NASCAR Cup Atlanta results: Byron wins

Listen to this article

Byron became the fifth different race winner in five races so far this season joining two of his Hendrick Motorsports teammates in the winner's column.

The race, which lasted over four hours, was slowed by 11 cautions.

There was an AMS record of 20 different leaders and 46 lead changes.

Although Christopher Bell crossed the line second, he was penalized for passing below the line on the final lap. Ross Chastain was promoted to P2 for his third consecutive podium result.

This is Byron's third career NCS victory.