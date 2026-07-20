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Race report
NASCAR Cup North Wilkesboro

Joey Logano earns dominant NASCAR Cup win at North Wilkesboro

Logano returns to Victory Lane for the first time in the 2026 NASCAR Cup season, holding off Hamlin and leading 323 of 450 laps

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

There was no stopping Joey Logano in NASCAR's first points-paying Cup race at North Wilkesboro in three decades. The Team Penske driver led 323 of 450 laps, taking a commanding victory and his first of the 2026 season. That beats Logano's own personal record for laps led in a single race (previously 309 at Martinsville in 2018).

Logano now has 38 career wins, and that win vaulted him above the Chase cut-line. 

He had to hold off Denny Hamlin in the closing laps, with the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver trying everything he could to get to the No. 22 Penske Ford, but to no avail.

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

Chase Briscoe finished third, Ty Gibbs fourth, and Shane van Gisbergen matched his career-best oval finish in fifth.

Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski, Todd Gilliland, Daniel Suarez, and Ryan Preece filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Of note, Gilliland continued his underdog run in the $1 million In-Season Challenge, defeating Chase Elliott and advancing into the finals. There he will face Ryan Blaney, who bested Christopher Bell on Sunday.

Stage 1

There was a slight delay to finish drying the track after earlier storms, but as cars got rolling, pole-sitter Blaney was not actually going to lead the field to the green flag. The team had to fix a power steering issue, which put him to the rear of the field for the start.

It was instead Bell and Gibbs on the front row, with Gibbs dominating the early portion of the 450-lap race.

Chastain had to serve an early pass-through after three inspection failures on Saturday, falling off the lead lap.

The first caution was for Nemechek, who spun with some help from Smith.

Most of the field pitted, with a handful of cars opting for two-tire calls. Hamlin was the lone driver who decided to stay out.

During pit stops, Larson collided with Zilisch while trying to exit his pit stall, and needed to pit again after bending the right-front wheel.

On the restart, it was Van Gisbergen who quickly took the lead, and promptly set a new personal record for laps led on an oval for SVG.

"What the f*** do I do now," radioed Van Gisbergen after taking the lead, joking with the team.

At the end of the stage, Van Gisbergen got passed for the lead on the final lap, with Gibbs winning Stage 1, just ahead of Van Gisbergen. They were followed by Logano, Hamlin, Hocevar, Bell, Elliott, Briscoe, Cindric, and Byron.

 

Stage 2

During the stage break, race leader Gibbs was hit with a big penalty after he was caught speeding on pit road.

Logano was now in control, only for Van Gisbergen to again take the lead on the restart. About 35 laps later, Logano moved back ahead of Van Gisbergen, driving away.

About halfway through the stage, Bell was the first to kick off a round of green-flag pit stops. While being lapped by Logano, Allmendinger pushed a bit too hard, sliding up into the outside wall and breaking the right-rear toe link. He became the first driver to fall out of the race. 

In the middle of green-flag pit stops, Bowman tried to cut down to the pit lane, but Reddick was there. They collided and both cars spun into the pit road entrance, causing Suarez to swerve back out onto the track.

 

The timing of this caution completely derailed a top five run for Elliott, and adversely impacted other drivers as well, such as Bell, Buescher, Byron, and Cindric

There were only 15 cars left on the lead lap after the wave-arounds. During the next run, Berry went for a spin with some help from Bell, slamming the wall. Berry suffered too much damage and fell out of the race.

This caution helped Gibbs to get back onto the lead lap via the free pass. 

The rest of the stage ran caution-free, with Logano putting several notable cars two laps down. At the very end of the stage, he caught three Hendrick drivers, who barely avoided falling two laps down as well.

Logano won Stage 2, far ahead of Hamlin, Briscoe, Wallace, Van Gisbergen, Hocevar, Keselowski, Blaney, Gilliland, and Suarez. 

T. Dillon was granted the free pass, running 15th.

Stage 3

Logano continued to dominate into the final stage of the race, but started to complain about a sticking brake pedal with about 125 laps to go. Hamlin, who was running second, remained a bit closer in this run.

There was a group of cars two laps down that stayed out at the end of the second stage, hoping to catch a quick yellow after taking the wave-around. That didn't work out for them, and they became the first drivers to pit under green for their final stop.

