NASCAR Cup / New Hampshire Results

2023 NASCAR Cup New Hampshire results

Martin Truex Jr. absolutely dominated Monday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, leading 254 of 301 laps.

Truex also claimed both stage wins, held off several challengers in multiple late-race restarts, and ultimately claimed victory for the 34th time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.

With the win, Truex also retook control of the regular season points lead.

The race was slowed by eight cautions, including two stage breaks and a competition yellow. Pole-sitter Christopher Bell was the cause of the final caution, finishing 29th after slamming the wall.

There were a total of nine different race leaders and 13 lead changes.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Mph Pits Points
1 United StatesMARTIN TRUEX JR.Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 301 3:08'07.628     8 60
2 United StatesJOEY LOGANOTeam Penske 22 Ford 301 +0.394 0.394   9 45
3 United StatesKYLE LARSONHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 301 +1.509 1.115   10 43
4 United StatesKEVIN HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 301 +2.118 0.609   9 38
5 United StatesBRAD KESELOWSKIRFK Racing 6 Ford 301 +2.623 0.505   9 35
6 United StatesTYLER REDDICK23XI Racing 45 Toyota 301 +4.541 1.918   10 41
7 United StatesDENNY HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 301 +4.792 0.251   9 40
8 United StatesBUBBA WALLACE23XI Racing 23 Toyota 301 +5.747 0.955   10 29
9 United StatesAUSTIN DILLONRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 301 +6.244 0.497   9 28
10 United StatesCHASE BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 301 +6.607 0.363   9 27
11 United StatesERIK JONESLegacy Motor Club 43 Chevrolet 301 +7.127 0.520   9 26
12 United StatesCHASE ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 301 +7.202 0.075   9 25
13 United StatesMICHAEL MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 301 +7.883 0.681   10 25
14 United StatesALEX BOWMANHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 301 +8.471 0.588   10 27
15 United StatesCHRIS BUESCHERRFK Racing 17 Ford 301 +8.775 0.304   12 22
16 MexicoDANIEL SUAREZTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 301 +8.787 0.012   9 24
17 United StatesJUSTIN HALEYKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 301 +9.251 0.464   10 20
18 United StatesRICKY STENHOUSE JR.JTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 301 +9.650 0.399   9 19
19 United StatesA.J. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 301 +9.857 0.207   10 18
20 United StatesHARRISON BURTONWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 301 +10.223 0.366   9 17
21 United StatesTODD GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 301 +10.451 0.228   10 16
22 United StatesRYAN BLANEYTeam Penske 12 Ford 301 +10.868 0.417   10 28
23 United StatesROSS CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 301 +11.138 0.270   10 14
24 United StatesWILLIAM BYRONHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 301 +11.379 0.241   10 22
25 United StatesAUSTIN CINDRICTeam Penske 2 Ford 301 +11.574 0.195   10 12
26 United StatesTY DILLONSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 301 +12.472 0.898   10 11
27
TY GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 301 +12.874 0.402   10 10
28 United StatesRYAN PREECEStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 300 +1 Lap 1 Lap   11 9
29 United StatesCHRISTOPHER BELLJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 299 +2 Laps 1 Lap   16 14
30 United StatesRYAN NEWMANRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 299 +2 Laps 5.408   10 7
31 United StatesB.J. MCLEODLive Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 295 +6 Laps 4 Laps   9 6
32 United StatesNOAH GRAGSONLegacy Motor Club 42 Chevrolet 268 +33 Laps 27 Laps   9 5
33 United StatesCOREY LAJOIESpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 176 +125 Laps 92 Laps   9 4
34 United StatesARIC ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 168 +133 Laps 8 Laps   6 10
35 United StatesCOLE CUSTERRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 130 +171 Laps 38 Laps   6  
36 United StatesKYLE BUSCHRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 71 +230 Laps 59 Laps   5 1
