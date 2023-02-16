Subscribe
Previous / Button left “speechless” after first Garage 56 test run, says Johnson Next / Daytona 500 Duels: How they line up for today’s qualifying races
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 Qualifying report

Alex Bowman earns Daytona 500 pole; Johnson and Pastrana lock in

Once again, Hendrick Motorsports owns the front row of the Daytona 500.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

HMS driver Alex Bowman, who announced a three-year contract extension earlier Wednesday, posted the fastest lap of qualifying in the final round (181.686 mph) to claim the pole for Sunday’s 500.

Joining him on the front row will be teammate Kyle Larson, who ended up second-fastest (181.057 mph).

Bowman has now started on the front row of the season-opener for a NASCAR record sixth consecutive time. He owns four career poles, with three of them coming in the Daytona 500.

“That’s the trick, right?” Bowman said when asked how he will transfer his front row start over to a victory. “We obviously haven’t been able to do that the last five years. We’ll try to make the right decisions in transferring everything over to race trim for Sunday the best we can.

“I’m just so proud of Hendrick Motorsports, the engine shop, all the guys. This Ally Camaro is obviously very fast. I don’t have a lot to do with qualifying here – just fortunate to qualify some really fast race cars.”

Both Larson and Bowman received phone calls from team owner Rick Hendrick following the conclusion of qualifying.

“He’s obviously really excited. It’s a big deal for him and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports and the engine shop,” Larson said. “Really cool for the No. 48 team – that’s awesome.

“Congrats to Alex. He’s got a lot longer legs than me so he can push the gas down further.”

Fellow Hendrick teammate William Byron ended up third, Aric Almirola was fourth and reigning series champion Joey Logano rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, Harrison Burton and Kyle Busch.

Only Bowman and Larson’s starting positions are locked in for Sunday. The remaining lineup will be set by the results of Thursday night’s twin 150-mile qualifying races.

Bowman’s pole is also the ninth consecutive Daytona 500 a team powered by a Hendrick engine has started on the pole and 10 of the last 11.

A Hendrick driver, however, hasn’t won the 500 since 2014.

Kyle Busch’s speed in the final round was disallowed as he ran below the double yellow lines on the backstretch.

Round 1

Bowman, who has started on the front row in the past five 500s, went out late in the order and bolted to the top with an average lap speed of 181.025 mph to lead the first round.

Briscoe ended up second (180.473 mph) and Larson was third (180.469 mph). Logano and Almirola rounded out the top-five.

Also advancing to the final round were Busch, Byron, Cindic, Blaney and Burton.

Fords claimed six spots in the Top 10 while Toyota was locked out. The top Toyota – Bubba Wallace – qualified 11th. The second-fastest Toyota was rookie Ty Gibbs, who was 19th-fastest.

Among those who also failed to advance were Daniel Suarez, Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick and Tyler Reddick.

By posting the top two speeds among the six unchartered cars, Jimmie Johnson and Travis Pastrana both locked themselves into the field for Sunday’s 500.

Chandler Smith’s No. 13 Chevrolet, the first car on the track, stalled in Turn 1 as he took to the track. He was allowed to bring the car back to pit road and made a second attempt but was the slowest of the cars that made a qualifying attempt.

The Money Team, with Conor Daly driving its No. 50 Chevrolet, did not make a qualifying attempt as it had to fix an electrical issue. Daly could still make the 500 field through Thursday’s qualifying races.

Starting Lineup for the Duels at Daytona

Duel #1 Lineup Car No. Driver Team
1 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
2 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
3 22 Joey Logano Team Penske
4 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
5 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing
6 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing
7 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing
8 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Team
9 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
10 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing
11 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing
12 84 *Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club
13 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
14 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club
15 36 *Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports
16 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing
17 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
18 47 Ricky Stenhouse JTG Daugherty Racing
19 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing
20 77 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports
21 13 *Chandler Smith Kaulig Racing
Duel #2 Lineup Car No. Driver Team
1 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports
2 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
3 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing
4 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske
5 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing
6 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Team
7 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
8 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing
9 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing
10 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing
11 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
12 67 *Travis Pastrana 23XI Racing
13 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
14 42 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club
15 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing
16 62 *Austin Hill Beard Motorsports
17 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports
18 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports
19 15 Riley Herbst Rick Ware Racing
20 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports
21 50 *Conor Daly The Money Team Racing

*Open entries

shares
comments

Related video

Button left “speechless” after first Garage 56 test run, says Johnson

Daytona 500 Duels: How they line up for today’s qualifying races
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Pastrana admits NASCAR Cup debut at Daytona 500 is "nerve-wracking"

Pastrana admits NASCAR Cup debut at Daytona 500 is "nerve-wracking"

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Pastrana on "nerve-wracking" debut Pastrana admits NASCAR Cup debut at Daytona 500 is "nerve-wracking"

Why his first Cup win is not the race Daniel Suarez is most proud of

Why his first Cup win is not the race Daniel Suarez is most proud of

NASCAR Cup

Suarez's proudest moment not 1st win Why his first Cup win is not the race Daniel Suarez is most proud of

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Alex Bowman More from
Alex Bowman
Alex Bowman, Ally sign extensions with Hendrick Motorsports

Alex Bowman, Ally sign extensions with Hendrick Motorsports

NASCAR Cup

Bowman, Ally sign extension with HMS Alex Bowman, Ally sign extensions with Hendrick Motorsports

Alex Bowman cleared to return for Phoenix NASCAR Cup finale

Alex Bowman cleared to return for Phoenix NASCAR Cup finale

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Bowman cleared for Phoenix return Alex Bowman cleared to return for Phoenix NASCAR Cup finale

HMS names Blake Harris as next crew chief for Alex Bowman

HMS names Blake Harris as next crew chief for Alex Bowman

NASCAR Cup

Hendrick names new Bowman crew chief HMS names Blake Harris as next crew chief for Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports More from
Hendrick Motorsports
McLaren, Larson open-minded on future IndyCar opportunities

McLaren, Larson open-minded on future IndyCar opportunities

IndyCar

McLaren, Larson on future Indy rides McLaren, Larson open-minded on future IndyCar opportunities

Kyle Larson to race for McLaren-Hendrick in 2024 Indy 500

Kyle Larson to race for McLaren-Hendrick in 2024 Indy 500

IndyCar

Larson to race in 2024 Indy 500 Kyle Larson to race for McLaren-Hendrick in 2024 Indy 500

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why Larson deserves a second chance Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Latest news

New Detroit GP venue to feature more than 50% free viewing

New Detroit GP venue to feature more than 50% free viewing

IndyCar

New Detroit GP venue to feature more than 50% free viewing New Detroit GP venue to feature more than 50% free viewing

Marquez's surgeon "didn't sleep a wink" before career-saving arm operation

Marquez's surgeon "didn't sleep a wink" before career-saving arm operation

MotoGP

Marquez's surgeon "didn't sleep a wink" before career-saving arm operation Marquez's surgeon "didn't sleep a wink" before career-saving arm operation

Le Mans hydrogen class delayed to 2026

Le Mans hydrogen class delayed to 2026

LM24 Le Mans

Le Mans hydrogen class delayed to 2026 Le Mans hydrogen class delayed to 2026

Pastrana admits NASCAR Cup debut at Daytona 500 is "nerve-wracking"

Pastrana admits NASCAR Cup debut at Daytona 500 is "nerve-wracking"

NAS NASCAR Cup

Pastrana admits NASCAR Cup debut at Daytona 500 is "nerve-wracking" Pastrana admits NASCAR Cup debut at Daytona 500 is "nerve-wracking"

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.