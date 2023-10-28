Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Martinsville II
Practice report

Hamlin tops the speed charts in Martinsville Cup practice

Denny Hamlin, who needs a strong showing in Sunday’s race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, to keep his NASCAR Cup title hopes alive, ended up fastest in Saturday’s practice.

Jim Utter
Author Jim Utter
Updated
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Toyota Camry

In fact, the top three speeds all came from drivers in Group A with Hamlin leading the way with an average lap speed of 93.928 mph.

Corey Lajoie ended up second-fastest (93.747 mph) and playoff contender William Byron was third (93.696 mph).

Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Martin Truex Jr., who also needs a good run Sunday to advance to the Championship was fastest in Group B at 92.973 mph.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, LaJoie had the best average lap speed (93.232 mph). Byron and Austin Cindric were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group A

Hamlin showed his strength right away in the first 20-minute session setting the stop average lap speed at 93.928 mph.

LaJoie was second quick at 93.747 mph while Byron was third at 93.696 mph.

Ty Gibbs and Cindric rounded out the top five in what turned out to be an incident-free session.

Hamlin did experience a loose bolt in his No. 11 Toyota’s shifter, which required some work on pit road, and he completed just 23 laps.

Playoff drivers Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher were eighth and 13th-fastest, respectively.

Group B

Truex topped the second 20-minute session and posted his best average lap speed of 92.973 mph late in the session.

Ryan Blaney, who led most of the session, ended up second-fastest (92.873 mph) and Joey Logano was third (92.814 mph).

Harrison Burton and Aric Almirola rounded out the top five.

Playoff drivers Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson were sixth and eighth-fastest, respectively.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Mph
1 United StatesD. HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 23

20.160

   93.929
2 United StatesC. LAJOIESpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 45

+0.039

20.199

 0.039 93.747
3 United StatesW. BYRONHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 50

+0.050

20.210

 0.011 93.696
4
T. GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 36

+0.067

20.227

 0.017 93.617
5 United StatesA. CINDRICTeam Penske 2 Ford 49

+0.071

20.231

 0.004 93.599
6 MexicoD. SUAREZTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 54

+0.115

20.275

 0.044 93.396
7 United StatesB. WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 55

+0.134

20.294

 0.019 93.308
8 United StatesT. REDDICK23XI Racing 45 Toyota 46

+0.147

20.307

 0.013 93.249
9 United StatesK. HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 41

+0.153

20.313

 0.006 93.221
10 United StatesK. BUSCHRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 34

+0.157

20.317

 0.004 93.203
11 United StatesR. STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 45

+0.169

20.329

 0.012 93.148
12 United StatesT. GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 36

+0.199

20.359

 0.030 93.010
13 United StatesM. TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 30

+0.207

20.367

 0.008 92.974
14 United StatesR. BLANEYTeam Penske 12 Ford 54

+0.229

20.389

 0.022 92.874
15 United StatesJ. LOGANOTeam Penske 22 Ford 44

+0.242

20.402

 0.013 92.814
16 United StatesC. BUESCHERRFK Racing 17 Ford 38

+0.261

20.421

 0.019 92.728
17 United StatesR. CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 40

+0.289

20.449

 0.028 92.601
18 United StatesB. KESELOWSKIRFK Racing 6 Ford 26

+0.294

20.454

 0.005 92.578
19 United StatesH. BURTONWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 35

+0.304

20.464

 0.010 92.533
20 United StatesA. ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 43

+0.315

20.475

 0.011 92.484
21 United StatesC. BELLJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 54

+0.318

20.478

 0.003 92.470
22 United StatesK. LARSONHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 32

+0.371

20.531

 0.053 92.231
23 United StatesM. MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 39

+0.377

20.537

 0.006 92.204
24 United StatesC. BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 40

+0.384

20.544

 0.007 92.173
25 United StatesC. ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 37

+0.405

20.565

 0.021 92.079
26 United StatesA. BOWMANHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 35

+0.416

20.576

 0.011 92.030
27
C. HOCEVARLegacy Motor Club
 42 Chevrolet 34

+0.436

20.596

 0.020 91.940
28 United StatesJ. HALEYKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 40

+0.448

20.608

 0.012 91.887
29 United StatesE. JONESLegacy Motor Club 43 Chevrolet 21

+0.485

20.645

 0.037 91.722
30 United StatesR. PREECEStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 37

+0.488

20.648

 0.003 91.709
31 United StatesA. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 20

+0.501

20.661

 0.013 91.651
32 United StatesR. NEWMANRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 29

+0.504

20.664

 0.003 91.638
33 United StatesA. DILLONRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 41

+0.508

20.668

 0.004 91.620
34 United StatesT. DILLONSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 27

+0.525

20.685

 0.017 91.545
35 United StatesJ. YELEYRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 29

+0.565

20.725

 0.040 91.368
36 United StatesB. MCLEODLive Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 19

+0.635

20.795

 0.070 91.060
shares
comments
Previous article Aric Almirola will not return to SHR Cup ride in 2024
Next article Truex earns Martinsville Cup pole for critical playoff race
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Blaney advances into title race with Martinsville Cup win

Blaney advances into title race with Martinsville Cup win

NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II

Blaney advances into title race with Martinsville Cup win Blaney advances into title race with Martinsville Cup win

Allgaier wins in frantic NASCAR Xfinity finish at Martinsville

Allgaier wins in frantic NASCAR Xfinity finish at Martinsville

NASCAR XFINITY
Martinsville II

Allgaier wins in frantic NASCAR Xfinity finish at Martinsville Allgaier wins in frantic NASCAR Xfinity finish at Martinsville

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge

Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge

2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results

2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results

NAS NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II

2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen breezes to record-breaking 16th win of 2023

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen breezes to record-breaking 16th win of 2023

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen breezes to record-breaking 16th win of 2023 F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen breezes to record-breaking 16th win of 2023

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe