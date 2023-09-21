NASCAR 2023 Texas schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Four drivers have been eliminated, and the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs continue with the Round of 12 at Texas Motor Speedway.
12 drivers remain in the fight for the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2023.
Regular season champion Martin Truex Jr. narrowly avoided a shock exit in the first round, and Bubba Wallace clawed back 19 points to avoid elimination as well.
Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick, who both entered Bristol above the cut-line, were ultimately eliminated. The former Cup champions were joined by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell as the unfortunate four who will go no further.
Tyler Reddick is the defending winner at Texas, taking victory last year while still driving for Richard Childress Racing.
This week, NASCAR announced the return of the L.A. Clash exhibition race, which will be preceded by a NASCAR Mexico Series race on the temporary track.
Layne Riggs will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Texas, driving for Kaulig Racing. In the Truck Series, Rackley W.A.R. announced that they plan to immediately replace Matt DiBenedetto with a yet to be named driver in the No. 25 Chevrolet Silverado.
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Freight Direct Toyota Camry in victory lane
Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images
What is the NASCAR at Texas schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Saturday, September 23
10:35 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - NBC Sports App
11:05 a.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - NBC Sports App
12:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK
1:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - USA NETWORK
Sunday, September 24
3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Cup Series race (267 laps) - USA NETWORK
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, September 24
- TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (80/80/107) - 267 laps
- TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Ty Gibbs, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry, Kevin Harvick, Stewart Haas Racing, Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Dex Imaging Ford Mustang
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Who is racing at Texas?
36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Carson Hocevar again be No. 42 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club. Zane Smith will make an appearance behind the wheel of the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford, so Todd Gilliland will spend the weekend driving for Rick Ware Racing in the No. 51 entry.
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Kevin Harvick
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|J.J. Yeley
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Joey Logano
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Bubba Wallace
|
Toyota
|
24
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Michael McDowell
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
38
|
Zane Smith
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Carson Hocevar
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
Tyler Reddick
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Todd Gilliland
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
B.J. McLeod
|
Ford
|
99
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
Exclusive: Denny Hamlin on becoming NASCAR's villain
Denny Hamlin Q&A: The view from the 'dark side'
