.078
3 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 9 29.995 0.044 0.008 180.030
4 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 8 30.030 0.079 0.035 179.820
5 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 10 30.047 0.096 0.017 179.718
6 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 8 30.088 0.137 0.041 179.474
7 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 8 30.104 0.153 0.016 179.378
8 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 12 30.155 0.204 0.051 179.075
9 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 10 30.163 0.212 0.008 179.027
10 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 11 30.163 0.212 0.000 179.027
11 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 7 30.165 0.214 0.002 179.015
12 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 10 30.219 0.268 0.054 178.696
13 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 11 30.222 0.271 0.003 178.678
14 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 7 30.224 0.273 0.002 178.666
15 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 6 30.226 0.275 0.002 178.654
16 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 8 30.231 0.280 0.005 178.625
17 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 8 30.235 0.284 0.004 178.601
18 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 8 30.249 0.298 0.014 178.518
19 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 7 30.287 0.336 0.038 178.294
20 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 11 30.290 0.339 0.003 178.277
21 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 8 30.296 0.345 0.006 178.241
22 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 11 30.304 0.353 0.008 178.194
23 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 9 30.313 0.362 0.009 178.141
24 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 9 30.324 0.373 0.011 178.077
25 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 10 30.331 0.380 0.007 178.036
26 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 10 30.331 0.380 0.000 178.036
27 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 11 30.387 0.436 0.056 177.708
28 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 7 30.402 0.451 0.015 177.620
29 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 11 30.451 0.500 0.049 177.334
30 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 8 30.537 0.586 0.086 176.835
31 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 8 30.631 0.680 0.094 176.292
32 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 7 30.747 0.796 0.116 175.627
33 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 8 30.770 0.819 0.023 175.496
34 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 2 31.132 1.181 0.362 173.455
35 51 Cody Ware  Chevrolet 10 31.320 1.369 0.188 172.414
36 52 United States B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 2 31.463 1.512 0.143 171.630
37 77 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 4 31.757 1.806 0.294 170.041
38 66 United States Joey Gase  Toyota 15 32.318 2.367 0.561 167.090
