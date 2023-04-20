NASCAR 2023 Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Round 10 of the 2023 season takes the NASCAR Cup Series to Talladega Superspeedway.
Hendrick Motorsports is back on top with Kyle Larson earning his second win of the 2023 season at Martinsville, beating Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr.
Christopher Bell remains in control of the championship lead, five points clear of Ross Chastain.
Chastain enters Talladega as the defending winner of the April event, which marks his most recent Cup Series victory.
This week, Kaulig Racing had all points penalties rescinded during its final appeal, which came at the request of NASCAR in the interest of fairness.
Additionally, the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Austin Dillon was penalized after being taken back to the R&D Center for further inspection. They were docked 60 driver and owner points, as well as five playoff points. Crew chief Keith Rodden was suspended for the next two races and fined $75,000 as well.
What is the NASCAR at Talladega schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, April 21
5:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1
Saturday, April 22
10:30 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1
12:30 p.m. ET – ARCA Menards Series race (76 laps) - FS1
4:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (113 laps) - FS1
Sunday, April 23
3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup GEICO 500 Race (188 laps) – FOX
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, April 23
- TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (60/60/68) - 400 laps / 500 miles
- TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
- Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing at Talladega
38 cars are on the entry list with two open entries.
Zane Smith will be back behind the wheel of the No. 38 FRM Ford, so the team will enter a third car (No. 36) for Todd Gilliland.
Beard Motorsports will be making their first appearance since the Daytona 500, where they failed to make the race. Austin Hill will again be piloting the car.
Entry list for Talladega
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Ross Chastain
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Austin Dillon
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Kyle Larson
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
13
|
Jonathan Davenport
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|JJ Yeley
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
AJ Allmendinger
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Martin Truex Jr.
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Christopher Bell
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Joey Logano
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Toyota
|
24
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Ford
|
36
|
Todd Gilliland
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
38
|
Zane Smith
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Noah Gragson
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
62
|
Austin Hill
|
Beard Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
BJ McLeod
|
Ford
|
99
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
