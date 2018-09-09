Laguna Seca IMSA: Tincknell puts Mazda on top in warm-up

The #55 Mazda of Tincknell and Jonathan Bomarito, which will start sixth on the grid, set a best time of 1min17.266sec around the 2.238-mile course to beat Juan Pablo Montoya’s Acura ARX-05 by 0.462sec.

Action Express Racing’s Cadillac DPi-V.Rs occupied third and fourth in the hands of Filipe Albuquerque and Felipe Nasr, while Oliver Jarvis in the second Mazda beat Ricky Taylor tin the second Acura.

Top LMP2 car was the AFS/PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca of Gustavo Yacaman, in ninth.

As per qualifying, Ford and Chevrolet were the dominant cars in GT Le Mans, but this time it was Richard Westbrook – a former winner here with Ford – who nabbed fastest time from the pole-winning #4 Corvette C7.R, today driven by Tommy Milner.

Their teammates Antonio Garcia and Joey Hand were third and fourth, while Connor de Phillippi got his BMW M8 ahead of the two Porsches.

Ozz Negri’s Squadra Corse Garage Italia Ferrari 488 led GT Daytona, with Patrick Lindsey’s Park Place Motorsports Porsche in second ahead of Andy Lally’s Magnus Racing Audi R8.

The race begins at 2.05pm local (Pacific) time.

