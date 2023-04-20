NASCAR 2023 Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Hendrick Motorsports is back on top with Kyle Larson earning his second win of the 2023 season at Martinsville, beating Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr.

Christopher Bell remains in control of the championship lead, five points clear of Ross Chastain.

Chastain enters Talladega as the defending winner of the April event, which marks his most recent Cup Series victory.

This week, Kaulig Racing had all points penalties rescinded during its final appeal, which came at the request of NASCAR in the interest of fairness.

Additionally, the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Austin Dillon was penalized after being taken back to the R&D Center for further inspection. They were docked 60 driver and owner points, as well as five playoff points. Crew chief Keith Rodden was suspended for the next two races and fined $75,000 as well.

What is the NASCAR at Talladega schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, April 21

5:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1

Saturday, April 22

10:30 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1

12:30 p.m. ET – ARCA Menards Series race (76 laps) - FS1

4:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (113 laps) - FS1

Sunday, April 23

3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup GEICO 500 Race (188 laps) – FOX

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, April 23

Sunday, April 23 TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (60/60/68) - 400 laps / 500 miles

(60/60/68) - 400 laps / 500 miles TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV

FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing at Talladega

38 cars are on the entry list with two open entries.

Zane Smith will be back behind the wheel of the No. 38 FRM Ford, so the team will enter a third car (No. 36) for Todd Gilliland.

Beard Motorsports will be making their first appearance since the Daytona 500, where they failed to make the race. Austin Hill will again be piloting the car.

Entry list for Talladega