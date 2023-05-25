NASCAR 2023 Coke 600 schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Round 14 of the 2023 season takes the NASCAR Cup Series to Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600.
Kyle Larson took a dominate victory in the All-Star Race at a newly revived North Wilkesboro Speedway last weekend.
NASCAR is back in action this Sunday for one of its crown jewel events and its longest race of the season -- the Coke 600.
Denny Hamlin is defending winner of the event, which wasn't lacking in action. After a four-wide battle for the win ended in a crash coming to the white flag, Hamlin held of then-teammate Kyle Busch to win the race.
This week, Hendrick Motorsports revealed that Alex Bowman will be back behind the wheel of the No. 48 car at Charlotte.
Trackhouse Racing also announced its newest Project 91 driver. Three-time Australian Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen will pilot the No. 91 Chevrolet at the Chicago Street Course race.
Despite a late-race crash while battling for the Darlington win, Ross Chastain remains in control of the championship standings, 27 points ahead of Christopher Bell.
What is the NASCAR at Charlotte schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, May 26
1:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - FS1
2:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS1
3:35 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1
4:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1
6:00 p.m. ET - ARCA Menards Series Race (100 laps) - FS1
8:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series Race (134 laps) - FS1
Saturday, May 27
12:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity race (200 laps) - FS1 (started moved up due to rain threat)
7:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS1
7:50 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1
Sunday, May 28
6:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Coca-Cola 600 Race (400 laps) – FS1
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV show start time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (100/100/100/100) - 400 laps / 600 miles
- TV channel: FS1 | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
- Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing at Charlotte?
37 cars are on the entry list with one open entry. That one open entry would be seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, making his third start of the year. Zane Smith is behind the wheel of the No. 38 FRM Ford, so Todd Gilliland will drive the No. 51 RWR entry this weekend. Josh Berry is out of the No. 48 Hendrick Chevrolet as Bowman makes his return after a one-month recovery.
Entry list for Charlotte
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Ross Chastain
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Kyle Larson
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Kyle Busch
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Denny Hamlin
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|JJ Yeley
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
AJ Allmendinger
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Christopher Bell
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Toyota
|
24
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Ford
|
38
|
Zane Smith
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Noah Gragson
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Alex Bowman
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Todd Gilliland
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
Ford
|
84
|
Jimmie Johnson
|
Legacy Motor Club
|
Chevrolet
|
99
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
