Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener
The starting lineup for the Daytona 500 has been set after the twin Duel qualifying races at Daytona.
Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano won the first Duel race, beating Christopher Bell by 0.018s at the finish line. A push from teammate Ryan Blaney helped to secure him the victory.
Zane Smith, the defending winner of the NASCAR Truck Series championship, raced his way into the field in the No. 36 Front Row Motorsports entry. Chandler Smith in the No. 13 Kaulig Racing entry missed the show.
The second Duel race was far more eventful. Kyle Busch led a good portion of the race until he was hooked head-on into the outside wall by Daniel Suarez, collecting several other cars.
Among them was Austin Hill, who was not locked into the field. He was forced to retire from the race, allowing Conor Daly and the TMT Racing team to make the Daytona 500 field. Hill and Beard Motorsports did not.
Todd Gilliland led the race at the white flag, but a bad push sent him sideways. He saved it, but that allowed Aric Almirola to surge ahead and take the race win ahead of Austin Cindric.
|Starting Pos.
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|4
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|6
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|7
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|8
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|10
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|11
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|12
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|13
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|14
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|15
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|16
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|17
|36
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|18
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|19
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers
|Ford
|20
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|21
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|22
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|23
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|26
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|27
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|31
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|29
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|30
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|31
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|32
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorspors
|Chevrolet
|33
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|34
|50
|Conor Daly
|TMT Racing
|Chevrolet
|35
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|36
|8
|*Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|37
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|38
|15
|*Riley Herbst
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|39
|84
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|40
|67
|*Travis Pastrana
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
*Car damaged in an incident during the Duel races
Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener
