NASCAR releases 42-car entry list for the Daytona 500
NASCAR has released the official entry list for the 65th running of the Daytona 500.
42 cars have entered NASCAR's crown jewel event, guaranteeing that two will go home.
The 36 chartered teams are locked in, leaving the other six to fight for the final four spots in the field through single-car qualifying and the Duel races.
The field consists of eight former NASCAR Cup Series champions, and seven former winners of the 500.
The youngest driver in the field is Ty Gibbs at 20 years (+4 months) and the oldest is Jimmie Johnson at 47 years (+5 months).
Johnson, driving the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet, is among those who will have to fight their way into the main event. The other five in that position have never even started a Daytona 500 before.
They are Chandler Smith in the No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet; Zane Smith in the No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford; Travis Pastrana in the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota; Conor Daly in the No. 50 TMT Racing Chevrolet; and Austin Hill in the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet.
Riley Herbst and Ty Gibbs, who are both locked in, will be making their first ever appearance in the 500 as well.
The entry list consists of 20 Chevrolet Camaros, 15 Ford Mustangs, and seven Toyota Camrys.
Single-car qualifying takes place on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST., followed by the Duel races on Thursday evening where the field of 40 will be set and the starting lineup finalized.
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|Crew Chief
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Phil Surgen
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Jeremy Bullins
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Keith Rodden
|Chevrolet
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Rodney Childers
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Cliff Daniels
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Matt McCall
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Ryan Sparks
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Randall Burnett
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Alan Gustafson
|Chevrolet
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Drew Blickensderfer
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Chris Gabehart
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Jonathan Hassler
|Ford
|13
|Chandler Smith*
|Kaulig Racing
|Eddie Pardue
|Chevrolet
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|John Klausmeier
|Ford
|15
|Riley Herbst
|Rick Ware Racing
|Billy Plourde
|Ford
|16
|A. J. Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Matt Swiderski
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Scott Graves
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|James Small
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Adam Stevens
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Brian Wilson
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Paul Wolfe
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Bootie Barker
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Ryan Fugle
|Chevrolet
|31
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Trent Owens
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Travis Peterson
|Ford
|36
|Zane Smith*
|Front Row Motorsports
|Chris Lawson
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ryan Bergenty
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Chad Johnston
|Ford
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Luke Lambert
|Chevrolet
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|David Elenz
|Chevrolet
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Billy Scott
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Michael Kelley
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Blake Harris
|Chevrolet
|50
|Conor Daly*
|The Money Team Racing
|Tony Eury Jr.
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Jerry Kelley
|Ford
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Chris Gayle
|Toyota
|62
|Austin Hill*
|Beard Motorsports
|Darren Shaw
|Chevrolet
|67
|Travis Pastrana*
|23XI Racing
|Eric Phillips
|Toyota
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Kevin Bellicourt
|Chevrolet
|78
|B. J. McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|David Ingram
|Chevrolet
|84
|Jimmie Johnson*
|Legacy Motor Club
|Todd Gordon
|Chevrolet
|99
|Daniel Suárez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Travis Mack
|Chevrolet
*Open, non-chartered entry
Austin Hill to do "whatever it takes" to make Daytona 500
Tony Stewart to run full NHRA schedule in 2023
Latest news
Tony Stewart to run full NHRA schedule in 2023
Tony Stewart to run full NHRA schedule in 2023 Tony Stewart to run full NHRA schedule in 2023
WRC Sweden: The Good, The Bad and a title race teaser
WRC Sweden: The Good, The Bad and a title race teaser WRC Sweden: The Good, The Bad and a title race teaser
Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event
Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event
Ferrari focused on car-balance weaknesses with SF-23 F1 car
Ferrari focused on car-balance weaknesses with SF-23 F1 car Ferrari focused on car-balance weaknesses with SF-23 F1 car
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.