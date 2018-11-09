Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II / Practice report

Erik Jones tops Kyle Busch in Friday's Cup practice at Phoenix

Erik Jones tops Kyle Busch in Friday's Cup practice at Phoenix
Jim Utter
Jim Utter
1h ago

Erik Jones led the way in Friday’s only NASCAR Cup Series practice session at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

Jones’s average lap speed of 137.862 mph was set early in the session and he just edged Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Kyle Busch (137.825 mph).

Chase Elliott ended up third (137.815 mph), Brad Keselowski was fourth and Kyle Larson completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, Alex Bowman and Kevin Harvick, who won the spring race at Phoenix.

Five of the remaining eight playoff drivers finished outside the top 10 with Kurt Busch 11th, Aric Almirola 12th, Joey Logano 17th, Clint Bowyer 19th and Martin Truex Jr. 20th.

About 20 minutes into practice, Cody Ware wrecked and said he had no brakes going into Turn 1. The practice session was placed under caution. Ware will move to a backup car and will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

Tanner Berryhill had to sit out the final 15 minutes of the practice session after his team was late to pre-race inspection last weekend.

William Byron had to sit out the final 30 minutes of practice after his No. 24 team failed pre-race inspection last weekend three times.

Cla # Driver 4506 Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 8 26.113     137.862
2 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 8 26.120 0.007 0.007 137.825
3 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 5 26.122 0.009 0.002 137.815
4 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 5 26.132 0.019 0.010 137.762
5 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 8 26.149 0.036 0.017 137.673
6 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 5 26.172 0.059 0.023 137.552
7 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 5 26.220 0.107 0.048 137.300
8 6 United States Matt Kenseth  Ford 11 26.221 0.108 0.001 137.295
9 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 8 26.236 0.123 0.015 137.216
10 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 7 26.239 0.126 0.003 137.200
11 41 United States Kurt Busch  Ford 8 26.246 0.133 0.007 137.164
12 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 8 26.259 0.146 0.013 137.096
13 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 8 26.298 0.185 0.039 136.893
14 1 United States Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 9 26.317 0.204 0.019 136.794
15 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 9 26.330 0.217 0.013 136.726
16 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 4 26.345 0.232 0.015 136.648
17 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 8 26.348 0.235 0.003 136.633
18 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 5 26.358 0.245 0.010 136.581
19 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 8 26.365 0.252 0.007 136.545
20 78 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 5 26.376 0.263 0.011 136.488
21 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 10 26.407 0.294 0.031 136.327
22 31 United States Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 11 26.414 0.301 0.007 136.291
23 47 United States A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 15 26.481 0.368 0.067 135.947
24 19 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 8 26.498 0.385 0.017 135.859
25 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 15 26.527 0.414 0.029 135.711
26 32 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 7 26.614 0.501 0.087 135.267
27 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 18 26.642 0.529 0.028 135.125
28 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 9 26.670 0.557 0.028 134.983
29 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 9 26.682 0.569 0.012 134.922
30 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 17 26.685 0.572 0.003 134.907
31 95 United States Regan Smith  Chevrolet 9 26.711 0.598 0.026 134.776
32 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 9 27.095 0.982 0.384 132.866
33 23 United States J.J. Yeley  Toyota 11 27.315 1.202 0.220 131.796
34 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 9 27.324 1.211 0.009 131.752
35 72 United States Cole Whitt  Chevrolet 10 27.544 1.431 0.220 130.700
36 97 Tanner Berryhill  Toyota 4 27.732 1.619 0.188 129.814
37 7 Canada D.J. Kennington  Chevrolet 13 27.813 1.700 0.081 129.436
38 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 7 27.828 1.715 0.015 129.366
39 51 Cody Ware  Ford        

Take a virtual lap around ISM Raceway with NASCAR Heat 3:

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Phoenix II
Drivers Erik Jones
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter
Article type Practice report

