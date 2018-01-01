Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Dover II / Practice report

Kyle Larson tops Friday's NASCAR Cup practice at Dover

shares
comments
Kyle Larson tops Friday's NASCAR Cup practice at Dover
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
1h ago

Kyle Larson led the way in Friday’s lone Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series session at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Larson, coming off a rough ending in last weekend’s race at the Charlotte Roval, topped the 50-minute session with an average lap speed of 164.444 mph.

Kevin Harvick – who won the spring race at Dover – ended up second (163.451 mph) and Kurt Busch was third (163,362 mph). Chase Elliott was fourth and last week’s winner, Ryan Blaney, completed the top-five.

“I feel like we’ve kind of been on the cusp of being right there where we need to be just finding that little bit more from the speed standpoint of the race car and myself, but I think we’re close,” Blaney said.

“I don’t think we’re a favorite (in the playoffs), but I think we’re getting close to where we need to be, which is nice to see the progress that we’ve had throughout the year.”

Rounding out the Top 10 was Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski and Daniel Suarez.

There were no on-track incidents during the session.

Cla # Driver 4506 Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 5 21.892     164.444
2 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 3 22.025 0.133 0.133 163.451
3 41 United States Kurt Busch  Ford 5 22.037 0.145 0.012 163.362
4 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 5 22.054 0.162 0.017 163.236
5 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 5 22.124 0.232 0.070 162.719
6 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 7 22.125 0.233 0.001 162.712
7 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 5 22.128 0.236 0.003 162.690
8 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 5 22.130 0.238 0.002 162.675
9 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 5 22.144 0.252 0.014 162.572
10 19 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 8 22.150 0.258 0.006 162.528
11 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 6 22.160 0.268 0.010 162.455
12 78 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 7 22.164 0.272 0.004 162.426
13 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 5 22.164 0.272 0.000 162.426
14 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 7 22.165 0.273 0.001 162.418
15 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 5 22.172 0.280 0.007 162.367
16 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 5 22.202 0.310 0.030 162.148
17 1 United States Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 5 22.234 0.342 0.032 161.914
18 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 11 22.236 0.344 0.002 161.900
19 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 7 22.245 0.353 0.009 161.834
20 47 United States A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 12 22.258 0.366 0.013 161.740
21 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 7 22.263 0.371 0.005 161.703
22 6 United States Matt Kenseth  Ford 5 22.308 0.416 0.045 161.377
23 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 5 22.324 0.432 0.016 161.261
24 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 7 22.359 0.467 0.035 161.009
25 31 United States Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 8 22.365 0.473 0.006 160.966
26 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 9 22.392 0.500 0.027 160.772
27 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 9 22.513 0.621 0.121 159.908
28 32 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 7 22.534 0.642 0.021 159.759
29 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 18 22.659 0.767 0.125 158.877
30 95 United States Regan Smith  Chevrolet 11 22.782 0.890 0.123 158.019
31 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 12 22.896 1.004 0.114 157.233
32 96 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt  Toyota 13 23.041 1.149 0.145 156.243
33 23 United States J.J. Yeley  Toyota 4 23.164 1.272 0.123 155.414
34 51 United States B.J. McLeod  Ford 6 23.239 1.347 0.075 154.912
35 72 United States Corey Lajoie  Chevrolet 13 23.480 1.588 0.241 153.322
36 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 9 23.538 1.646 0.058 152.944
37 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 8 23.584 1.692 0.046 152.646
38 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 5 23.769 1.877 0.185 151.458
39 52 United States Harrison Rhodes  Chevrolet 6 24.440 2.548 0.671 147.300
40 5 Mexico Juan Manuel Gonzalez Toyota        

Take a virtual lap around the 'Monster Mile' with the No. 18 Toyota Camry of Kyle Busch, courtesy of NASCAR Heat 3, which you can order now.

Next NASCAR Cup article
Video: Take a look back at the chaos from the Charlotte Roval

Previous article

Video: Take a look back at the chaos from the Charlotte Roval
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Dover II
Author Jim Utter
Article type Practice report

Red zone: trending stories

Ferrari warns leaks of technical info a "serious matter"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari warns leaks of technical info a "serious matter"

6h ago
Honda's Article
Formula 1

Honda's "big improvement" after upgrade setback explained

Red Bull figures show Article
Formula 1

Red Bull figures show "enormous" cost of F1 rules change

Latest videos
Roval 400 Highlight 03:35
NASCAR Cup

Roval 400 Highlight

Radioactive: Charlotte Roval - 06:05
NASCAR Cup

Radioactive: Charlotte Roval - "(Expletive) idiot!" | NASCAR RACE HUB

News in depth
Kyle Larson tops Friday's NASCAR Cup practice at Dover
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson tops Friday's NASCAR Cup practice at Dover

Video: Take a look back at the chaos from the Charlotte Roval
NASCAR Cup

Video: Take a look back at the chaos from the Charlotte Roval

Eye In The Sky: Tho duo who guided Ryan Blaney to victory at the Roval
NASCAR Cup

Eye In The Sky: Tho duo who guided Ryan Blaney to victory at the Roval

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.