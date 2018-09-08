Laguna Seca IMSA: WTR Cadillac beats Acuras to pole

Taylor set a new lap record with a 1min16.181 lap of the 2.238-mile WeatherTech Raceway, beating the Acura Team Penske ARX-05s of Dane Cameron and Helio Castroneves by 0.395 and 0.481sec respectively.

Pipo Derani was more than half a second off top spot in the faster of the two ESM Nissans, while Colin Braun was quickest of the LMP2 cars, fifth in the CORE autosport Oreca.

Fastest Mazda honors went to Jonathan Bomarito in sixth, while Eric Curran outpaced teammate Joao Barbosa to claim ninth for Action Express Racing.

Oliver Gavin took GT Le Mans pole for Corvette Racing with a 1min22.700sec lap as Dirk Mueller came up just 0.087sec short in the #66 Ford GT.

Their respective teammates Jan Magnussen and Ryan Briscoe will line up behind them for tomorrow’s race, the top quartet having been covered by just 0.15sec.

Alexander Sims did a fine job to slot his BMW M8 into fifth, just a quarter second off top spot, and ahead of both Porsche 911 RSRs.

Katherine Legge took her first ever pole position in IMSA with a 1min24.456sec to outqualify the drivers she is battling for the GT Daytona title, Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow.

Legge’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX lapped 0.139sec faster than Snow’s Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan, and 0.188sec ahead of Jeroen Bleekemolen in the Riley Mercedes AMG GT.

Pat Long’s Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R made it four marques in the top four positions, but was surprisingly four-tenths off Legge’s pace. Patrick Lindsey’s Park Place Motorsports Porsche was fifth, ahead of the two Lexus RC Fs and the Turner Motorsport BMW M6.

Laguna Seca, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying