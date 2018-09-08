Sign in
IMSA / Laguna Seca / Qualifying report

Laguna Seca IMSA: WTR Cadillac beats Acuras to pole

David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Sep 8, 2018, 9:03 PM

Jordan Taylor drove the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R to a scorching pole position for the penultimate round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Laguna Seca.

Taylor set a new lap record with a 1min16.181 lap of the 2.238-mile WeatherTech Raceway, beating the Acura Team Penske ARX-05s of Dane Cameron and Helio Castroneves by 0.395 and 0.481sec respectively.

Pipo Derani was more than half a second off top spot in the faster of the two ESM Nissans, while Colin Braun was quickest of the LMP2 cars, fifth in the CORE autosport Oreca.

Fastest Mazda honors went to Jonathan Bomarito in sixth, while Eric Curran outpaced teammate Joao Barbosa to claim ninth for Action Express Racing.

Oliver Gavin took GT Le Mans pole for Corvette Racing with a 1min22.700sec lap as Dirk Mueller came up just 0.087sec short in the #66 Ford GT.

Their respective teammates Jan Magnussen and Ryan Briscoe will line up behind them for tomorrow’s race, the top quartet having been covered by just 0.15sec.

Alexander Sims did a fine job to slot his BMW M8 into fifth, just a quarter second off top spot, and ahead of both Porsche 911 RSRs.

Katherine Legge took her first ever pole position in IMSA with a 1min24.456sec to outqualify the drivers she is battling for the GT Daytona title, Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow.

Legge’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX lapped 0.139sec faster than Snow’s Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan, and 0.188sec ahead of Jeroen Bleekemolen in the Riley Mercedes AMG GT.

Pat Long’s Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R made it four marques in the top four positions, but was surprisingly four-tenths off Legge’s pace. Patrick Lindsey’s Park Place Motorsports Porsche was fifth, ahead of the two Lexus RC Fs and the Turner Motorsport BMW M6.

Laguna Seca, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying

Pos. Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 10 United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Renger van der Zande		 P Cadillac DPi 1'16.181  
2 6 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United States Dane Cameron		 P Acura DPi 1'16.576 0.395
3 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor		 P Acura DPi 1'16.662 0.481
4 22 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Johannes van Overbeek		 P Nissan DPi 1'16.766 0.585
5 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun		 P ORECA LMP2 1'16.774 0.593
6 55 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito		 P Mazda DPi 1'16.793 0.612
7 85 Switzerland Simon Trummer
United States Robert Alon		 P ORECA LMP2 1'16.989 0.808
8 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez		 P Mazda DPi 1'17.249 1.068
9 31 United States Eric Curran
Brazil Felipe Nasr		 P Cadillac DPi 1'17.415 1.234
10 52 Colombia Gustavo Yacaman
Colombia Sebastian Saavedra		 P ORECA LMP2 1'17.485 1.304
11 5 Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Portugal Joao Barbosa		 P Cadillac DPi 1'17.525 1.344
12 2 United States Scott Sharp
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel		 P Nissan DPi 1'17.679 1.498
13 99 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
South Africa Stephen Simpson		 P ORECA LMP2 1'18.067 1.886
14 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'22.700 6.519
15 66 United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller		 GTLM Ford GT 1'22.787 6.606
16 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'22.806 6.625
17 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook		 GTLM Ford GT 1'22.850 6.669
18 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Alexander Sims		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'22.972 6.791
19 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Patrick Pilet		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'22.990 6.809
20 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'23.140 6.959
21 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'23.527 7.346
22 86 Portugal Alvaro Parente
United Kingdom Katherine Legge		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'24.456 8.275
23 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'24.595 8.414
24 33 Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
United States Ben Keating		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'24.644 8.463
25 58 United States Patrick Long
Denmark Christina Nielsen		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'24.871 8.690
26 73 Germany Jörg Bergmeister
United States Patrick Lindsey		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'24.904 8.723
27 14 Canada Kyle Marcelli
Austria Dominik Baumann		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'25.010 8.829
28 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'25.034 8.853
29 15 Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'25.170 8.989
30 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
United States Gunnar Jeannette		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'25.404 9.223
31 93 United States Justin Marks
United States Lawson Aschenbach		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'25.629 9.448
32 64 United States Townsend Bell
United States Frankie Montecalvo		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'26.107 9.926
33 44 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'26.411 10.230
34 51 Francesco Piovanetti
Ozz Negri		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'27.731 11.550
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Laguna Seca
Drivers Jordan Taylor
Teams Wayne Taylor Racing
Author David Malsher
Article type Qualifying report

