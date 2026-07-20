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Results
NASCAR Cup North Wilkesboro

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at North Wilkesboro

Logano beat Hamlin by just under a second to win Sunday night's 450-lap short track race

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

Joey Logano led 323 of 450 laps (a new personal record) at North Wilkesboro, becoming the first driver to win a points-paying Cup race at the historic track since Jeff Gordon three decades ago.

He crossed the line 0.859s ahead of Denny Hamlin, who led a trio of Joe Gibbs Racing cars with Chase Briscoe third and Ty Gibbs fourth. Shane van Gisbergen matched his career-best oval finish in fifth, and led more laps than he ever has before at an oval (49 total).

Logano also won Stage 2, while Gibbs claimed the Stage 1 win in a last-lap pass on SVG. 

34 of 37 starters finished the race, but only six were on the lead lap. Chad Finchum, Josh Berry, and A.J. Allmendinger were the three DNFs in the fairly clean race.

Logano now has 38 career wins, giving him sole position of 23rd on the all-time wins list.

Read Also:

NASCAR Cup 2026 North Wilkesboro race results

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford 450

2:50'54.390

   10  
2 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 450

+0.859

2:50'55.249

 0.859 10  
3 C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 450

+7.936

2:51'02.326

 7.077 15  
4 T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 450

+15.436

2:51'09.826

 7.500 11  
5 S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 450

+17.448

2:51'11.838

 2.012 11  
6 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota 450

+19.765

2:51'14.155

 2.317 14  
7 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford 449

+1 Lap

2:50'57.688

 1 Lap 13  
8 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 449

+1 Lap

2:51'01.591

 3.903 12  
9 D. SuarezSpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 449

+1 Lap

2:51'07.716

 6.125 13  
10 R. PreeceRFK Racing 60 Ford 449

+1 Lap

2:51'08.944

 1.228 14  
11 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford 448

+2 Laps

2:50'56.522

 1 Lap 11  
12 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 448

+2 Laps

2:50'59.847

 3.325 12  
13 C. HocevarSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 448

+2 Laps

2:51'01.963

 2.116 10  
14 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford 448

+2 Laps

2:51'02.455

 0.492 12  
15 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 448

+2 Laps

2:51'04.502

 2.047 16  
16 T. DillonKaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 448

+2 Laps

2:51'11.676

 7.174 14  
17 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 447

+3 Laps

2:50'55.878

 1 Lap 11  
18 R. Herbst23XI Racing 35 Toyota 447

+3 Laps

2:50'57.183

 1.305 15  
19 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 447

+3 Laps

2:51'01.321

 4.138 10  
20 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford 447

+3 Laps

2:51'08.145

 6.824 11  
21 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 447

+3 Laps

2:51'08.423

 0.278 11  
22 Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 447

+3 Laps

2:51'08.804

 0.381 13  
23 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 446

+4 Laps

2:50'56.087

 1 Lap 12  
24 M. McDowellSpire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 446

+4 Laps

2:50'58.425

 2.338 11  
25 N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports 4 Ford 446

+4 Laps

2:51'00.056

 1.631 13  
26 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 446

+4 Laps

2:51'01.073

 1.017 16  
27 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 446

+4 Laps

2:51'07.797

 6.724 19  
28 C. CusterHaas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 446

+4 Laps

2:51'07.966

 0.169 12  
29 C. WareRick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 446

+4 Laps

2:51'13.050

 5.084 14  
30 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota 445

+5 Laps

2:50'58.826

 1 Lap 15  
31 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 445

+5 Laps

2:51'01.313

 2.487 11  
32
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
 88 Chevrolet 443

+7 Laps

2:51'05.843

 2 Laps 18  
33 A. HillRichard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet 442

+8 Laps

2:50'56.253

 1 Lap 18  
34 R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 442

+8 Laps

2:51'00.210

 3.957 14  
35 C. FinchumGarage 66 66 Ford 303

+147 Laps

2:09'40.828

 139 Laps 18  
36
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
 21 Ford 199

+251 Laps

1:21'09.699

 104 Laps 13  
37 A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 190

+260 Laps

1:23'38.939

 9 Laps 13

 

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