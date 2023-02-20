Daytona 500 results: The finishing order of the 2023 NASCAR Cup opener

Listen to this article

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. claimed victory in the longest Daytona 500 in history. The race went 30 miles (12 laps) past the scheduled distance, due to multiple late-race incidents.

The final crash forced the event to end under caution, and it was Stenhouse who was just ahead of reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano. It is the third career win for Stenhouse (all on superspeedways), and his first in nearly six years.

It's been an even longer wait for JTG-Daugherty Racing. The one-car operation hasn't won a Cup race since Watkins Glen in August, 2014, with A.J. Allmendinger.

Brad Keselowski, who won the opening stage, led a race-high 42 laps. Ross Chastain, who won Stage 2, capped off a double top-ten for Trackhouse Racing in ninth.

It was more heartbreak for Kyle Busch in NASCAR's biggest race, leading at Lap 200, but getting caught up in a wreck on an overtime restart. The 2x Cup champ has now gone 0-18 in the 500.

And Travis Pastrana impressed on debut, finishing 11th despite being at the heart of the incident on the final lap. However, he was not the highest-finishing rookie. That honor goes to Riley Herbst, who brought Rick Ware Racing home a tenth-place finish.