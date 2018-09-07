Sign in
IMSA / Laguna Seca / Practice report

Laguna Seca IMSA: WTR leads first practice, Fords dominate GTLM

David Malsher
Sep 7, 2018, 7:18 PM

Renger van der Zande set a 1min16.882sec lap of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca to top opening practice in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s penultimate round.

Around the glorious undulating 2.238-mile course on the Monterey peninsula, the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R was a remarkable 0.65sec clear of Dane Cameron’s best effort in the Acura Team Penske ARX-05, with Pipo Derani and Ryan Dalziel third and fourth for ESM Nissan, albeit more than one second off the pace.

Helio Castroneves was fifth in the second Acura, 0.3sec faster than Filipe Albuqerque’s effort in the quicker of the two Action Express Racing Cadillacs.

CORE autosport’s Colin Braun set the best time in an LMP2 car, his Oreca 0.1sec faster than Robert Alon in the similar car run by JDC-Miller Oreca.

The Mazda RT24-P of Jonathan Bomarito/Harry Tincknell failed to set a time, getting pushed behind the wall very early in the session, while its sister car, piloted by Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez, was 2.5sec off the ultimate pace.

The two Ford GTs of Richard Westbrook and Joey set the pace in GT Le Mans, 0.23sec apart, and well over half a second further clear of their nearest rival, the Porsche 911 of Earl Bamber.

Jan Magnussen’s Corvette C7.R was a mere half a tenth clear of the second Porsche of Nick Tandy, with Oliver Gavin’s ’Vette sixth ahead of the two BMW M8s.

Bryan Sellers was a mere half a second slower than the BMWs, driving the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini to the top of the GT Daytona times, ahead of Jeroen Bleekemolen (Riley Mercedes AMG GT) and Andy Lally’s Magnus Racing Audi R8.

Second practice begins at 3.15pm local (Pacific) time.

Laguna Seca, IMSA first practice

Pos. # Drivers Class Chassis Time Gap
1 10 United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Renger van der Zande		 P Cadillac DPi 1'16.882  
2 6 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United States Dane Cameron		 P Acura DPi 1'17.533 0.651
3 22 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Johannes van Overbeek		 P Nissan DPi 1'17.975 1.093
4 2 United States Scott Sharp
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel		 P Nissan DPi 1'18.132 1.250
5 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor		 P Acura DPi 1'18.149 1.267
6 5 Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Portugal Joao Barbosa		 P Cadillac DPi 1'18.457 1.575
7 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun		 P ORECA LMP2 1'18.569 1.687
8 85 Switzerland Simon Trummer
United States Robert Alon		 P ORECA LMP2 1'18.661 1.779
9 31 United States Eric Curran
Brazil Felipe Nasr		 P Cadillac DPi 1'18.877 1.995
10 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez		 P Mazda DPi 1'19.406 2.524
11 99 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
South Africa Stephen Simpson		 P ORECA LMP2 1'19.789 2.907
12 52 Colombia Gustavo Yacaman
Colombia Sebastian Saavedra		 P ORECA LMP2 1'20.329 3.447
13 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook		 GTLM Ford GT 1'23.644 6.762
14 66 United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller		 GTLM Ford GT 1'23.863 6.981
15 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'24.419 7.537
16 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'24.436 7.554
17 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Patrick Pilet		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'24.484 7.602
18 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'24.596 7.714
19 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Alexander Sims		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'24.650 7.768
20 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'24.954 8.072
21 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'25.403 8.521
22 33 Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
United States Ben Keating		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'25.598 8.716
23 44 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'25.870 8.988
24 51 Francesco Piovanetti
Ozz Negri		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'26.172 9.290
25 58 United States Patrick Long
Denmark Christina Nielsen		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'26.176 9.294
26 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'26.240 9.358
27 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
United States Gunnar Jeannette		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'26.250 9.368
28 14 Canada Kyle Marcelli
Austria Dominik Baumann		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'26.275 9.393
29 73 Germany Jörg Bergmeister
United States Patrick Lindsey		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'26.414 9.532
30 86 Portugal Alvaro Parente
United Kingdom Katherine Legge		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'26.780 9.898
31 15 Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'26.984 10.102
32 64 United States Townsend Bell
United States Frankie Montecalvo		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'27.026 10.144
33 93 United States Justin Marks
United States Lawson Aschenbach		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'27.348 10.466
34 55 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito		 P Mazda DPi no time -
