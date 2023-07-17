2023 NASCAR Cup New Hampshire results

Truex also claimed both stage wins, held off several challengers in multiple late-race restarts, and ultimately claimed victory for the 34th time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.

With the win, Truex also retook control of the regular season points lead.

The race was slowed by eight cautions, including two stage breaks and a competition yellow. Pole-sitter Christopher Bell was the cause of the final caution, finishing 29th after slamming the wall.

There were a total of nine different race leaders and 13 lead changes.