NASCAR Cup Martinsville qualifying results: Elliott on pole

Chase Elliott earned his tenth career pole and his first at Martinsville.

He is followed by several Ford drivers with Aric Almirola starting alongside him.

Although track position is crucial at the tight short track, the pole-sitter has not won a race there since Jimmie Johnson did it in 2013.

There were no incidents during either round of qualifying.

