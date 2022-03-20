Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Stenhouse leads action-packed practice at Atlanta Next / William Byron wins wild, record-setting Atlanta Cup race
NASCAR Cup / Atlanta News

NASCAR Cup Atlanta results: Byron wins

Atlanta Motor (super)speedway put on a wild show Sunday with William Byron emerging victorious.

NASCAR Cup Atlanta results: Byron wins
Listen to this article

Byron became the fifth different race winner in five races so far this season joining two of his Hendrick Motorsports teammates in the winner's column.

The race, which lasted over four hours, was slowed by 11 cautions. 

There was an AMS record of 20 different leaders and 46 lead changes.

Although Christopher Bell crossed the line second, he was penalized for passing below the line on the final lap. Ross Chastain was promoted to P2 for his third consecutive podium result.

This is Byron's third career NCS victory.

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 325 3:57'13.762     111
2 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 325 3:57'13.907 0.145 0.145 42
3 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 325 3:57'14.005 0.243 0.098 4
4 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 325 3:57'14.017 0.255 0.012 13
5 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 325 3:57'14.300 0.538 0.283  
6 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 325 3:57'14.334 0.572 0.034 29
7 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 325 3:57'14.421 0.659 0.087  
8 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 325 3:57'14.511 0.749 0.090 5
9 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 325 3:57'14.525 0.763 0.014 12
10 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 325 3:57'14.561 0.799 0.036  
11 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 325 3:57'14.597 0.835 0.036 1
12 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 325 3:57'14.715 0.953 0.118  
13 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 325 3:57'14.738 0.976 0.023 3
14 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 325 3:57'14.880 1.118 0.142  
15 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 325 3:57'15.927 2.165 1.047 5
16 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 325 3:57'16.069 2.307 0.142  
17 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 325 3:57'25.142 11.380 9.073 15
18 15 United States David Ragan Ford 325 3:57'31.816 18.054 6.674  
19 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 325 3:57'32.239 18.477 0.423 2
20 44 United States Greg Biffle Chevrolet 325 3:57'33.392 19.630 1.153  
21 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 325 3:57'34.791 21.029 1.399 11
22 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 325 3:57'35.629 21.867 0.838 6
23 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 325 3:57'35.630 21.868 0.001 16
24 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 321 3:57'34.302 4 Laps 4 Laps  
25 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 321 3:57'38.564 4 Laps 4.262  
26 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 300 3:34'16.318 25 Laps 21 Laps  
27 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 297 3:43'58.336 28 Laps 3 Laps  
28 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 245 3:04'06.845 80 Laps 52 Laps 5
29 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 212 2:42'50.300 113 Laps 33 Laps 1
30 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 212 2:44'43.438 113 Laps 1'53.138 1
31 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 200 2:23'37.590 125 Laps 12 Laps 22
32 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 200 2:23'38.560 125 Laps 0.970  
33 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 171 2:13'34.788 154 Laps 29 Laps 21
34 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 150 1:55'11.393 175 Laps 21 Laps  
35 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 101 1:10'00.109 224 Laps 49 Laps  
36 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 101 1:10'06.396 224 Laps 6.287  
37 16 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 23 11'47.096 302 Laps 78 Laps  
shares
comments
Stenhouse leads action-packed practice at Atlanta
Previous article

Stenhouse leads action-packed practice at Atlanta
Next article

William Byron wins wild, record-setting Atlanta Cup race

William Byron wins wild, record-setting Atlanta Cup race
Load comments

Latest news

William Byron wins wild, record-setting Atlanta Cup race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

William Byron wins wild, record-setting Atlanta Cup race

NASCAR Cup Atlanta results: Byron wins
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Atlanta results: Byron wins

Stenhouse leads action-packed practice at Atlanta
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Stenhouse leads action-packed practice at Atlanta

NASCAR Cup Atlanta practice results: Stenhouse leads
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Atlanta practice results: Stenhouse leads

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.