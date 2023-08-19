Allmendinger leads LaJoie in Watkins Glen Cup practice

Allmendinger posted his fastest average lap speed of 123.966 mph in the second of two 20-minute sessions on Saturday.

The driver of Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet has a pair of Cup victories in his career and both on road courses – the Glen and the Indy Road Course.

Corey LaJoie ended up second fastest (123.841 mph) while William Byron was third (123.808 mph). Byron was fastest in the first session.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Byron had the fastest average lap speed (123.192 mph). Kyle Larson and Michael McDowell were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group A

Byron ended up with the fastest average lap speed in the first 20-minute session at 123.808 mph.

His teammate, Chase Elliott, was second quick (123.420 mph) and McDowell – who won last week’s race at the Indy Road Course – was third (123.346 mph).

Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Hamlin went off course and into a gravel pit early in the session but was able to continue on without significant damage to his No. 11 Toyota.

Group B

Allmendinger quickly posted the fastest average lap speed in the second session at 123.966 mph.

LaJoie was second fastest at 123.841 mph while Larson was third (123.770 mph).

Christopher Bell and Chris Buescher rounded out the top five.