Hamlin tops the speed charts in Martinsville Cup practice

In fact, the top three speeds all came from drivers in Group A with Hamlin leading the way with an average lap speed of 93.928 mph.

Corey Lajoie ended up second-fastest (93.747 mph) and playoff contender William Byron was third (93.696 mph).

Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Martin Truex Jr., who also needs a good run Sunday to advance to the Championship was fastest in Group B at 92.973 mph.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, LaJoie had the best average lap speed (93.232 mph). Byron and Austin Cindric were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group A

Hamlin showed his strength right away in the first 20-minute session setting the stop average lap speed at 93.928 mph.

LaJoie was second quick at 93.747 mph while Byron was third at 93.696 mph.

Ty Gibbs and Cindric rounded out the top five in what turned out to be an incident-free session.

Hamlin did experience a loose bolt in his No. 11 Toyota’s shifter, which required some work on pit road, and he completed just 23 laps.

Playoff drivers Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher were eighth and 13th-fastest, respectively.

Group B

Truex topped the second 20-minute session and posted his best average lap speed of 92.973 mph late in the session.

Ryan Blaney, who led most of the session, ended up second-fastest (92.873 mph) and Joey Logano was third (92.814 mph).

Harrison Burton and Aric Almirola rounded out the top five.

Playoff drivers Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson were sixth and eighth-fastest, respectively.