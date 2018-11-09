Erik Jones tops Kyle Busch in Friday's Cup practice at Phoenix
Erik Jones led the way in Friday’s only NASCAR Cup Series practice session at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.
Jones’s average lap speed of 137.862 mph was set early in the session and he just edged Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Kyle Busch (137.825 mph).
Chase Elliott ended up third (137.815 mph), Brad Keselowski was fourth and Kyle Larson completed the top-five.
Rounding out the Top 10 were Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, Alex Bowman and Kevin Harvick, who won the spring race at Phoenix.
Five of the remaining eight playoff drivers finished outside the top 10 with Kurt Busch 11th, Aric Almirola 12th, Joey Logano 17th, Clint Bowyer 19th and Martin Truex Jr. 20th.
About 20 minutes into practice, Cody Ware wrecked and said he had no brakes going into Turn 1. The practice session was placed under caution. Ware will move to a backup car and will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.
Tanner Berryhill had to sit out the final 15 minutes of the practice session after his team was late to pre-race inspection last weekend.
William Byron had to sit out the final 30 minutes of practice after his No. 24 team failed pre-race inspection last weekend three times.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|4506
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|8
|26.113
|137.862
|2
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|8
|26.120
|0.007
|0.007
|137.825
|3
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|5
|26.122
|0.009
|0.002
|137.815
|4
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|5
|26.132
|0.019
|0.010
|137.762
|5
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|8
|26.149
|0.036
|0.017
|137.673
|6
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|5
|26.172
|0.059
|0.023
|137.552
|7
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|5
|26.220
|0.107
|0.048
|137.300
|8
|6
|Matt Kenseth
|Ford
|11
|26.221
|0.108
|0.001
|137.295
|9
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|8
|26.236
|0.123
|0.015
|137.216
|10
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|7
|26.239
|0.126
|0.003
|137.200
|11
|41
|Kurt Busch
|Ford
|8
|26.246
|0.133
|0.007
|137.164
|12
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|8
|26.259
|0.146
|0.013
|137.096
|13
|21
|Paul Menard
|Ford
|8
|26.298
|0.185
|0.039
|136.893
|14
|1
|Jamie McMurray
|Chevrolet
|9
|26.317
|0.204
|0.019
|136.794
|15
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|9
|26.330
|0.217
|0.013
|136.726
|16
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|4
|26.345
|0.232
|0.015
|136.648
|17
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|8
|26.348
|0.235
|0.003
|136.633
|18
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Ford
|5
|26.358
|0.245
|0.010
|136.581
|19
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|8
|26.365
|0.252
|0.007
|136.545
|20
|78
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|5
|26.376
|0.263
|0.011
|136.488
|21
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|10
|26.407
|0.294
|0.031
|136.327
|22
|31
|Ryan Newman
|Chevrolet
|11
|26.414
|0.301
|0.007
|136.291
|23
|47
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|15
|26.481
|0.368
|0.067
|135.947
|24
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|Toyota
|8
|26.498
|0.385
|0.017
|135.859
|25
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Chevrolet
|15
|26.527
|0.414
|0.029
|135.711
|26
|32
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Ford
|7
|26.614
|0.501
|0.087
|135.267
|27
|43
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Chevrolet
|18
|26.642
|0.529
|0.028
|135.125
|28
|38
|David Ragan
|Ford
|9
|26.670
|0.557
|0.028
|134.983
|29
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|9
|26.682
|0.569
|0.012
|134.922
|30
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|17
|26.685
|0.572
|0.003
|134.907
|31
|95
|Regan Smith
|Chevrolet
|9
|26.711
|0.598
|0.026
|134.776
|32
|00
|Landon Cassill
|Chevrolet
|9
|27.095
|0.982
|0.384
|132.866
|33
|23
|J.J. Yeley
|Toyota
|11
|27.315
|1.202
|0.220
|131.796
|34
|15
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|9
|27.324
|1.211
|0.009
|131.752
|35
|72
|Cole Whitt
|Chevrolet
|10
|27.544
|1.431
|0.220
|130.700
|36
|97
|Tanner Berryhill
|Toyota
|4
|27.732
|1.619
|0.188
|129.814
|37
|7
|D.J. Kennington
|Chevrolet
|13
|27.813
|1.700
|0.081
|129.436
|38
|66
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|7
|27.828
|1.715
|0.015
|129.366
|39
|51
|Cody Ware
|Ford
Take a virtual lap around ISM Raceway with NASCAR Heat 3:
