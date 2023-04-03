2023 NASCAR Cup at Richmond race results

Listen to this article

Larson becomes the sixth different winner in the first seven races. Josh Berry, subbing for an injured Chase Elliott, scored a career-best finish of second.

Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five.

Chandler Smith finished 17th in his Cup Series debut, beating both of his Kaulig teammates.

Stage 1 went to William Byron, while Denny Hamlin won Stage 2. Both drivers ended up finishing 20th or worse.

The race saw 11 different race leaders and 22 lead changes. There were a total of eight cautions, including two stage breaks and one competition yellow.

