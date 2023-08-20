Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Watkins Glen Results

2023 NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen race results

William Byron dominated Sunday at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, earning his fifth victory of the 2023 NASCAR Cup season.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Race winner William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Byron took the race lead during the first round of pit stops and never looked back, winning the race by 2.6 seconds. Hendrick Motorsports has now win five consecutive races at The Glen.

Michael McDowell led early after passing pole-sitter Denny Hamlin, but suffered a penalty for driving through too many stalls during the opening round of pit stops. He would ultimately finish last due to a mechanical failure in the closing laps.

Must like last weekend at the Indy RC, the race was surprisingly green with just one caution. Unfortunately, it was for Byron's team-mate Chase Elliott who ran out of fuel and stopped on track. He will have to win at Daytona or face playoff elimination.

There were five different race leaders and just six lead changes. Mike Rockenfeller earned his career-best result while driving the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet, finishing 19th.

"You know, just a huge credit to the race team behind me. I want to thank Max Papis. This first road course win - we've worked years and years for this," Byron said post-race. "Thanks to him. I know he's watching back home.

"I think it shows that when we're at our best, we can perform like this. We seem to go through that summer slump in July and August, and for some reason we just can't quite put the races together. I think it's the race tracks itself.

"We jst came this weekend with a good mindset, focusing on trying to get ready for the post-season, and we've had fast cars, we just haven't executed races, but today was flawless, and just Rudy (Fugle, crew chief), everybody, all the spotters. Thanks to everybody. This is a cool win. Road courses have been tough, so it's fun to get a win."

Read Also:
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits
1 United StatesWILLIAM BYRONHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 90 1:58'44.505   4
2 United StatesDENNY HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 90 +2.632 2.632 5
3 United StatesCHRISTOPHER BELLJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 90 +3.118 0.486 5
4 United StatesAJ ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 90 +4.066 0.948 5
5
TY GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 90 +4.482 0.416 5
6 United StatesMARTIN TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 90 +5.047 0.565 5
7 United StatesCHRIS BUESCHERRFK Racing 17 Ford 90 +9.212 4.165 5
8 United StatesTYLER REDDICK23XI Racing 45 Toyota 90 +13.773 4.561 5
9 United StatesRYAN BLANEYTeam Penske 12 Ford 90 +17.320 3.547 5
10 United StatesJOEY LOGANOTeam Penske 22 Ford 90 +21.626 4.306 5
11 United StatesTODD GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 90 +22.738 1.112 5
12 United StatesBUBBA WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 90 +23.231 0.493 5
13 United StatesRICKY STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 90 +23.650 0.419 5
14 United StatesKYLE BUSCHRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 90 +23.985 0.335 5
15 United StatesBRAD KESELOWSKIRFK Racing 6 Ford 90 +24.226 0.241 5
16 United StatesAUSTIN CINDRICTeam Penske 2 Ford 90 +27.402 3.176 5
17 United StatesRYAN PREECEStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 90 +28.827 1.425 5
18 United StatesROSS CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 90 +30.082 1.255 5
19 GermanyMIKE ROCKENFELLERLegacy Motor Club 42 Chevrolet 90 +31.075 0.993 5
20 United StatesCOREY LAJOIESpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 90 +31.097 0.022 5
21 United StatesKEVIN HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 90 +31.340 0.243 5
22 MexicoDANIEL SUAREZTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 90 +32.080 0.740 6
23 United StatesALEX BOWMANHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 90 +38.476 6.396 6
24 United StatesJUSTIN HALEYKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 90 +39.639 1.163 5
25 United StatesANDY LALLYRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 90 +40.700 1.061 6
26 United StatesKYLE LARSONHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 90 +42.767 2.067 7
27 United StatesJOSH BILICKILive Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 90 +45.021 2.254 4
28 United StatesCOLE CUSTERRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 90 +45.196 0.175 4
29 United StatesERIK JONESLegacy Motor Club 43 Chevrolet 90 +45.758 0.562 5
30 United StatesARIC ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 90 +54.425 8.667 5
31 United StatesAUSTIN DILLONRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 90 +1'01.118 6.693 4
32 United StatesCHASE ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 89 +1 Lap 1 Lap 6
33 United StatesHARRISON BURTONWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 89 +1 Lap 28.747 5
34 United StatesTY DILLONSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 89 +1 Lap 4.988 5
35 United StatesCHASE BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 83 +7 Laps 6 Laps 8
36 United StatesMICHAEL MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 74 +16 Laps 9 Laps 9
