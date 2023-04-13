NASCAR 2023 Martinsville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Listen to this article

Christopher Bell earned Joe Gibbs Racing its first win of the year on the dirt at Bristol, fending off Tyler Reddick in the closing laps. He became the eighth different winner in the first nine races.

The victory also vaulted him into the championship lead, 13 points clear of Ross Chastain.

William Byron enters Martinsville as the defending winner of the April event, beating Joey Logano.

This week, Cody Ware was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR after he was arrested for assault.

In other news, Chase Elliott is returning to competition this weekend after missing six races due to a leg injury. Additionally, Chase Briscoe underwent surgery for a broken middle finger.

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, SiriusXM Radio Toyota Camry, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro and Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Martinsville schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, April 14

3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1

3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS1

5:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1

5:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1

7:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series race (200 laps) - FS1

Saturday, April 15

4:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS2

5:20 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS2

7:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (250 laps) - FS1

Sunday, April 16

3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup NOCO 400 Race (250 laps) – FS1

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, April 16

Sunday, April 16 TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (80/100/220) - 400 laps

(80/100/220) - 400 laps TV channel: FS1 | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

FS1 | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV

FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Martinsville

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries.

Elliott's return means a change behind the wheel of the No. 9 HMS Chevrolet, with Josh Berry now stepping aside.

Reigning Truck Series champion Zane Smith will drive the No. 51 RWR Ford, replacing the suspended Ware.

Entry list for Martinsville