NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
04 Jul
-
06 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Darlington / Race report

Erik Jones out-duels Kyle Busch for Southern 500 victory

shares
comments
Erik Jones out-duels Kyle Busch for Southern 500 victory
By:
Sep 2, 2019, 6:03 AM

Erik Jones out-dueled veteran Kyle Busch in the final laps to win the rain-delayed Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Kyle Busch, who started the race from the rear of the field, was closing on Jones for the lead but tagged the wall twice in the final two laps, allowing Jones to escape with his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory of the 2019 season.

The win is the second of Jones’ career, with his first coming last July at Daytona International Speedway.

With the win, all four of Joe Gibbs Racing’s Cup series drivers have now won at least one race this season. 

"I mean I'm worn out, mentally and physically, more mentally than anything really. I was really running hard," Jones said. "He's one of the best guys out there. This (car) was good and I was glad to hold him off and finally get to Victory Lane. I feel like this has been coming for a long time so it just feels really good.

Asked what kind of statement his win was, Jones said: "Is there anything more to say? There's been a lot of doubt and speculation. I've put my heart and soul into this race team. This is my living and how I want to make a career and what I want to do.

"It doesn't get any better than this. On my list, this race is really high and it's going to look damn good to see my face on that trophy."

Kyle Larson ended up second as Busch limped home in third. Kevin Harvick was fourth and Brad Keselowski completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 finishers were Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Matt DiBenedetto, Paul Menard and Austin Dillon.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, all of the lead-lap cars pit for tires and fuel and Kyle Busch was the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 207, Kyle Busch was followed by Jones, Larson, Denny Hamlin and William Byron.

By Lap 230, JGR drivers held the top three spots with Kyle Busch leading the way followed by Jones and Hamlin. Larson ran fourth and Alex Bowman had moved up to fifth.

With 125 laps remaining in the race, Kyle Busch maintained a 1.8-second lead over Jones as Hamlin continued to run in third.

On Lap 249, Keselowski became the first to make a green-flag stop for new tires and fuel. He actually missed pit road on his first attempt and had to make another lap around the track before his stop.

Several more drivers dropped to pit road on Lap 251 as several more teams elected to make a green-flag stop. From this point, everyone would still need to make one stop for fuel.

Some of the contenders for the win dropped down to pit road on Lap 257, including Larson, Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch.

Once the cycle of stops were completed on Lap 260, Kyle Busch remained the leader but Jones was right on his rear bumper.

On Lap 275, Daniel Hemric cut a tire and spun, which triggered a multi-car accident that also collected Michael McDowell, Hamlin, Johnson, Kurt Busch and Byron.

 

All of the lead-lap cars decided to pit under the caution with Larson the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 282, Larson was followed by Jones, Kyle Busch, Bowman and Keselowski.

Larson and Jones traded the lead after the restart before Jones finally escaped with the top spot on Lap 283. 

 

With 60 laps to go, Jones had opened up a small but steady lead over Larson as Kyle Busch ran third. Bowyer was fourth and Harvick had moved up to fifth.

With 47 laps remaining, several drivers headed down pit road to make the final stops for fuel to make it to the finish.

Once the cycle of stops were completed on Lap 328, Jones remained in the lead but Kyle Busch was on his rear bumper.

On Lap 345, Jones put Joey Logano a lap down while he maintained roughly a half-second lead over Kyle Busch. Larson was closing in on Busch from third.

Bowman was forced to pit on Lap 348 for tires after tagging the wall.

With 10 laps to go, Jones’ lead over Kyle Busch was just over a half-second as Larson remained in third.

               
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 367   79
2 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 367 4.058 44
3 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 367 17.168 118
4 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 367 19.778  
5 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 367 22.999 19
6 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 367 23.160 1
7 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 367 23.605 94
8 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 367 23.940  
9 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 367 25.180  
10 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 367 27.556  
11 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 367 29.773  
12 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 367 30.039  
13 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 366 1 lap  
14 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 366 1 lap  
15 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 366 1 lap  
16 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 366 1 lap 3
17 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 366 1 lap  
18 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 365 2 laps  
19 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 365 2 laps 9
20 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 365 2 laps  
21 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 365 2 laps 1
22 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 365 2 laps  
23 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 365 2 laps  
24 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 365 2 laps  
25 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 364 3 laps  
26 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 363 4 laps  
27 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 362 5 laps  
28 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 361 6 laps  
29 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 356 11 laps  
30 77 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 355 12 laps  
31 27 United States Joe Nemechek  Chevrolet 354 13 laps  
32 52 United States J.J. Yeley  Ford 352 15 laps  
33 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 351 16 laps  
34 66 United States Joey Gase  Toyota 349 18 laps  
35 54 United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 344 23 laps  
36 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 330 37 laps  
37 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 274 93 laps  
38 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 274 93 laps  
39 51 United States B.J. McLeod  Ford 194 173 laps  

Next article
Kyle Busch comes from the back to win Stage 2 at Darlington

Previous article

Kyle Busch comes from the back to win Stage 2 at Darlington
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Darlington
Drivers Kyle Busch , Erik Jones
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Indianapolis

Indianapolis

6 Sep - 8 Sep
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen's move on Raikkonen "stupid" - Vasseur

2
Formula 1

Ricciardo had doubts about racing after Hubert's death

3
FIA F2

FIA already investigating Hubert accident

Latest videos

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest 01:59
NASCAR Cup

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating' 06:20
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating'

Latest news

Erik Jones out-duels Kyle Busch for Southern 500 victory
NAS

Erik Jones out-duels Kyle Busch for Southern 500 victory

Kyle Busch comes from the back to win Stage 2 at Darlington
NAS

Kyle Busch comes from the back to win Stage 2 at Darlington

Kurt Busch wins Stage 1 of rain-delayed Southern 500
NAS

Kurt Busch wins Stage 1 of rain-delayed Southern 500

Gallery: All Southern 500 throwback paint schemes
NAS

Gallery: All Southern 500 throwback paint schemes

Newman: "I did what I needed to do" battling DiBenedetto
NAS

Newman: "I did what I needed to do" battling DiBenedetto

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.