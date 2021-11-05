Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II Practice report

Keselowski tops Cup practice, Larson leads title contenders

By:

Brad Keselowski led the way in Friday’s lone NASCAR Cup Series practice session as Kyle Larson was fastest among the Championship 4.

Keselowski set the pace early in the 50-minute session at Phoenix Raceway, with a lap at 135.384 mph that stood up the entire session.

Larson was close behind with an average single-lap speed of 135.292 mph. Larson was one of the few drivers to test out the area of the track covered with resin, used to improve grip in the corners.

“I haven’t seen anyone run up there consistently yet,” crew chief Cliff Daniels told Larson late in the session. “I don’t know how you feel right now, but you’re better than the 12 on (new tires).”

Matt DiBenedetto ended up third-fastest (135.109 mph), Christopher Bell was fourth (135.084 mph) and reigning series champion Chase Elliott rounded out the top-five (135.018 mph).

Completing the top-10 were William Byron, Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman and Tyler Reddick.

Martin Truex Jr. was the only Championship 4 driver who did not end up in the top-10. His average lap speed ended up 18th-fastest.

Blaney had the fastest average lap speed among all the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps (132.596 mph). The rest of the top-five: Larson, Elliott, Keselowski and Kevin Harvick.

Early in the session, the practice was placed under caution when a fire erupted in B.J. McLeod’s car. He quickly exited the car and was unhurt.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 43 26.591     135.384
2 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 46 26.609 0.018 0.018 135.293
3 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 34 26.645 0.054 0.036 135.110
4 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 42 26.650 0.059 0.005 135.084
5 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 50 26.663 0.072 0.013 135.019
6 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 43 26.700 0.109 0.037 134.831
7 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 48 26.822 0.231 0.122 134.218
8 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 43 26.842 0.251 0.020 134.118
9 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 31 26.856 0.265 0.014 134.048
10 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 35 26.868 0.277 0.012 133.988
11 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 38 26.911 0.320 0.043 133.774
12 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 37 26.925 0.334 0.014 133.705
13 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 17 26.943 0.352 0.018 133.615
14 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 37 26.970 0.379 0.027 133.482
15 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 29 26.972 0.381 0.002 133.472
16 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 47 26.973 0.382 0.001 133.467
17 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 35 26.976 0.385 0.003 133.452
18 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 32 26.981 0.390 0.005 133.427
19 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 29 27.044 0.453 0.063 133.116
20 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 41 27.045 0.454 0.001 133.111
21 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 33 27.095 0.504 0.050 132.866
22 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 31 27.130 0.539 0.035 132.694
23 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 35 27.157 0.566 0.027 132.563
24 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 33 27.177 0.586 0.020 132.465
25 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 32 27.216 0.625 0.039 132.275
26 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 38 27.217 0.626 0.001 132.270
27 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 42 27.277 0.686 0.060 131.979
28 77 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 23 27.288 0.697 0.011 131.926
29 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 30 27.334 0.743 0.046 131.704
30 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 27 27.403 0.812 0.069 131.372
31 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 41 27.720 1.129 0.317 129.870
32 51 United States Cody Ware Chevrolet 21 27.889 1.298 0.169 129.083
33 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 3 27.893 1.302 0.004 129.065
34 13 United States David Starr Ford 29 28.413 1.822 0.520 126.703
35 53 United States Joey Gase Chevrolet 14 28.467 1.876 0.054 126.462
36 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 25 28.469 1.878 0.002 126.453
37 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 15 28.571 1.980 0.102 126.002
38 15 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 10 28.703 2.112 0.132 125.422
39 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 10 29.208 2.617 0.505 123.254