Hamlin made his final green-flag pit stop with 90 laps to go, and Logano immediately responded.

After stops cycled through, Hamlin remained close to Logano as they cut through heavy traffic.

With 15 laps to go, Herbst was working hard to hold up Logano, which helped his boss -- Hamlin -- quickly close in.

However, he couldn't do anything with the leader, finishing second as Logano claimed victory for Team Penske.

The entire final stage ran caution-free, and only six cars were left on the lead lap. After the race, Hamlin shook hands with Logano, applauding him on the impressive win.

 

RACE

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 United States J. Logano Team Penske 22 Ford 450

2:50'54.390

   10    
2 United States D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 450

+0.859

2:50'55.249

 0.859 10    
3 United States C. Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 450

+7.936

2:51'02.326

 7.077 15    
4 United States T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 450

+15.436

2:51'09.826

 7.500 11    
5 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen TrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 450

+17.448

2:51'11.838

 2.012 11    
6 United States B. Wallace 23XI Racing 23 Toyota 450

+19.765

2:51'14.155

 2.317 14    
7 United States B. Keselowski RFK Racing 6 Ford 449

+1 Lap

2:50'57.688

 1 Lap 13    
8 United States T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford 449

+1 Lap

2:51'01.591

 3.903 12    
9 Mexico D. Suarez Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 449

+1 Lap

2:51'07.716

 6.125 13    
10 United States R. Preece RFK Racing 60 Ford 449

+1 Lap

2:51'08.944

 1.228 14    
11 United States R. Blaney Team Penske 12 Ford 448

+2 Laps

2:50'56.522

 1 Lap 11    
12 United States W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 448

+2 Laps

2:50'59.847

 3.325 12    
13 United States C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 448

+2 Laps

2:51'01.963

 2.116 10    
14 United States A. Cindric Team Penske 2 Ford 448

+2 Laps

2:51'02.455

 0.492 12    
15 United States K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 448

+2 Laps

2:51'04.502

 2.047 16    
16 United States T. Dillon Kaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 448

+2 Laps

2:51'11.676

 7.174 14    
17 United States C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 447

+3 Laps

2:50'55.878

 1 Lap 11    
18 United States R. Herbst 23XI Racing 35 Toyota 447

+3 Laps

2:50'57.183

 1.305 15    
19 United States C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 447

+3 Laps

2:51'01.321

 4.138 10    
20 United States C. Buescher RFK Racing 17 Ford 447

+3 Laps

2:51'08.145

 6.824 11    
21 United States E. Jones Legacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 447

+3 Laps

2:51'08.423

 0.278 11    
22 United States Z. Smith Front Row Motorsports 38 Ford 447

+3 Laps

2:51'08.804

 0.381 13    
23 United States A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 446

+4 Laps

2:50'56.087

 1 Lap 12    
24 United States M. McDowell Spire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 446

+4 Laps

2:50'58.425

 2.338 11    
25 United States N. Gragson Front Row Motorsports 4 Ford 446

+4 Laps

2:51'00.056

 1.631 13    
26 United States A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 446

+4 Laps

2:51'01.073

 1.017 16    
27 United States R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 446

+4 Laps

2:51'07.797

 6.724 19    
28 United States C. Custer Haas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 446

+4 Laps

2:51'07.966

 0.169 12    
29 United States C. Ware Rick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 446

+4 Laps

2:51'13.050

 5.084 14    
30 United States T. Reddick 23XI Racing 45 Toyota 445

+5 Laps

2:50'58.826

 1 Lap 15    
31 United States J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 445

+5 Laps

2:51'01.313

 2.487 11    
32
C. Zilisch TrackHouse Racing
 88 Chevrolet 443

+7 Laps

2:51'05.843

 2 Laps 18    
33 United States A. Hill Richard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet 442

+8 Laps

2:50'56.253

 1 Lap 18    
34 United States R. Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 442

+8 Laps

2:51'00.210

 3.957 14    
35 United States C. Finchum Garage 66 66 Ford 303

+147 Laps

2:09'40.828

 139 Laps 18    
36
J. Berry Wood Brothers Racing
 21 Ford 199

+251 Laps

1:21'09.699

 104 Laps 13    
37 United States A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 190

+260 Laps

1:23'38.939

 9 Laps 13    
View full results

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