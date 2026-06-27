NASCAR Cup Sonoma starting lineup: Ty Gibbs earns pole, Van Gisbergen sixth
It was a nail-biting qualifying session at Sonoma Raceway, with Gibbs and Hocevar sharing the front row
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images
In a remarkably close qualifying session, Ty Gibbs secured pole position in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a fast lap of 1:14.829s. He beat Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar by just 0.025s for pole position.
Kyle Larson will start third, Michael McDowell fourth, and Ross Chastain fifth. Pre-race favorite Shane van Gisbergen was the fastest driver in Group 1, but that was only enough for sixth on the grid. There was less than a single tenth separating the top six drivers on the speed charts!
"The re-runs are super weird here. Sometimes you can go a lot faster, sometimes you don't," said Gibbs, who now has three career poles. "I felt like I had some more speed out there."
Watch: Gibbs wins third-career Busch Light Pole at Sonoma
Hocevar said that he was getting ready to run another lap, but after hearing the call that he was P1, he decided to go straight through the pits. Gibbs ended up running his pole lap on his fourth lap around the track.
In the battle for the championship lead, Denny Hamlin actually out-qualified Tyler Reddick. Hamlin will start ninth, and Reddick 11th.
Nursing a fractured left wrist, Christopher Bell qualified 14th.,
Qualifying recap
Watch: Wallace crashes into wall early in Sonoma qualifying
Most drivers waited until much later in the session to set a lap, aiming for optimal track conditions.
Bell set the early pace with a 1:15.814s, and the session was briefly stopped with seven minutes left for debris on the track.
But it was Van Gisbergen who toppled Bell's time by nine full tenths of a second, with a 1:14.914s lap.
Drivers were pushing their cars to the absolute limit as the clock ran out, and Bell went off as he tried to respond to Van Gisbergen's lap. SVG himself went for a 360-degree spin as he tried to better his own fast lap, and Cody Ware spun off into the barriers.
When the dust cleared in Group A, SVG remained on top of the charts, and it was Austin Hill closest to him, just over two tenths behind.
Bubba Wallace was one of the first drivers out on track for Group B, and after dipping a wheel at the exit of Turn 10, he lost control and slammed nose-first into the wall. He suffered significant damage, ending his qualifying session.
Hocevar was the first to knock SVG off the top spot with a 1:14.854s lap, and several drivers slotted in directly between Hocevar and Van Gisbergen. Chase Briscoe looked to have the pole in sight, but slipped up in the esses just before reaching the alternate start/finish line.
In the end, it was only Gibbs who could replace Hocevar at the top of the grid, and so, they will share the front row on Sunday.
NASCAR Cup 2026 Sonoma Full Starting Lineup
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Time
|Mph
|1
|T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|
74.829
|95.738
|2
|C. HocevarSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|
+0.025
74.854
|95.706
|3
|K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|
+0.041
74.870
|95.686
|4
|M. McDowellSpire Motorsports
|71
|Chevrolet
|
+0.048
74.877
|95.677
|5
|R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|
+0.084
74.913
|95.631
|6
|S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing
|97
|Chevrolet
|
+0.085
74.914
|95.630
|7
|C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|
+0.155
74.984
|95.540
|8
|A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|
+0.216
75.045
|95.463
|9
|D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|
+0.223
75.052
|95.454
|10
|J. LoganoTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|
+0.256
75.085
|95.412
|11
|T. Reddick23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|
+0.271
75.100
|95.393
|12
|A. HillRichard Childress Racing
|33
|Chevrolet
|
+0.363
75.192
|95.276
|13
|W. ByronHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|
+0.530
75.359
|95.065
|14
|C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|
+0.537
75.366
|95.056
|15
|C. BuescherRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|
+0.555
75.384
|95.033
|16
|R. BlaneyTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|
+0.562
75.391
|95.025
|17
|
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
|88
|Chevrolet
|
+0.585
75.414
|94.996
|18
|C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|
+0.712
75.541
|94.836
|19
|R. PreeceRFK Racing
|60
|Ford
|
+0.799
75.628
|94.727
|20
|J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Toyota
|
+0.811
75.640
|94.712
|21
|D. SuarezSpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|
+0.908
75.737
|94.590
|22
|A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|
+1.003
75.832
|94.472
|23
|A. CindricTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|
+1.009
75.838
|94.465
|24
|Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|
+1.019
75.848
|94.452
|25
|R. Herbst23XI Racing
|35
|Toyota
|
+1.049
75.878
|94.415
|26
|B. Wallace23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|
+1.058
75.887
|94.404
|27
|C. CusterHaas Factory Team
|41
|Chevrolet
|
+1.094
75.923
|94.359
|28
|
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|
+1.129
75.958
|94.315
|29
|T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|
+1.251
76.080
|94.164
|30
|A. DillonRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|
+1.300
76.129
|94.103
|31
|T. DillonKaulig Racing
|10
|Chevrolet
|
+1.463
76.292
|93.902
|32
|E. JonesLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Toyota
|
+1.474
76.303
|93.889
|33
|R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports
|47
|Chevrolet
|
+1.705
76.534
|93.605
|34
|N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports
|4
|Ford
|
+1.776
76.605
|93.519
|35
|B. KeselowskiRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|
+1.802
76.631
|93.487
|36
|C. WareRick Ware Racing
|51
|Chevrolet
|
+2.610
77.439
|92.512
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