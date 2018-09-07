Laguna Seca IMSA: WTR leads first practice, Fords dominate GTLM
Renger van der Zande set a 1min16.882sec lap of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca to top opening practice in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s penultimate round.
Around the glorious undulating 2.238-mile course on the Monterey peninsula, the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R was a remarkable 0.65sec clear of Dane Cameron’s best effort in the Acura Team Penske ARX-05, with Pipo Derani and Ryan Dalziel third and fourth for ESM Nissan, albeit more than one second off the pace.
Helio Castroneves was fifth in the second Acura, 0.3sec faster than Filipe Albuqerque’s effort in the quicker of the two Action Express Racing Cadillacs.
CORE autosport’s Colin Braun set the best time in an LMP2 car, his Oreca 0.1sec faster than Robert Alon in the similar car run by JDC-Miller Oreca.
The Mazda RT24-P of Jonathan Bomarito/Harry Tincknell failed to set a time, getting pushed behind the wall very early in the session, while its sister car, piloted by Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez, was 2.5sec off the ultimate pace.
The two Ford GTs of Richard Westbrook and Joey set the pace in GT Le Mans, 0.23sec apart, and well over half a second further clear of their nearest rival, the Porsche 911 of Earl Bamber.
Jan Magnussen’s Corvette C7.R was a mere half a tenth clear of the second Porsche of Nick Tandy, with Oliver Gavin’s ’Vette sixth ahead of the two BMW M8s.
Bryan Sellers was a mere half a second slower than the BMWs, driving the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini to the top of the GT Daytona times, ahead of Jeroen Bleekemolen (Riley Mercedes AMG GT) and Andy Lally’s Magnus Racing Audi R8.
Second practice begins at 3.15pm local (Pacific) time.
Laguna Seca, IMSA first practice
|Pos.
|#
|Drivers
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'16.882
|2
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|1'17.533
|0.651
|3
|22
| Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek
|P
|Nissan DPi
|1'17.975
|1.093
|4
|2
| Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel
|P
|Nissan DPi
|1'18.132
|1.250
|5
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|1'18.149
|1.267
|6
|5
| Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'18.457
|1.575
|7
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'18.569
|1.687
|8
|85
| Simon Trummer
Robert Alon
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'18.661
|1.779
|9
|31
| Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'18.877
|1.995
|10
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|1'19.406
|2.524
|11
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'19.789
|2.907
|12
|52
| Gustavo Yacaman
Sebastian Saavedra
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'20.329
|3.447
|13
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'23.644
|6.762
|14
|66
| Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'23.863
|6.981
|15
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'24.419
|7.537
|16
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'24.436
|7.554
|17
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'24.484
|7.602
|18
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'24.596
|7.714
|19
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'24.650
|7.768
|20
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'24.954
|8.072
|21
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'25.403
|8.521
|22
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|1'25.598
|8.716
|23
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|1'25.870
|8.988
|24
|51
|Francesco Piovanetti
Ozz Negri
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'26.172
|9.290
|25
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'26.176
|9.294
|26
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|1'26.240
|9.358
|27
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Gunnar Jeannette
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'26.250
|9.368
|28
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'26.275
|9.393
|29
|73
| Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'26.414
|9.532
|30
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'26.780
|9.898
|31
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'26.984
|10.102
|32
|64
| Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'27.026
|10.144
|33
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'27.348
|10.466
|34
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Jonathan Bomarito
|P
|Mazda DPi
|no time
|-
Previous article
IMSA slows down LMP2s for first time at Laguna Seca
Next article
Derani joins Action Express Racing for 2019
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Laguna Seca
|Drivers
|Renger van der Zande
|Teams
|Wayne Taylor Racing
|Author
|David Malsher
|Article type
|Practice report