Kyle Larson tops Friday's NASCAR Cup practice at Dover

Larson, coming off a rough ending in last weekend’s race at the Charlotte Roval, topped the 50-minute session with an average lap speed of 164.444 mph.

Kevin Harvick – who won the spring race at Dover – ended up second (163.451 mph) and Kurt Busch was third (163,362 mph). Chase Elliott was fourth and last week’s winner, Ryan Blaney, completed the top-five.

“I feel like we’ve kind of been on the cusp of being right there where we need to be just finding that little bit more from the speed standpoint of the race car and myself, but I think we’re close,” Blaney said.

“I don’t think we’re a favorite (in the playoffs), but I think we’re getting close to where we need to be, which is nice to see the progress that we’ve had throughout the year.”

Rounding out the Top 10 was Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski and Daniel Suarez.

There were no on-track incidents during the session.

