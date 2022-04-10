Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Start of NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville delayed by weather Next / Byron holds off Logano in overtime for Martinsville NASCAR Cup win
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville Results

NASCAR Cup Martinsville results: Byron wins

After 400 laps of racing at Martinsville Speedway, William Byron was victorious at the Virginia short track.

Listen to this article

In a race that saw not a single green-flag pass for the lead (excluding pit stops), Byron was untouchable.

He led 212 laps after taking the lead from teammate Chase Elliott on pit road following Stage 2. Elliott had won both stages before that.

Byron becomes the first repeat winner during the 2022 season after seven different winners in the first seven races. His other victory came at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Byron also won the Martinsville Truck race on Thursday.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 403 2:40'30.283     212
2 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 403 2:40'30.586 0.303 0.303  
3 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 403 2:40'30.807 0.524 0.221 1
4 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 403 2:40'31.015 0.732 0.208 5
5 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 403 2:40'31.710 1.427 0.695  
6 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 403 2:40'31.803 1.520 0.093  
7 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 403 2:40'31.922 1.639 0.119  
8 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 403 2:40'32.056 1.773 0.134  
9 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 403 2:40'32.189 1.906 0.133  
10 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 403 2:40'32.433 2.150 0.244 185
11 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 403 2:40'32.439 2.156 0.006  
12 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 403 2:40'32.526 2.243 0.087  
13 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 403 2:40'32.667 2.384 0.141  
14 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 403 2:40'32.832 2.549 0.165  
15 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 403 2:40'32.863 2.580 0.031  
16 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 403 2:40'33.090 2.807 0.227  
17 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 403 2:40'33.108 2.825 0.018  
18 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 403 2:40'33.503 3.220 0.395  
19 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 403 2:40'34.665 4.382 1.162  
20 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 402 2:40'33.385 1 Lap 1 Lap  
21 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 402 2:40'33.993 1 Lap 0.608  
22 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 401 2:40'33.773 2 Laps 1 Lap  
23 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 401 2:40'33.804 2 Laps 0.031  
24 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 401 2:40'34.127 2 Laps 0.323  
25 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 400 2:40'33.661 3 Laps 1 Lap  
26 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 400 2:40'34.124 3 Laps 0.463  
27 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 400 2:40'34.285 3 Laps 0.161  
28 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 400 2:40'35.314 3 Laps 1.029  
29 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 399 2:40'34.980 4 Laps 1 Lap  
30 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 399 2:40'46.472 4 Laps 11.492  
31 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 398 2:40'36.239 5 Laps 1 Lap  
32 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 397 2:40'35.684 6 Laps 1 Lap  
33 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 394 2:40'38.456 9 Laps 3 Laps  
34 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 392 2:40'40.062 11 Laps 2 Laps  
35 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 391 2:40'38.030 12 Laps 1 Lap  
36 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 132 54'59.962 271 Laps 259 Laps  
