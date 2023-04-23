Subscribe
Previous / Kyle Busch wins Talladega Cup race as Wallace wrecks from the lead Next / Blaney on Wallace NASCAR wreck: "You can’t block three times"
NASCAR Cup / Talladega Results

2023 NASCAR Cup Talladega race results

Ending under caution, Kyle Busch earned his 62nd career NASCAR Cup Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway.

2023 NASCAR Cup Talladega race results

Bubba Wallace led the way on the start of the final lap in second overtime but Ryan Blaney was closing fast to challenge for the lead. Wallace moved his No. 23 Toyota high, low to block and finally on the third attempt got hit by Blaney to trigger a multi-car wreck, which ended the race under caution.

Busch, who had lined up third to start the second overtime, was ahead of Blaney when the caution was displayed and declared the winner.

Busch led just three laps, including the last one. Blaney finished second and Chris Buescher third.

The race was slowed by eight cautions, including two stage breaks. There were 21 different race leaders and 57 lead changes.

Chase Elliott, who finished 12th, earned the Stage 1 win. Aric Almirola, who finished 20th, narrowly beat Elliott for the Stage 2 victory.

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 196 3:33'25.561     3
2 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 196 3:33'26.727 1.166 1.166 47
3 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 196 3:33'28.510 2.949 1.783  
4 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 196 3:33'29.839 4.278 1.329 1
5 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 196 3:33'29.839 4.278 0.000 2
6 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 196 3:33'29.840 4.279 0.001 3
7 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 196 3:33'29.955 4.394 0.115 1
8 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 196 3:33'30.094 4.533 0.139  
9 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 196 3:33'30.094 4.533 0.000 5
10 36 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 196 3:33'30.095 4.534 0.001  
11 51 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 196 3:33'30.097 4.536 0.002  
12 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 196 3:33'30.098 4.537 0.001 18
13 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 196 3:33'30.419 4.858 0.321  
14 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 196 3:33'30.595 5.034 0.176 8
15 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 196 3:33'30.620 5.059 0.025 7
16 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 196 3:33'30.705 5.144 0.085  
17 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 196 3:33'30.716 5.155 0.011  
18 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 196 3:33'30.982 5.421 0.266  
19 78 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 196 3:33'32.331 6.770 1.349 1
20 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 196 3:33'32.332 6.771 0.001 11
21 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 196 3:33'32.333 6.772 0.001 11
22 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 196 3:33'38.798 13.237 6.465 3
23 62 United States Austin Hill Chevrolet 196 3:33'39.013 13.452 0.215  
24 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 196 3:33'43.679 18.118 4.666  
25 15 United States Riley Herbst Ford 196 3:33'46.626 21.065 2.947  
26 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 196 3:36'35.811 3'10.250 2'49.185  
27 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 196 3:36'38.874 3'13.313 3.063 19
28 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 195 3:32'23.684 1 Lap 1 Lap 35
29 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 195 3:32'23.935 1 Lap 0.251  
30 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 195 3:33'42.479 1 Lap 1'18.544 3
31 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 194 3:31'32.352 2 Laps 1 Lap 4
32 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 189 3:21'13.627 7 Laps 5 Laps 1
33 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 189 3:21'13.796 7 Laps 0.169  
34 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 189 3:21'14.675 7 Laps 0.879 2
35 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 189 3:32'35.893 7 Laps 11'21.218  
36 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 183 3:08'56.440 13 Laps 6 Laps 11
37 38 Zane Smith Ford 141 2:26'51.819 55 Laps 42 Laps  
38 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 141 2:26'52.138 55 Laps 0.319  
shares
comments

Related video

Kyle Busch wins Talladega Cup race as Wallace wrecks from the lead

Blaney on Wallace NASCAR wreck: "You can’t block three times"
Kyle Busch More from
Kyle Busch
Sammy Smith hangs on for first NASCAR Xfinity win at Phoenix

Sammy Smith hangs on for first NASCAR Xfinity win at Phoenix

NASCAR XFINITY
Phoenix

Sammy Smith hangs on for first NASCAR Xfinity win at Phoenix Sammy Smith hangs on for first NASCAR Xfinity win at Phoenix

Kyle Busch determined "to pour the gas on the fire" this season

Kyle Busch determined "to pour the gas on the fire" this season

NASCAR Cup
Auto Club, Fontana

Kyle Busch determined "to pour the gas on the fire" this season Kyle Busch determined "to pour the gas on the fire" this season

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Prime
Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21 Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Richard Childress Racing More from
Richard Childress Racing
Daytona race winner Austin Hill earns Talladega Xfinity pole

Daytona race winner Austin Hill earns Talladega Xfinity pole

NASCAR XFINITY
Talladega

Daytona race winner Austin Hill earns Talladega Xfinity pole Daytona race winner Austin Hill earns Talladega Xfinity pole

NASCAR penalizes Austin Dillon and RCR No. 3 team

NASCAR penalizes Austin Dillon and RCR No. 3 team

NASCAR Cup

NASCAR penalizes Austin Dillon and RCR No. 3 team NASCAR penalizes Austin Dillon and RCR No. 3 team

Austin Hill nearly wrecks but still wins Atlanta Xfinity race

Austin Hill nearly wrecks but still wins Atlanta Xfinity race

NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta

Austin Hill nearly wrecks but still wins Atlanta Xfinity race Austin Hill nearly wrecks but still wins Atlanta Xfinity race

Latest news

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

WEC WEC

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia

FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash

Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash

SGT Super GT
Fuji

Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe