Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IMSA / Laguna Seca / Practice report

Laguna Seca IMSA: Tincknell puts Mazda on top in warm-up

shares
comments
Laguna Seca IMSA: Tincknell puts Mazda on top in warm-up
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Sep 9, 2018, 5:09 PM

Harry Tincknell sent hisMazda RT24-P to the top of the times at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca as teams completed their final preparation for the Continental Tire Monterey GP featuring America’s Tire 250.

The #55 Mazda of Tincknell and Jonathan Bomarito, which will start sixth on the grid, set a best time of 1min17.266sec around the 2.238-mile course to beat Juan Pablo Montoya’s Acura ARX-05 by 0.462sec.

Action Express Racing’s Cadillac DPi-V.Rs occupied third and fourth in the hands of Filipe Albuquerque and Felipe Nasr, while Oliver Jarvis in the second Mazda beat Ricky Taylor tin the second Acura.

Top LMP2 car was the AFS/PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca of Gustavo Yacaman, in ninth.

As per qualifying, Ford and Chevrolet were the dominant cars in GT Le Mans, but this time it was Richard Westbrook – a former winner here with Ford – who nabbed fastest time from the pole-winning #4 Corvette C7.R, today driven by Tommy Milner.

Their teammates Antonio Garcia and Joey Hand were third and fourth, while Connor de Phillippi got his BMW M8 ahead of the two Porsches.

Ozz Negri’s Squadra Corse Garage Italia Ferrari 488 led GT Daytona, with Patrick Lindsey’s Park Place Motorsports Porsche in second ahead of Andy Lally’s Magnus Racing Audi R8.

The race begins at 2.05pm local (Pacific) time.

Session results:

Pos. # Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 55 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito		 P Mazda DPi 1'17.266  
2 6 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United States Dane Cameron		 P Acura DPi 1'17.728 0.462
3 5 Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Portugal Joao Barbosa		 P Cadillac DPi 1'17.851 0.585
4 31 United States Eric Curran
Brazil Felipe Nasr		 P Cadillac DPi 1'18.055 0.789
5 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez		 P Mazda DPi 1'18.069 0.803
6 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor		 P Acura DPi 1'18.504 1.238
7 2 United States Scott Sharp
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel		 P Nissan DPi 1'18.552 1.286
8 22 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Johannes van Overbeek		 P Nissan DPi 1'18.712 1.446
9 52 Colombia Gustavo Yacaman
Colombia Sebastian Saavedra		 P ORECA LMP2 1'18.717 1.451
10 99 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
South Africa Stephen Simpson		 P ORECA LMP2 1'18.771 1.505
11 85 Switzerland Simon Trummer
United States Robert Alon		 P ORECA LMP2 1'19.415 2.149
12 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun		 P ORECA LMP2 1'23.319 6.053
13 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook		 GTLM Ford GT 1'23.862 6.596
14 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'23.911 6.645
15 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'23.960 6.694
16 66 United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller		 GTLM Ford GT 1'24.032 6.766
17 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Alexander Sims		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'24.395 7.129
18 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'24.646 7.380
19 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'24.690 7.424
20 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Patrick Pilet		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'24.941 7.675
21 51 Francesco Piovanetti 
Ozz Negri		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'25.868 8.602
22 73 Germany Jörg Bergmeister
United States Patrick Lindsey		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'25.966 8.700
23 44 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'26.282 9.016
24 58 United States Patrick Long
Denmark Christina Nielsen		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'26.521 9.255
25 86 Portugal Alvaro Parente
United Kingdom Katherine Legge		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'27.168 9.902
26 15 Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'27.227 9.961
27 93 United States Justin Marks
United States Lawson Aschenbach		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'27.362 10.096
28 33 Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
United States Ben Keating		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'27.858 10.592
29 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'28.002 10.736
30 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'28.084 10.818
31 64 United States Townsend Bell
United States Frankie Montecalvo		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'28.126 10.860
32 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
United States Gunnar Jeannette		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'29.103 11.837
33 10 United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Renger van der Zande		 P Cadillac DPi    
34 14 Canada Kyle Marcelli
Austria Dominik Baumann		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3    
Next IMSA article
Laguna Seca IMSA: WTR Cadillac beats Acuras to pole

Previous article

Laguna Seca IMSA: WTR Cadillac beats Acuras to pole

Next article

Laguna Seca IMSA: Victory for ESM Nissan, heartbreak for Mazda

Laguna Seca IMSA: Victory for ESM Nissan, heartbreak for Mazda
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Laguna Seca
Drivers Harry Tincknell
Teams Mazda Motorsports
Author David Malsher
Article type Practice report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Van Overbeek on latest IMSA victory 03:02
IMSA

Van Overbeek on latest IMSA victory

News in depth
Ford GT to race Falcon and Mustang at Bathurst
Supercars

Ford GT to race Falcon and Mustang at Bathurst

Briscoe keen on competitive Bathurst return
Supercars

Briscoe keen on competitive Bathurst return

Ford undergoes early Bathurst test with GT simulator
IMSA

Ford undergoes early Bathurst test with GT simulator

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.