Hamlin tops the speed charts in Martinsville Cup practice
Denny Hamlin, who needs a strong showing in Sunday’s race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, to keep his NASCAR Cup title hopes alive, ended up fastest in Saturday’s practice.
In fact, the top three speeds all came from drivers in Group A with Hamlin leading the way with an average lap speed of 93.928 mph.
Corey Lajoie ended up second-fastest (93.747 mph) and playoff contender William Byron was third (93.696 mph).
Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Martin Truex Jr., who also needs a good run Sunday to advance to the Championship was fastest in Group B at 92.973 mph.
Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, LaJoie had the best average lap speed (93.232 mph). Byron and Austin Cindric were second and third, respectively, in that category.
Group A
Hamlin showed his strength right away in the first 20-minute session setting the stop average lap speed at 93.928 mph.
LaJoie was second quick at 93.747 mph while Byron was third at 93.696 mph.
Ty Gibbs and Cindric rounded out the top five in what turned out to be an incident-free session.
Hamlin did experience a loose bolt in his No. 11 Toyota’s shifter, which required some work on pit road, and he completed just 23 laps.
Playoff drivers Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher were eighth and 13th-fastest, respectively.
Group B
Truex topped the second 20-minute session and posted his best average lap speed of 92.973 mph late in the session.
Ryan Blaney, who led most of the session, ended up second-fastest (92.873 mph) and Joey Logano was third (92.814 mph).
Harrison Burton and Aric Almirola rounded out the top five.
Playoff drivers Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson were sixth and eighth-fastest, respectively.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|D. HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|23
|
20.160
|93.929
|2
|C. LAJOIESpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|45
|
+0.039
20.199
|0.039
|93.747
|3
|W. BYRONHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|50
|
+0.050
20.210
|0.011
|93.696
|4
|
T. GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|36
|
+0.067
20.227
|0.017
|93.617
|5
|A. CINDRICTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|49
|
+0.071
20.231
|0.004
|93.599
|6
|D. SUAREZTrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|54
|
+0.115
20.275
|0.044
|93.396
|7
|B. WALLACE23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|55
|
+0.134
20.294
|0.019
|93.308
|8
|T. REDDICK23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|46
|
+0.147
20.307
|0.013
|93.249
|9
|K. HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|41
|
+0.153
20.313
|0.006
|93.221
|10
|K. BUSCHRichard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|34
|
+0.157
20.317
|0.004
|93.203
|11
|R. STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|45
|
+0.169
20.329
|0.012
|93.148
|12
|T. GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|36
|
+0.199
20.359
|0.030
|93.010
|13
|M. TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|30
|
+0.207
20.367
|0.008
|92.974
|14
|R. BLANEYTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|54
|
+0.229
20.389
|0.022
|92.874
|15
|J. LOGANOTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|44
|
+0.242
20.402
|0.013
|92.814
|16
|C. BUESCHERRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|38
|
+0.261
20.421
|0.019
|92.728
|17
|R. CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|40
|
+0.289
20.449
|0.028
|92.601
|18
|B. KESELOWSKIRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|26
|
+0.294
20.454
|0.005
|92.578
|19
|H. BURTONWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|35
|
+0.304
20.464
|0.010
|92.533
|20
|A. ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|43
|
+0.315
20.475
|0.011
|92.484
|21
|C. BELLJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|54
|
+0.318
20.478
|0.003
|92.470
|22
|K. LARSONHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|32
|
+0.371
20.531
|0.053
|92.231
|23
|M. MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|39
|
+0.377
20.537
|0.006
|92.204
|24
|C. BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|40
|
+0.384
20.544
|0.007
|92.173
|25
|C. ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|37
|
+0.405
20.565
|0.021
|92.079
|26
|A. BOWMANHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|35
|
+0.416
20.576
|0.011
|92.030
|27
|
C. HOCEVARLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Chevrolet
|34
|
+0.436
20.596
|0.020
|91.940
|28
|J. HALEYKaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|40
|
+0.448
20.608
|0.012
|91.887
|29
|E. JONESLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Chevrolet
|21
|
+0.485
20.645
|0.037
|91.722
|30
|R. PREECEStewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|37
|
+0.488
20.648
|0.003
|91.709
|31
|A. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|20
|
+0.501
20.661
|0.013
|91.651
|32
|R. NEWMANRick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|29
|
+0.504
20.664
|0.003
|91.638
|33
|A. DILLONRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|41
|
+0.508
20.668
|0.004
|91.620
|34
|T. DILLONSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|27
|
+0.525
20.685
|0.017
|91.545
|35
|J. YELEYRick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|29
|
+0.565
20.725
|0.040
|91.368
|36
|B. MCLEODLive Fast Motorsports
|78
|Chevrolet
|19
|
+0.635
20.795
|0.070
|91.060
