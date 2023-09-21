Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Texas Preview

NASCAR 2023 Texas schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Four drivers have been eliminated, and the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs continue with the Round of 12 at Texas Motor Speedway.

12 drivers remain in the fight for the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2023.

Regular season champion Martin Truex Jr. narrowly avoided a shock exit in the first round, and Bubba Wallace clawed back 19 points to avoid elimination as well.

Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick, who both entered Bristol above the cut-line, were ultimately eliminated. The former Cup champions were joined by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell as the unfortunate four who will go no further.

Tyler Reddick is the defending winner at Texas, taking victory last year while still driving for Richard Childress Racing.

This week, NASCAR announced the return of the L.A. Clash exhibition race, which will be preceded by a NASCAR Mexico Series race on the temporary track.

Layne Riggs will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Texas, driving for Kaulig Racing. In the Truck Series, Rackley W.A.R. announced that they plan to immediately replace Matt DiBenedetto with a yet to be named driver in the No. 25 Chevrolet Silverado.

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Freight Direct Toyota Camry in victory lane

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Texas schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Saturday, September 23

10:35 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - NBC Sports App

11:05 a.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - NBC Sports App

12:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

1:20 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, September 24

3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Cup Series race (267 laps) - USA NETWORK

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, September 24
  • TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (80/80/107) - 267 laps
  • TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Ty Gibbs, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry, Kevin Harvick, Stewart Haas Racing, Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Dex Imaging Ford Mustang

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Texas?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Carson Hocevar again be No. 42 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club. Zane Smith will make an appearance behind the wheel of the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford, so Todd Gilliland will spend the weekend driving for Rick Ware Racing in the No. 51 entry.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger 

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Carson Hocevar

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Todd Gilliland

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

B.J. McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

