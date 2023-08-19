Allmendinger leads LaJoie in Watkins Glen Cup practice
A.J. Allmendinger, who needs a win to qualify for the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs, was fastest in Saturday’s practice at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.
Allmendinger posted his fastest average lap speed of 123.966 mph in the second of two 20-minute sessions on Saturday.
The driver of Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet has a pair of Cup victories in his career and both on road courses – the Glen and the Indy Road Course.
Corey LaJoie ended up second fastest (123.841 mph) while William Byron was third (123.808 mph). Byron was fastest in the first session.
Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Byron had the fastest average lap speed (123.192 mph). Kyle Larson and Michael McDowell were second and third, respectively, in that category.
Group A
Byron ended up with the fastest average lap speed in the first 20-minute session at 123.808 mph.
His teammate, Chase Elliott, was second quick (123.420 mph) and McDowell – who won last week’s race at the Indy Road Course – was third (123.346 mph).
Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.
Hamlin went off course and into a gravel pit early in the session but was able to continue on without significant damage to his No. 11 Toyota.
Group B
Allmendinger quickly posted the fastest average lap speed in the second session at 123.966 mph.
LaJoie was second fastest at 123.841 mph while Larson was third (123.770 mph).
Christopher Bell and Chris Buescher rounded out the top five.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|AJ ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|9
|1'11.148
|123.967
|2
|COREY LAJOIESpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|12
|+0.072
|0.072
|123.842
|3
|WILLIAM BYRONHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|14
|+0.091
|0.019
|123.809
|4
|KYLE LARSONHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|14
|+0.113
|0.022
|123.770
|5
|CHRISTOPHER BELLJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|10
|+0.193
|0.080
|123.632
|6
|CHRIS BUESCHERRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|12
|+0.277
|0.084
|123.486
|7
|CHASE ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|10
|+0.315
|0.038
|123.421
|8
|KYLE BUSCHRichard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|13
|+0.329
|0.014
|123.396
|9
|MICHAEL MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|14
|+0.358
|0.029
|123.346
|10
|TYLER REDDICK23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|10
|+0.407
|0.049
|123.262
|11
|DENNY HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|15
|+0.439
|0.032
|123.207
|12
|AUSTIN CINDRICTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|9
|+0.455
|0.016
|123.179
|13
|
TY GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|16
|+0.461
|0.006
|123.169
|14
|BUBBA WALLACE23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|10
|+0.488
|0.027
|123.122
|15
|ALEX BOWMANHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|12
|+0.491
|0.003
|123.117
|16
|JUSTIN HALEYKaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|9
|+0.563
|0.072
|122.994
|17
|RYAN BLANEYTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|11
|+0.608
|0.045
|122.917
|18
|JOEY LOGANOTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|11
|+0.613
|0.005
|122.908
|19
|MARTIN TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|11
|+0.636
|0.023
|122.869
|20
|AUSTIN DILLONRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|12
|+0.675
|0.039
|122.802
|21
|ROSS CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|13
|+0.719
|0.044
|122.727
|22
|MIKE ROCKENFELLERLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Chevrolet
|11
|+0.736
|0.017
|122.698
|23
|DANIEL SUAREZTrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|8
|+0.782
|0.046
|122.619
|24
|RICKY STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|12
|+0.928
|0.146
|122.371
|25
|ERIK JONESLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Chevrolet
|9
|+0.962
|0.034
|122.313
|26
|CHASE BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|8
|+1.052
|0.090
|122.161
|27
|TY DILLONSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|10
|+1.072
|0.020
|122.127
|28
|JJ YELEYRick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|11
|+1.100
|0.028
|122.080
|29
|TODD GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|11
|+1.107
|0.007
|122.068
|30
|RYAN PREECEStewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|9
|+1.129
|0.022
|122.031
|31
|ANDY LALLYRick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|9
|+1.182
|0.053
|121.941
|32
|ARIC ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|9
|+1.183
|0.001
|121.939
|33
|BRAD KESELOWSKIRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|12
|+1.343
|0.160
|121.670
|34
|HARRISON BURTONWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|7
|+1.370
|0.027
|121.625
|35
|KEVIN HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|13
|+1.371
|0.001
|121.623
|36
|JOSH BILICKILive Fast Motorsports
|78
|Chevrolet
|9
|+1.731
|0.360
|121.023
Latest news
The Bend Supercars: Kostecki survives steering woes to win
The Bend Supercars: Kostecki survives steering woes to win The Bend Supercars: Kostecki survives steering woes to win
Percat declares himself on the market
Percat declares himself on the market Percat declares himself on the market
The Bend Supercars: Randle, Kostecki share Sunday poles
The Bend Supercars: Randle, Kostecki share Sunday poles The Bend Supercars: Randle, Kostecki share Sunday poles
Mayer spins Gibbs, then wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen
Mayer spins Gibbs, then wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen Mayer spins Gibbs, then wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.