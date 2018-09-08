Laguna Seca IMSA: WTR Cadillac beats Acuras to pole
Jordan Taylor drove the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R to a scorching pole position for the penultimate round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Laguna Seca.
Taylor set a new lap record with a 1min16.181 lap of the 2.238-mile WeatherTech Raceway, beating the Acura Team Penske ARX-05s of Dane Cameron and Helio Castroneves by 0.395 and 0.481sec respectively.
Pipo Derani was more than half a second off top spot in the faster of the two ESM Nissans, while Colin Braun was quickest of the LMP2 cars, fifth in the CORE autosport Oreca.
Fastest Mazda honors went to Jonathan Bomarito in sixth, while Eric Curran outpaced teammate Joao Barbosa to claim ninth for Action Express Racing.
Oliver Gavin took GT Le Mans pole for Corvette Racing with a 1min22.700sec lap as Dirk Mueller came up just 0.087sec short in the #66 Ford GT.
Their respective teammates Jan Magnussen and Ryan Briscoe will line up behind them for tomorrow’s race, the top quartet having been covered by just 0.15sec.
Alexander Sims did a fine job to slot his BMW M8 into fifth, just a quarter second off top spot, and ahead of both Porsche 911 RSRs.
Katherine Legge took her first ever pole position in IMSA with a 1min24.456sec to outqualify the drivers she is battling for the GT Daytona title, Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow.
Legge’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX lapped 0.139sec faster than Snow’s Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan, and 0.188sec ahead of Jeroen Bleekemolen in the Riley Mercedes AMG GT.
Pat Long’s Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R made it four marques in the top four positions, but was surprisingly four-tenths off Legge’s pace. Patrick Lindsey’s Park Place Motorsports Porsche was fifth, ahead of the two Lexus RC Fs and the Turner Motorsport BMW M6.
Laguna Seca, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying
|Pos.
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'16.181
|2
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|1'16.576
|0.395
|3
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|1'16.662
|0.481
|4
|22
| Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek
|P
|Nissan DPi
|1'16.766
|0.585
|5
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'16.774
|0.593
|6
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Jonathan Bomarito
|P
|Mazda DPi
|1'16.793
|0.612
|7
|85
| Simon Trummer
Robert Alon
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'16.989
|0.808
|8
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|1'17.249
|1.068
|9
|31
| Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'17.415
|1.234
|10
|52
| Gustavo Yacaman
Sebastian Saavedra
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'17.485
|1.304
|11
|5
| Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'17.525
|1.344
|12
|2
| Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel
|P
|Nissan DPi
|1'17.679
|1.498
|13
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'18.067
|1.886
|14
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'22.700
|6.519
|15
|66
| Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'22.787
|6.606
|16
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'22.806
|6.625
|17
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'22.850
|6.669
|18
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'22.972
|6.791
|19
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'22.990
|6.809
|20
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'23.140
|6.959
|21
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'23.527
|7.346
|22
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'24.456
|8.275
|23
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'24.595
|8.414
|24
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|1'24.644
|8.463
|25
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'24.871
|8.690
|26
|73
| Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'24.904
|8.723
|27
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'25.010
|8.829
|28
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|1'25.034
|8.853
|29
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'25.170
|8.989
|30
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Gunnar Jeannette
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'25.404
|9.223
|31
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'25.629
|9.448
|32
|64
| Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'26.107
|9.926
|33
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|1'26.411
|10.230
|34
|51
|Francesco Piovanetti
Ozz Negri
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'27.731
|11.550
