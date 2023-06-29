Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Chicago Street Course Preview

NASCAR 2023 Chicago schedule, entry list, and how to watch

The NASCAR Cup Series will race on the city streets of Chicago for the first time in its 75-year history.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Last weekend at Nashville, Ross Chastain earned his first victory of the 2023 season, winning from pole position and leading 99 of 300 laps. It was the third victory of his Cup career.

Martin Truex Jr. finished second, and remains in control of the regular season championship. William Byron and Chastain trail him by 18 points.

NASCAR now heads to Chicago for something entirely different, with its first-ever trip to the street course.

This week in the news, the penalties against Erik Jones and the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club (LMC) group were upheld after  the team appeal. Also, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and LMC co-owner Jimmie Johnson was originally scheduled to race at Chicago this Sunday, but has since withdrawn his No. 84 entry from the event after a family tragedy involving his in-laws.

Race winner Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Rusty Jones / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Chicago schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Saturday, July 1

11:00 a.m. ET – NASCAR Xinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

12:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

1:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

2:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

5:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (55 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, July 2

5:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Grant Park 220 race (100 laps) – NBC

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, July 2
  • TV show start time: 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (20/25/55) - 100 laps
  • TV channel: NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Worldwide Express Chevrolet Camaro

Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Worldwide Express Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Chicago?

37 cars are on the entry list with one open entry. Trackhouse Racing has entered a third car with three-time Australian Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen set to make his NASCAR debut. Former F1 World Champion Jenson Button is making his second start of the year, again driving the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing (RWR) Ford. IMSA racer Andy Lally has also joined the field as a 'ringer' of sorts, driving the No. 51 RWR Ford.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Jenson Button

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Noah Gragson

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Andy Lally

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

Josh Bilicki 

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

91 

Shane van Gisbergen

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet
