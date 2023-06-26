2023 NASCAR Cup Nashville race results
Ross Chastain earned his first victory of the 2023 season Sunday at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, securing his place in the playoffs.
Chastain led a race-high 99 laps and passed the Joe Gibbs Racing drivers of Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin to take the victory. He later had to fend off a charging Truex in the closing laps while navigating slower traffic.
The Trackhouse driver started from pole position, but it was Hamlin and Reddick who took the stage wins. In the end though, the checkered flag went to Chastain, who hasn't won a Cup race since April, 2022 at Talladega. It is his third career win at the top level of the sport.
“I got to tell you, this is incredible,” Chastain said after doing a massive burnout on the frontstretch and smashing a watermelon. “This is why every little kid out there anywhere in the world, when you get criticized, and you’re going to if you’re competitive, they will try to tear you down. You will start believing you can’t do it.
There were 12 different leaders and 21 lead changes. The race was slowed by four cautions, including two stage breaks.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Laps Led
|1
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|300
|3:00'07.075
|99
|2
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|300
|3:00'07.864
|0.789
|0.789
|50
|3
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|300
|3:00'12.526
|5.451
|4.662
|81
|4
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|300
|3:00'15.110
|8.035
|2.584
|1
|5
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|300
|3:00'16.349
|9.274
|1.239
|6
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|300
|3:00'17.344
|10.269
|0.995
|5
|7
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|300
|3:00'18.945
|11.870
|1.601
|3
|8
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|300
|3:00'20.424
|13.349
|1.479
|9
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|300
|3:00'20.673
|13.598
|0.249
|12
|10
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|300
|3:00'20.697
|13.622
|0.024
|11
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|300
|3:00'23.864
|16.789
|3.167
|2
|12
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|300
|3:00'27.520
|20.445
|3.656
|1
|13
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|300
|3:00'27.666
|20.591
|0.146
|14
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|300
|3:00'28.333
|21.258
|0.667
|15
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|300
|3:00'30.811
|23.736
|2.478
|16
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|300
|3:00'33.325
|26.250
|2.514
|17
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|300
|3:00'35.807
|28.732
|2.482
|9
|18
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|300
|3:00'36.148
|29.073
|0.341
|19
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|300
|3:00'36.414
|29.339
|0.266
|20
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|300
|3:00'37.011
|29.936
|0.597
|21
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|300
|3:00'37.427
|30.352
|0.416
|22
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|299
|3:00'10.229
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|23
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|299
|3:00'11.341
|1 Lap
|1.112
|24
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|299
|3:00'11.958
|1 Lap
|0.617
|25
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|299
|3:00'16.018
|1 Lap
|4.060
|26
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|299
|3:00'16.196
|1 Lap
|0.178
|27
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|299
|3:00'22.851
|1 Lap
|6.655
|28
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|299
|3:00'33.130
|1 Lap
|10.279
|29
|51
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|298
|3:00'23.055
|2 Laps
|1 Lap
|30
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|298
|3:00'25.185
|2 Laps
|2.130
|33
|31
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|298
|3:00'31.553
|2 Laps
|6.368
|32
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|298
|3:00'31.922
|2 Laps
|0.369
|4
|33
|15
|Brennan Poole
|Ford
|297
|3:00'17.652
|3 Laps
|1 Lap
|34
|78
|Josh Bilicki
|Chevrolet
|297
|3:00'25.000
|3 Laps
|7.348
|35
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|296
|3:00'11.095
|4 Laps
|1 Lap
|36
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|146
|1:28'59.724
|154 Laps
|150 Laps
