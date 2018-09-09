Laguna Seca IMSA: Tincknell puts Mazda on top in warm-up
Harry Tincknell sent hisMazda RT24-P to the top of the times at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca as teams completed their final preparation for the Continental Tire Monterey GP featuring America’s Tire 250.
The #55 Mazda of Tincknell and Jonathan Bomarito, which will start sixth on the grid, set a best time of 1min17.266sec around the 2.238-mile course to beat Juan Pablo Montoya’s Acura ARX-05 by 0.462sec.
Action Express Racing’s Cadillac DPi-V.Rs occupied third and fourth in the hands of Filipe Albuquerque and Felipe Nasr, while Oliver Jarvis in the second Mazda beat Ricky Taylor tin the second Acura.
Top LMP2 car was the AFS/PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca of Gustavo Yacaman, in ninth.
As per qualifying, Ford and Chevrolet were the dominant cars in GT Le Mans, but this time it was Richard Westbrook – a former winner here with Ford – who nabbed fastest time from the pole-winning #4 Corvette C7.R, today driven by Tommy Milner.
Their teammates Antonio Garcia and Joey Hand were third and fourth, while Connor de Phillippi got his BMW M8 ahead of the two Porsches.
Ozz Negri’s Squadra Corse Garage Italia Ferrari 488 led GT Daytona, with Patrick Lindsey’s Park Place Motorsports Porsche in second ahead of Andy Lally’s Magnus Racing Audi R8.
The race begins at 2.05pm local (Pacific) time.
Session results:
|Pos.
|#
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Jonathan Bomarito
|P
|Mazda DPi
|1'17.266
|2
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|1'17.728
|0.462
|3
|5
| Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'17.851
|0.585
|4
|31
| Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'18.055
|0.789
|5
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|1'18.069
|0.803
|6
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|1'18.504
|1.238
|7
|2
| Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel
|P
|Nissan DPi
|1'18.552
|1.286
|8
|22
| Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek
|P
|Nissan DPi
|1'18.712
|1.446
|9
|52
| Gustavo Yacaman
Sebastian Saavedra
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'18.717
|1.451
|10
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'18.771
|1.505
|11
|85
| Simon Trummer
Robert Alon
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'19.415
|2.149
|12
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'23.319
|6.053
|13
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'23.862
|6.596
|14
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'23.911
|6.645
|15
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'23.960
|6.694
|16
|66
| Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'24.032
|6.766
|17
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'24.395
|7.129
|18
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'24.646
|7.380
|19
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|1'24.690
|7.424
|20
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'24.941
|7.675
|21
|51
|Francesco Piovanetti
Ozz Negri
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'25.868
|8.602
|22
|73
| Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'25.966
|8.700
|23
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|1'26.282
|9.016
|24
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'26.521
|9.255
|25
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'27.168
|9.902
|26
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'27.227
|9.961
|27
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'27.362
|10.096
|28
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|1'27.858
|10.592
|29
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|1'28.002
|10.736
|30
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'28.084
|10.818
|31
|64
| Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'28.126
|10.860
|32
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Gunnar Jeannette
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'29.103
|11.837
|33
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|34
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
